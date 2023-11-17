These 11 Celebs Revealed Which Reality TV Shows They Would Or Wouldn't Join

"I kind of had this idea that it was this, like, oh you jump through a hoop and you, like, run through a thing. And it's not. It is like people almost dying and sh*t. I don't know. I kind of wanna go on it. What's his name? Mike White, who went on [Season 37]? Amazing. That was actually the season I was watching when I wrote that line. I think that the physical stuff I'd be great at, but you have to do like math and sh*t, and I would not be good at that."