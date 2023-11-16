While Gwyneth Paltrow has largely put her film career on pause, that didn't stop her from briefly reviving some of her most legendary acting career moments in support of her lifestyle brand, Goop.
Goop recently dropped a commercial for the brand's annual list of holiday gift recommendations, and the video features some surprise guest appearances.
The video starts out with what seems to be a classic version of Gwyneth signing a gift card before walking to a dinner table where a variety of other versions of the actor-turned-businesswoman are seated and sharing gifts.
There's workout Gwyneth.
There's nighttime Gwyneth.
There's cool Gwyneth.
Most notably, though, two of her most famous "versions" of herself were also seated at the dinner table, including Gwyneth as Margot Tenenbaum, her character in Wes Anderson's 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums.
Here's a side-by-side of Gwyneth as Margot in the movie and in the commercial:
Gwyneth also brought back her iconic 1999 dress that she won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in. Unclear if she's in the exact same dress in the commercial.
Here's Gwyneth at the 1999 Oscars and Gwyneth in the commercial:
But that's not all. The doorbell rings, and Gwyneth as her Iron Man character Pepper Potts is waiting in the doorway.
Here's a side-by-side of Gwyneth as Pepper in Iron Man 2 in 2010 and Gwyneth as Pepper in the commercial.
As for the likelihood that Gwyneth would officially resume her acting career, the odds seem low. She told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Well it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment just because of my job, but I guess Robert Downey [Jr.] could always probably get me back to some degree."