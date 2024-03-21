There's not much better than a night out singing
karaoke with your friends, and it's no different for many celebs. Here are just 17 stars who've revealed their go-to song (or in some cases songs) when it comes time to belt their heart out:
2.
Maya Erskine: "Creep" by Radiohead
4.
Natalie Portman: "Milkshake" by Kelis
5.
Julia Michaels: "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls
6.
Cynthia Erivo: "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner
7.
Olivia Rodrigo: "Dancing Queen" by ABBA
8.
Dua Lipa: "Changes" by Tupac
9.
Jon Batiste: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem
10.
Ana de Armas: "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses
11.
Reneé Rapp: "In Love with Another Man" by Jazmine Sullivan
12.
Dylan O'Brien: "Lover" by Taylor Swift
13.
Vanessa Hudgens: "You Gotta Be" by Des'ree
14.
Jennifer Hudson: "Never Loved a Man" by Aretha Franklin
15.
Timothée Chalamet: "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana
16.
Zoë Kravitz: She's got five go-tos.
17.
Finally, Jimmy Fallon: "Santeria" by Sublime