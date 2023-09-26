Alexandra Grant Shared A Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved celebrities in Hollywood, but it's he who has the honor of dating Alexandra Grant.
Alexandra Grant is a visual artist who met Keanu in 2009 at a dinner party and worked on two books with him: Ode to Happiness in 2009 and Shadows in 2016. It's unclear when they started dating, though they're widely reported to have made their debut as a couple on the red carpet in 2019.
Since then, they've attended all sorts of events together.
Just look at how in love they are.
Now, Alexandra is opening up about what it's like to date Keanu, including attending red carpets with the famous actor. Namely, she's confident with or without him.
“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she told People after being asked about walking red carpets solo. Alexandra spoke with the publication on Friday while on the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards red carpet.
“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone," she continued, noting the experience is "interdependent and independent in the best ways."
She also told People one of her favorite aspects of her relationship with Keanu is that they're creatively "pushing each other to build new roads.”
“Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’" she said, calling him "such an inspiration to me."
“He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard," she continued.
Keanu hasn't shied away from sharing how he feels about Alexandra either. In March, he also spoke to People about a cute moment they'd recently had together. "A couple of days ago with my honey," he said. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."
How sweet is that? Here's to many more years and lovely moments for the couple.