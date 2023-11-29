It's The 20th Anniversary Of "Elf," So Here's The Cast And Other Celebs At The Film's Premiere

For two decades, one Will Ferrell movie has dominated the holiday season. Yes, Elf is officially 20 years old!
The holiday classic, which starred Will as an adopted elf who leaves the North Pole to find his birth family, was released on Nov. 7, 2003.
In the years since, the film has become a holiday staple for many, thanks to its star-studded cast (including Zooey Deschanel and Peter Dinklage in early career roles), instantly repeatable dialogue, and messages about prioritizing family and joy.
So, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary, take a look back at the cast members and other celebs who came out for the film's New York premiere back in the day:
1.Will Ferrell, who played Buddy, with his wife Viveca Paulin:
Will Ferrell earlier this month:
2.Zooey Deschanel, who played Jovie:
Zooey Deschanel earlier this month:
3.Jason Schwartzman, who seemingly went as Zooey's date:
Jason Schwartzman earlier this month:
4.Ed Asner, who played Santa, with his then-wife Cindy Asner:
Ed Asner in August of 2020:
5.Mary Steenburgen, who played Emily:
6.Ted Danson, Mary's husband:
Ted and Mary in August:
7.James Caan, who played Walter, with his then-wife Linda Stokes:
James Caan with his son James Caan Jr. in February of 2022:
8.Amy Sedaris, who played Deb:
Amy earlier this month:
9.Peter Dinklage, who played Miles Finch:
Peter Dinklage earlier this month:
10.Bob Newhart, who played Papa Elf, with his wife Ginnie Newhart:
Bob Newhart in November of 2019:
11.Jon Favreau, the film's director who also played Walter's doctor Ben, with his wife Joya Tillem: