  Emmys

The Emmys Red Carpet Was Filled With Celebrities And Their Significant Others

From Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts to Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

On Jan. 15, the Emmys held their long-awaited 2023 ceremony. The event was star-studded with the likes of Selena Gomez, Issa Rae, and Carol Burnett among the array of celebs to make it out for the 75th ceremony. Many also made the evening a date night, so here are some couples who hit the red carpet together:

1. Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2. Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

3. Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer

Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

4. Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

5. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

6. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

7. Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

8. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10. Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

11. Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

12. Issa Rae and Louis Diame

Issa Rae and Louis Diame
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

13. Ellie Heydon and Phil Dunster

Ellie Heydon and Phil Dunster
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

14. Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner (with Charlie Cryer)

Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner (with Charlie Cryer)
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

15. John Oliver and Kate Norley

John Oliver and Kate Norley
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

16. Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell

Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

17. Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

18. Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19. J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan

J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

20. Alex Jenkins Reid and Taylor Jenkins Reid

Alex Jenkins Reid and Taylor Jenkins Reid
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

21. Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

22. Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

23. Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

24. Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25. Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick

Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

26. Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

27. John Michael Kelly and Joel Kim Booster

John Michael Kelly and Joel Kim Booster
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

28. Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

29. Nicole Boyd and Sam Richardson

Nicole Boyd and Sam Richardson
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

30. Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

31. Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn

Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Check out all of our Emmy Awards coverage here.