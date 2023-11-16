Skip To Content
    Gwyneth Paltrow Dressed In Looks From Some Of Her Biggest Career Moments For A New Goop Commercial

    Welcome to the Gwyneth Paltrow multiverse.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    While Gwyneth Paltrow has largely put her film career on pause, that didn't stop her from briefly reviving some of her most legendary acting career moments in support of her lifestyle brand, Goop.

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet in a strapless dress with long jewels around her neck
    Gotham / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Goop recently dropped a commercial for the brand's annual list of holiday gift recommendations, and the video features some surprise guest appearances.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com / Via youtube.com

    The video starts out with what seems to be a classic version of Gwyneth signing a gift card before walking to a dinner table where a variety of other versions of the actor-turned-businesswoman are seated and sharing gifts.

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    There's workout Gwyneth.

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow holding up a paddle board
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    There's nighttime Gwyneth.

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow holding a pan
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    There's cool Gwyneth.

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow in a leather jacket and sunglasses
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Most notably, though, two of her most famous "versions" of herself were also seated at the dinner table, including Gwyneth as Margot Tenenbaum, her character in Wes Anderson's 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums.

    Gwyneth as Margot Tenenbaum
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Here's a side-by-side of Gwyneth as Margot in the movie and in the commercial:

    Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection, Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Gwyneth also brought back her iconic 1999 dress that she won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in. Unclear if she's in the exact same dress in the commercial.

    Gwyneth holding a glass of champagne
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Here's Gwyneth at the 1999 Oscars and Gwyneth in the commercial:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    But that's not all. The doorbell rings, and Gwyneth as her Iron Man character Pepper Potts is waiting in the doorway.

    Gwyneth as Pepper Potts
    Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Here's a side-by-side of Gwyneth as Pepper in Iron Man 2 in 2010 and Gwyneth as Pepper in the commercial.

    Merrick Morton/©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, Goop/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    As for the likelihood that Gwyneth would officially resume her acting career, the odds seem low. She told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Well it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment just because of my job, but I guess Robert Downey [Jr.] could always probably get me back to some degree."

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images