On Jan. 15, the Emmys held their long-awaited 2023 ceremony. The event was star-studded with the likes of Selena Gomez, Issa Rae, and Carol Burnett among the array of celebs to make it out for the 75th ceremony. Many also made the evening a date night, so here are some couples who hit the red carpet together:
1.
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci
2.
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson
3.
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer
4.
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
5.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
6.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
7.
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
8.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
9.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes
10.
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
11.
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
12.
Issa Rae and Louis Diame
13.
Ellie Heydon and Phil Dunster
14.
Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner (with Charlie Cryer)
15.
John Oliver and Kate Norley
16.
Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell
17.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker
18.
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen
19.
J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan
20.
Alex Jenkins Reid and Taylor Jenkins Reid
21.
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen
22.
Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach
23.
Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn
24.
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston
25.
Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick
26.
Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
27.
John Michael Kelly and Joel Kim Booster
28.
Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel
29.
Nicole Boyd and Sam Richardson
30.
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
31.
Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn
