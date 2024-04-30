    21 Times That Actors And Their Kids Were Cast In Same Movie Or TV Show

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are joining the ranks in the upcoming Lion King prequel.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Get ready for greatness because Blue Ivy Carter has reportedly been cast to voice Nala and Simba's daughter Kiara in a forthcoming Lion King prequel. Better yet, she'll act alongside her mother, the one and only Beyoncé. The legend and Donald Glover are set to reprise their roles as Nala and Simba from the 2019 film.

    Two women at an event, one wearing a white hat and black embellished jacket, the other in an off-shoulder satin gown
    Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images

    With this news, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy become the latest parent and child to appear in the same show or film. Will Smith has done the same with his children Jaden and Willow, as have Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe and Meryl Streep and her daughter Mamie Gummer. So here are 21 times a parent and their child acted in the same project:

    1. Bruce Dern played the ailing father of his daughter Laura Dern's character in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

    Woman in overalls and older man in wheelchair laughing together indoors, in a scene likely from a TV show or movie
    Apple TV+

    2. Diane Ladd also starred alongside Laura Dern, her daughter, in the 1991 film Rambling Rose.

    Two actresses in vintage costumes in a film scene, one looks shocked and the other concerned
    New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

    3. Mother-and-daughter duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke co-starred in the 2023 film The Kill Room.

    Two characters from a TV show are in conversation, one with a floral outfit and the other in a blazer with a yellow collar
    Shout! Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny Sandler starred alongside her father, her mother Jackie, and her older sister Sadie in the 2023 Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

    Group of people smiling at a social event, one in a strapless pink dress, another in yellow floral
    Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    5. LeVar Burton's daughter Mica Burton appeared alongside her father in Season 3 of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.

    Two Star Trek characters in uniform stand on the bridge of a starship, looking serious
    Trae Patton/Paramount+

    6. Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe costar in the Netflix series Unstable.

    Five characters in a lab from a TV show, standing by equipment, looking seriously at the camera
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    7. Tom Hanks's son Truman Hanks played a younger version of his father's character in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto.

    Two men on a photo call backdrop, one in a black shirt and velvet jacket, the other in a gray suit
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    8. This one you may actually have guessed: George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez star in the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez as fictionalized version of themselves.

    George Lopez and his on-screen granddaughter embrace warmly in a TV show scene
    Nicole Weingart / NBC via Getty Images

    9. Kate Winslet starred alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in the 2022 "I Am Ruth" episode of the British anthology series I Am...

    Two women embracing in a kitchen, one appears to be consoling the other
    Channel 4 / Via youtube.com

    10. Andie MacDowell played her daughter Margaret Qualley's mother in the 2021 Netflix miniseries Maid.

    Two actresses on set talking beside a vehicle, dressed in character for a scene
    Ricardo Hubbs / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    11. Meryl Streep's eldest daughter Mamie Gummer played her estranged child in the 2015 film Ricki and the Flash.

    Two characters from a TV show stand together, one in a floral dress and cardigan, the other in a blue dress and boots
    Bob Vergara/©Sony Pictures Releasing / courtesy Everett Collection

    12. The late Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd played a lieutenant in the recent Star Wars films, including sharing scenes with her mother (who played General Leia) in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

    Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd embracing, both in detailed, embellished black outfits
    Todd Williamson / Getty Images

    13. Will Smith has starred alongside his son Jaden Smith in two notable films: The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 and After Earth in 2013.

    Man and child relax in bed, man reads book, child listens. They are TV characters in a domestic scene
    Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Will Smith also acted alongside his daughter, Willow Smith. She made her acting debut in Will's 2007 film I Am Legend.

    Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

    15. Leslie Mann's daughters in the 2012 film This Is 40 were played by her actual kids Maude and Iris Apatow.

    Family celebrating a birthday with cake; two children and two adults, smiling, with party hats
    Suzanne Hanover/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Their father, Judd Apatow, directed the 2012 film. Before this, Maude and Iris also played the children of Leslie's character in Knocked Up, which Judd directed, too.

    16. Phylicia Rashad was one of the stars of Lifetime's 2012 Steel Magnolias remake. Queen Latifah, Alfre Woodard, Jill Scott, and Adepero Oduye co-starred in the film. So did Condola Rashad, who is Phylicia's daughter.

    Five women in a beauty salon scene from a TV show or movie
    Annette Brown / © Lifetime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    17. This one you might've known too: Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus played a father-daughter duo on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana for four seasons, as well as a 2009 movie.

    Two characters from a TV show engaging in a lively discussion on set
    Joel Warren / ©Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    18. Ernie Lively played his daughter Blake Lively's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 and its 2008 sequel.

    Two actors at a movie premiere event, standing side by side, dressed in formal attire
    Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

    19. Blythe Danner played Aurelia Plath, the mother of Sylvia Plath, in the 2003 biopic about the poet. The film starred Gwyneth Paltrow, who is Blythe's daughter, as Sylvia.

    Actresses in period attire with pearls, one in a polka dot dress, holding champagne, in a TV or movie scene
    Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

    20. Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, started as an actor with minor roles in his father's films Malcolm X in 1992 and Devil in a Blue Dress in 1995.

    Two men smiling and embracing, one in a beige shirt, the other in a dark sweater and cap
    Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    21. Finally, the late Ryan O'Neal and his daughter Tatum O'Neal starred together in the 1973 film Paper Moon.

    Man and boy smiling, boy in cap and striped outfit, man in patterned suit, standing outdoors
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    Alright, who'd we miss? Tell us in the comments below your favorite film or movie starring a well-known actor and their child or children.