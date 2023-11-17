These 11 Celebs Revealed Which Reality TV Shows They Would Or Wouldn't Join

1.Earlier this week, Billie Eilish admitted to being a Survivor fan. So much so that she's even interested in appearing on the show.
"I do be watching some Survivor," she told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, noting she began watching the show around the time she wrote her 2022 song "TV," which includes a line about watching the reality competition program.
"I kind of had this idea that it was this, like, oh you jump through a hoop and you, like, run through a thing. And it's not. It is like people almost dying and sh*t. I don't know. I kind of wanna go on it. What's his name? Mike White, who went on [Season 37]? Amazing. That was actually the season I was watching when I wrote that line. I think that the physical stuff I'd be great at, but you have to do like math and sh*t, and I would not be good at that."
She's far from the first star to say they want to make an appearance on a popular reality show. So here are other celebs who've explained which reality TV shows they would (or would not) go on:
2.Martha Stewart
In May, Martha was asked by Variety if she'd go on TheGolden Bachelor, to which she initially responded, "If I get to see the men first." When asked if she'd consider a reality dating show more generally, she replied, "I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining, and gardening shows, which I’m very interested in, so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show. They did ask me to do Dancing with the Stars, but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun."
3.Rebecca Romijn
In June, Rebecca appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she played a game of agreeing or disagreeing with statements presented by host Andy Cohen. To the prompt "Rebecca Romijn would make an amazing Beverly Hills housewife," Rebecca held up a "disagree" sign.
4.Chrissy Teigen
In May, Chrissy appeared on WWHL and was asked if she'd join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. This prompted her to note that fans of the show like herself aren't always the best to appear on the series. She also noted, "It doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting. I really don't. I would cry a lot."
5.Meghan Markle
In 2022, Andy Cohen appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, where they discussed the Real Housewives. At one point, Meghan said, "So you mean, really, that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?" Montecito is the California town where Meghan lives, but a Real Housewives franchise does not currently exist in there. When Andy said she wouldn't have to audition and that they'd build the show around her, Meghan responded, "There will be no reality show, but I think it's so fun."
6.Khloé Kardashian
In April, Khloé posted on Instagram a few photos of herself and Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux posing together. She captioned the post, "When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"
7.Kylie Minogue
In July, Kylie told Entertainment Weekly "hell yes" she'd guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. "I mean, I have to, right?" she said. "It's well overdue, and I can totally see myself doing that, and I would love to. I think we've tried to do it before, but it's just schedules."
8.Katy Perry
In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Katy was asked why she hasn't been a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. She said in response, "Oh, I want to. I think it’s just been timing, and it’s been one of those things where we tried to do it a couple of times, but the timing hasn’t worked out. I’m definitely going to do it in the future, I hope. Quite honestly, if it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career because I probably learned everything from them."
9.KJ Apa
In 2021, KJ Apa told NME that he'd like to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race while discussing his TikTok alter ego Fifi, a character that allows the actor to express his femininity. “I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and I’ve told my agents I want to be on that show,” he said.
10.Jennifer Aniston
In a 2021 interview with InStyle, Jennifer was asked if she'd ever "guest-host" The Bachelor. Saying "God, I don't know," Jennifer argued the show needed psychologists, psychiatrists, or "someone" the contestants could talk to. When prompted if that person could be her, Jennifer said, "OK, well, I'll do that. Gladly. I'll be the one picking roses in the rose garden."
11.Kendall Jenner
While participating in Vogue's 73 Questions interview in 2016, Kendall Jenner was asked "What TV show would you kill to make a cameo in?" Her response? The Bachelorette.