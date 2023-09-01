    These Unbelievable Photos Show A Bull Named Howdy Doody Riding Shotgun In A Car

    The bull in the passenger's seat has reportedly appeared in parades.

    Have you ever seen a bull ride shotgun? Well, this week photos went viral of a bull standing in a Ford Crown Victoria after the driver was pulled over by police, according to the Associated Press.

    Here's a closer at the Watusi bull, whose name is Howdy Doody, on the road:

    According to the New York Times, the person driving Howdy Doody was Lee Meyer, a 63-year-old retired machinist from Nebraska. The publication reported Meyer said Wednesday was the first time in his seven years driving Howdy Doody around that he'd been pulled over.

    Considering most people haven't seen a bull travel in a mid-size car, Howdy Doody's story quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The AP reports that Meyer has driven Howdy Doody in parades in the altered car. In fact, a sign was attached to the cattle gate on Howdy's side of the car that read "Best Car Entry" for last month's Nebraska's Big Rodeo Parade.

    The New York Times reported that Meyer was pulled over during a test run for Norfolk, Nebraska's Oktoberfest.

    As for why Meyer enjoys driving Howdy Doody around, he told the publication it's a hobby. “Kids grew up, had to do something. Grandkids said it was a bad idea. I said grandpa’s going to do it anyway," he said.

    The New York Times also reported that police gave Meyer a warning regarding an unsecured load and an obstructed view but did not issue traffic violations. Instead, the publication reports he was told to turn around and take Howdy Doody home.