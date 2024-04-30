Get ready for greatness because Blue Ivy Carterhas reportedly been cast to voice Nala and Simba's daughter Kiara in a forthcoming Lion King prequel. Better yet, she'll act alongside her mother, the one and only Beyoncé. The legend and Donald Glover are set to reprise their roles as Nala and Simba from the 2019 film.
With this news, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy become the latest parent and child to appear in the same show or film. Will Smith has done the same with his children Jaden and Willow, as have Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe and Meryl Streep and her daughter Mamie Gummer. So here are 21 times a parent and their child acted in the same project:
1.Bruce Dern played the ailing father of his daughter Laura Dern's character in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.
2.Diane Ladd also starred alongside Laura Dern, her daughter, in the 1991 film Rambling Rose.
3.Mother-and-daughter duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke co-starred in the 2023 film The Kill Room.
4.Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny Sandler starred alongside her father, her mother Jackie, and her older sister Sadie in the 2023 Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
5.LeVar Burton's daughter Mica Burton appeared alongside her father in Season 3 of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.
6.Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe costar in the Netflix series Unstable.
7.Tom Hanks's son Truman Hanks played a younger version of his father's character in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto.
8.This one you may actually have guessed: George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez star in the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez as fictionalized version of themselves.
9.Kate Winslet starred alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in the 2022 "I Am Ruth" episode of the British anthology series I Am...
10.Andie MacDowell played her daughter Margaret Qualley's mother in the 2021 Netflix miniseries Maid.
11.Meryl Streep's eldest daughter Mamie Gummer played her estranged child in the 2015 film Ricki and the Flash.
12.The late Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd played a lieutenant in the recent Star Wars films, including sharing scenes with her mother (who played General Leia) in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.
13.Will Smith has starred alongside his son Jaden Smith in two notable films: The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 and After Earth in 2013.
14.Will Smith also acted alongside his daughter, Willow Smith. She made her acting debut in Will's 2007 film I Am Legend.
15.Leslie Mann's daughters in the 2012 film This Is 40 were played by her actual kids Maude and Iris Apatow.
16.Phylicia Rashad was one of the stars of Lifetime's 2012 Steel Magnolias remake. Queen Latifah, Alfre Woodard, Jill Scott, and Adepero Oduye co-starred in the film. So did Condola Rashad, who is Phylicia's daughter.
17.This one you might've known too: Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus played a father-daughter duo on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana for four seasons, as well as a 2009 movie.
18.Ernie Lively played his daughter Blake Lively's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 and its 2008 sequel.
19.Blythe Danner played Aurelia Plath, the mother of Sylvia Plath, in the 2003 biopic about the poet. The film starred Gwyneth Paltrow, who is Blythe's daughter, as Sylvia.
20.Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, started as an actor with minor roles in his father's films Malcolm X in 1992 and Devil in a Blue Dress in 1995.
21.Finally, the late Ryan O'Neal and his daughter Tatum O'Neal starred together in the 1973 film Paper Moon.
Alright, who'd we miss? Tell us in the comments below your favorite film or movie starring a well-known actor and their child or children.