    Here Are 13 Photos That Capture The Intense And Historic Rainfall Happening In California

    California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties on Sunday.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Intense flooding, power outages, and even mudslides in certain areas have engulfed much of coastal California after two major storms moved through the region in the past week.

    David Mcnew / AFP via Getty Images

    A road sign encourages drivers to slow down outside of Santa Barbara on Feb. 4.

    2. The first of two storms that were part of a "Pineapple Express" hit California last week.

    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Two cars were partially submerged in water in Long Beach on Feb. 1.

    3. According to the National Ocean Service, the term "Pineapple Express" refers to an atmospheric storm that begins in the Pacific Ocean around Hawaii and brings serious rain and snow to the West Coast.

    David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

    Part of the Pacific Coast Highway near Huntington Beach closed due to flooding on Feb. 1.

    4. The second and more powerful storm arrived in Southern California on Sunday evening.

    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    A boat washes ashore in Santa Barbara on Feb. 4.

    5. According to the National Weather Service of Los Angeles, the 4.10 inches of rainfall in downtown LA on Sunday, Feb. 4 broke the daily record that was previously set in 1927 at 2.55 inches.

    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    The Los Angeles River, which is often a small stream of moving water, is seen with increased water and rain runoff on Feb. 5.

    6. This rainfall was a major behind-the-scenes presence at the Grammy Awards, which took place at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 4. Miley Cyrus, who won the telecast's first award of the night, said during her speech, "Oh my god, I got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment."

    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The outside of Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammys were held, as seen on Feb. 4.

    7. According to the Associated Press, power outages were affecting roughly 710,000 people across the state on Monday evening.

    Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Here, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crew members respond to a fallen tree in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Feb. 6.

    8. The heavy rainfall also led to mudslides. In a separate Associated Press report from Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department tracked 300 mudslides.

    David Mcnew / AFP via Getty Images

    An aerial view of a mudslide in Los Angeles on Feb. 6.

    9. According to the New York Times, Los Angeles's Studio City neighborhood, which is located in the San Fernando Valley, was particularly hit hard by mudslides and landslides.

    David Mcnew / AFP via Getty Images

    A car is damaged by bricks that fell during a landslide and flash flood on Feb. 5.

    10. The National Weather Service of San Diego reported that Monday, Feb. 5 broke the daily precipitation record in numerous areas, including Anaheim, Riverside, and Big Bear. The storm also extended into central and northern California too, including in Sonoma, as seen below.

    Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

    An intersection in Sonoma is flooded on Feb. 4.

    11. As for the Bay Area at large, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Feb. 5 of power outages, fallen trees, and flooded streets.

    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    A downed tree fell onto a home in San Jose, as seen on Feb. 4.

    12. On Sunday, California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to help with response and relief for eight counties in Southern California, including Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    Workers clear a drain in Los Angeles on Feb. 6.

    13. Much of California remained in stormy conditions on Tuesday.

    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    Downtown Los Angeles as seen on the morning of Feb. 6.

    For the latest weather updates on the California storms, follow the National Weather Service.