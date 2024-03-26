Skip To Content
    Eva Mendes Revealed Why The Decision To Stop Acting Was A "No-Brainer"

    Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are parents to two daughters.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are legendary actors in their own rights and parents to two daughters together.

    closeup of the two
    Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

    They reportedly began dating while working on the 2012 film A Place Beyond The Pines. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2014 and their second in 2016.

    Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in a scene, sitting on a motorcycle, appearing in conversation
    Atsushi Nishijima/©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

    While Ryan's career has continued to soar in the past decade of parenthood, Eva has appeared in just two films since 2012: the TV movie Clear History in 2013 and Ryan's 2014 directorial debut, Lost River. In 2021, she also voiced a character on the children's animated show Bluey.

    closeup of Eva in hoop earrings and a headscarf looking to the side under dark lighting
    Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

    In a new interview with Today, Eva opened up about the "no-brainer" decision she and Ryan made years ago, resulting in her pausing her career to focus on their daughters and other work projects.

    eva in a floral dress at an event
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    "It was like a no-brainer," she told Today in an interview that aired on Tuesday. "I'm so lucky, and I was like, 'If I can have this time with my children...' and I still worked. I just didn't act, because acting takes you on locations, [and] it takes you away."

    Eva Mendes during an interview
    NBC Universal / Via youtube.com

    "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was, OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here," she continued.

    NBC Universal / Via youtube.com

    This is far from the first time Eva, known for starring in films like Training Day, Hitch, and The Other Guys, has revealed why she largely stepped away from acting. In 2022, she told Variety that she "got tired of fighting for the good roles" and noted that she "wasn't being offered things that weren't specifically Latina."

    Eva Mendes and Will Smith close together, both smiling, in a scene from a film. Mendes is embracing Smith
    Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

    Eva told the publication that she considered producing and creating her own projects. However, after she and Ryan became parents, Eva realized, "Oh, this is what I'm supposed to do right now."

    Eva Mendes in a plaid dress with leopard print belt at a promotional event
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for New York & Company

    One of those projects is Skura Style, a line of cleaning products. According to a press release from 2022, Eva joined the company, which was launched in 2018, as a co-owner. "My love of cleaning comes from my mother," she told Today. "My earliest memories are memories of me as a kid waking up on the weekend to the clean smell of a house."

    NBC Universal / Via youtube.com

    Watch her full interview with Today below:

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC Universal / Via youtube.com