Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here's How Wealthy The "Home Alone" Family Is Based On A New Report, And It's Really Not Surprising

    Having such a big house is a giveaway, honestly.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So you've seen Home Alone.

    Kate and Kevin McCallister smiling at each other by the stairs
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

    You know, the 1990 holiday classic starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a kid who fends for himself against burglars after his family, on their way to catch a flight to Paris, forget him at home.

    Kevin aiming a gun at Marv the burglar
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The family has a nice house in a nice neighborhood and a nice budget (of some sort, at least) to travel to Paris. (Plus, they plan another trip in the sequel, to Miami.)

    Kate and Peter McCallister on the plane
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    So all this might have you wondering, well, just how rich this family is.

    Kate with her son and a cop in the house
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    According to a new report by the New York Times, the McCallister family is probably part of the 1 percent.

    The exterior of the McCallister house
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    On Wednesday, the paper published a report on the fictional family's wealth, which included speaking with economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

    The McCallister family smiling on a couch
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Both the setting of the fictional home and the real house used for exterior shots are in the Chicago suburbs. The real house is specifically located in Winnetka, Illinois, which is part of the metro area's affluent North Shore suburbs.

    The exterior of the house with Christmas lights
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    According to the New York Times, the Federal Reserve economists deduced that the family is likely in the top 1 percent of Chicago households.

    Kevin looking down from the bannister
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This came after they considered a variety of factors, including area housing figures and the standard rule of assuming 30% of income spent on housing costs.

    The McCallisters&#x27; large kitchen
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    All this led to the belief that the McCallister family likely had an income of at least $305,000 in 1990 (when the film was released), which would translate to roughly $665,000 in 2022.

    Kevin at his Christmas tree as Harry the burglar looks in the window
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The New York Times also noted that a current Zillow estimate for the real home is roughly $2.4 million, meaning the family would need an income of about $730,000 to purchase the house. This would put them in the top 1 percent of households in Chicagoland.

    Airport vans outside the house
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    Of course, this is all hypothetical, since they're talking about a fictional family, and the movie never really outlines what exactly Kevin's parents do for work. Still, it's interesting to wonder what would have been at stake for the McCallister family if Kevin hadn't fended off the burglars.

    Kate and Peter
    Disney+ / Via disneyplus.com

    You can check out the New York Times' full report here.