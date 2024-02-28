Adele has been performing her Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, since November 2022, but the singer is putting the show on pause through March as she recovers from a sickness.
On Feb. 27, Adele released a statement on Instagram, saying she's not gotten back to "full health" after coming down sick during her last leg of the residency, which wrapped in early November.
Adele started another series of shows in January and was scheduled to perform the remainder of this leg of her weekend-only residency through the end of March.
"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she wrote.
"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice," she continued.
Adele did not specify the nature of her sickness but said she's following doctors orders, which means she has "no choice but to rest thoroughly."
"The remaining 5 weeks of this leg are being postponed to a later date," she wrote. The postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30.
Aside from the postponed dates, Adele is set to begin another leg of shows in mid-May before closing out the residency in mid-June. Her final show is currently scheduled for June 15.