    It's The 20th Anniversary Of "Elf," So Here's The Cast And Other Celebs At The Film's Premiere

    It's been 20 years of Buddy's breakfast pasta.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For two decades, one Will Ferrell movie has dominated the holiday season. Yes, Elf is officially 20 years old!

    Screenshot from &quot;Elf&quot;
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    The holiday classic, which starred Will as an adopted elf who leaves the North Pole to find his birth family, was released on Nov. 7, 2003.

    Screenshot from &quot;Elf&quot;
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    In the years since, the film has become a holiday staple for many, thanks to its star-studded cast (including Zooey Deschanel and Peter Dinklage in early career roles), instantly repeatable dialogue, and messages about prioritizing family and joy.

    Screenshot from &quot;Elf&quot;
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    So, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary, take a look back at the cast members and other celebs who came out for the film's New York premiere back in the day:

    Screenshot from &quot;Elf&quot;
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    This list only includes celebs who appeared to attend the premiere and have also made recent public press appearances. 

    1. Will Ferrell, who played Buddy, with his wife Viveca Paulin:

    Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    Will Ferrell earlier this month:

    Will Ferrell
    Natasha Campos / Getty Images for Netflix

    2. Zooey Deschanel, who played Jovie:

    Closeup of Zooey Deschanel
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Zooey Deschanel earlier this month:

    Zooey Deschanel
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    3. Jason Schwartzman, who seemingly went as Zooey's date:

    Jason Schwartzman and Zooey Deschanel
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jason Schwartzman earlier this month:

    Jason Schwartzman
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    4. Ed Asner, who played Santa, with his then-wife Cindy Asner:

    Ed and Cindy Asner
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Ed Asner in August of 2020:

    Closeup of Ed Asner
    Rachel Luna / Getty Images

    Ed Asner died in 2021 at the age of 91.

    5. Mary Steenburgen, who played Emily:

    Closeup of Mary Steenburgen
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    6. Ted Danson, Mary's husband:

    Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Ted and Mary in August:

    Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
    River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

    7. James Caan, who played Walter, with his then-wife Linda Stokes:

    James Caan and Linda Stokes
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    James Caan with his son James Caan Jr. in February of 2022:

    James Caan Jr. and James Caan
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    James Caan died in 2022 at the age of 82.

    8. Amy Sedaris, who played Deb:

    Amy Sedaris
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    Amy earlier this month:

    Amy Sedaris
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    9. Peter Dinklage, who played Miles Finch:

    Closeup of Peter Dinklage
    Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

    Peter Dinklage earlier this month:

    Peter Dinklage
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    10. Bob Newhart, who played Papa Elf, with his wife Ginnie Newhart:

    Bob and Ginnie Newhart
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Ginnie Newhart died in April at the age of 82.

    Bob Newhart in November of 2019:

    Bob Newhart
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    11. Jon Favreau, the film's director who also played Walter's doctor Ben, with his wife Joya Tillem:

    Joya Tillem and Jon Favreau
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jon Favreau in April:

    Jon Favreau
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney

    12. Julie Bowen:

    Julie Bowen
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    Julie Bowen earlier this month:

    Julie Bowen
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    13. Keri Russell:

    Keri Russell
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    Keri Russell in September:

    Keri Russell
    Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    14. Paul Rudd:

    Paul Rudd
    Shane Gritzinger / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Paul Rudd in October:

    Paul Rudd
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Chefs for Kids' Cancer

    15. Monica Lewinsky:

    Monica Lewinsky
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    Monica Lewinsky in March:

    Monica Lewinsky
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    16. Tim Robbins:

    Tim Robbins
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    Tim Robbins in September:

    Tim Robbins
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    17. And finally, Rachel Dratch:

    Rachel Dratch
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    Rachel Dratch earlier this month:

    Rachel Dratch
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images