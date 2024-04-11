Zendaya, Taylor Swift, & 9 Other Celebs Who Masterfully Nodded To Their Films Or Albums In Their Accessories

On Monday, Zendaya, as she is known to do, made headlines for one of her most recent press tour looks. The actor, who is playing a tennis prodigy in the new film Challengers,wore a Loewe dress and heels to a photocall for the movie in Rome. Even better, her footwear had tennis balls on the literal heels.
Here's a close-up:
While Zendaya might be the current champion of highlighting her projects in her clothing (aka theme dressing), she's among an impressive cohort who've done the same. Even better, many have figured out how to add subtle or, in some cases, not-so-subtle references through accessories. So here are 11 celebs, including Zendaya, who've mastered the art of theme accessorizing: