8.According to NASA, scientists believe that the Geminids originated from an asteroid, meaning that they're likely primarily made of rock and not ice and dust.
9.The specific asteroid the Geminids may have come from is named 3200 Phaethon.
10.All this matters, in part, because it may affect what you see in the sky. Specifically, most meteors appear as white streaks in the sky. However, as space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock told the BBC this week about the Geminids, "Quite a few of these shooting stars will be colored because of the difference in elements within the particles."
11.Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, if you didn't catch the Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday, don't worry. According to NASA, its visibility began around Nov. 19 and is expected to last through Dec. 24, though its peak visibility was Dec. 14.
12.In fact, here are a few more photos from the meteor shower.
13.As seen on early Friday morning north of Kuwait City.