    17 Celebs Who Revealed The Karaoke Songs They Absolutely Swear By

    Zoë Kravitz has five (5!) go-to karaoke songs.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's not much better than a night out singing karaoke with your friends, and it's no different for many celebs. Here are just 17 stars who've revealed their go-to song (or in some cases songs) when it comes time to belt their heart out:

    1. Donald Glover: "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal

    closeup of donald on the red carpet in a bright suit
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    "It's an older song. Think Batman Forever soundtrack," Donald said to his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar, Maya Erskine, in a BuzzFeed interview in February while trying to guess each other's go-to karaoke songs.

    2. Maya Erskine: "Creep" by Radiohead

    Closeup of Maya in a  keyhole dress posing on the red carpet
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    "My mom's friend cried while I was singing it. I was like 'It's not that good.' She'd just never heard that song," Maya also told BuzzFeed in the same interview, noting it's "a really good ballad for me" and that she "can belt on this song."

    3. Paul Mescal: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

    Paul standing on red carpet in a grey suit with an unbuttoned shirt
    John Phillips / Getty Images

    "That would be my go-to karaoke song, even though I hate karaoke," Paul said in January while promoting his film All of Us Strangers

    4. Natalie Portman: "Milkshake" by Kelis

    closeup of natalie smilng in a floral blouse
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    "It's a great karaoke song because you don't have to sing," Natalie told Entertainment Tonight in January. "[It's] my secret."

    5. Julia Michaels: "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls

    Julia in a red cape-style dress posing with hands together, showing sleeve tattoos
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

    Julia disclosed this to the Hollywood Reporter in a January 2024 interview.

    6. Cynthia Erivo: "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner

    Cynthia posing at an event in an elegant green dress with prominent shoulder detailing and a plunging neckline
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Cynthia also told the Hollywood Reporter in the same interview.

    7. Olivia Rodrigo: "Dancing Queen" by ABBA

    Olivia in a long beaded gown on the red carpet
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Olivia also told the Hollywood Reporter in the same January 2024 interview.

    8. Dua Lipa: "Changes" by Tupac

    closeup of dua lipa
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I hate singing at karaoke. My friends hate it. It's all a bit weird," Dua told the Hollywood Reporter also in the same interview.

    9. Jon Batiste: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

    Person in a white jacket with a black and white graphic design and bow detail, standing on the red carpet
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    Jon said this in the same Hollywood Reporter interview.

    10. Ana de Armas: "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses

    Ana in a dress coat with gold buttons at a film event
    Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I have to be really drunk to do that," she told BuzzFeed in April 2023.

    11. Reneé Rapp: "In Love with Another Man" by Jazmine Sullivan

    closeup of her posing at an event with a suit
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    "And then if I don't want to sing sing, it would be 'One Less Lonely Girl' by Justin Bieber," she told Bustle in August 2023.

    12. Dylan O'Brien: "Lover" by Taylor Swift

    Dylan in an overcoat, dark sweater, and light shirt, hands partly in trouser pockets
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Oh, wow. I mean, I'm a big 1989 person, and I love Lover as well," Dylan told the Cut in July 2022 when asked what his favorite Taylor Swift song is. "'Lover' is a go-to karaoke song for me."

    13. Vanessa Hudgens: "You Gotta Be" by Des'ree

    closeup of vanessa giving a side profile to show her pregnant belly
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    "Depends on my mood. If I'm not feeling like wailing, then 'You Gotta Be' by Des'ree," she told MTV in June 2022. "And if I've had a few drinks, chances are I'm going to bring out some Celine Dion. 'Power of Love,' 'cause why not?"

    14. Jennifer Hudson: "Never Loved a Man" by Aretha Franklin

    jennifer smiling on red carpet in a sequined gown with a diamond necklace
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    "Get this: My American Idol audition song, my introduction to the world, was 'Share Your Love With Me,' by Ms. Franklin," Jennifer told W Magazine in January 2022. Jennifer played Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic Respect. "I feel as though Ms. Franklin’s songs have kind of always been there, but now I feel like I have permission to sing them because of her blessing. I feel like I get to help carry on her amazing legacy. Now, Aretha Franklin’s 'Never Loved a Man' is my go-to karaoke song."

    15. Timothée Chalamet: "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana

    closeup of timmy in a suit at an event
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    Timothée told BuzzFeed in October 2021 while taking a "BFF Test" with Zendaya.

    16. Zoë Kravitz: She's got five go-tos.

    Woman in a sleeveless high-neck gown poses on the red carpet, wearing large earrings
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    Zoë revealed on The Tonight Show in February 2020 that her five go-to karaoke songs (in no particular order) are "Forgot About Dre" by Dr. Dre & Eminem, "Love Is a Battlefield" by Pat Benatar, "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy & Monica, "Purple Rain" by Prince, and "All By Myself" by Celine Dion.

    17. Finally, Jimmy Fallon: "Santeria" by Sublime

    jimmy in a suit with a polka dot tie posing with a raised fist in front of a promotional backdrop
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    Jimmy also shared his top five with Zoë, though his list was ordered from five to one: "Electric Avenue" by Eddy Grant, "Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog, "Beast of Burden" by the Rolling Stones," "My Own Worst Enemy" by Lit, and "Santeria" by Sublime.