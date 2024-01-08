Skip To Content
The "Barbie" Movie Cast Dominated The Golden Globes Red Carpet

It's honestly so hard to pick a favorite.

by Joseph Longo

If there was one cast expected to make a rousing appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, it was the cast of Barbie.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The film was up for nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling all in the musical or comedy category.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Barbie is also up for a whopping three of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song with the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Billie Eilish, and Finneas among the stars receiving noms for their music featured in the movie.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Much of the Barbie cast and its musicians, as well as director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer on the film (and husband) Noah Baumbach, were at the awards show on Sunday night. So here's what Team Barbie wore to the Golden Globes:

1. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2. America Ferrera

America Ferrera
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

3. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

4. Simu Liu

Simu Liu
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

5. Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Hari Nef

Hari Nef
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

7. Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

8. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

9. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10. Finneas O'Connell (and Claudia Sulewski, his girlfriend)

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O&#x27;Connell
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

11. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

12. Mark Ronson (and actor Grace Gummer, his wife)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

