Abbott Elementary is in its third season, and the show has been a hit since it first premiered in 2021.
The mockumentary series, which was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as a teacher in the Philadelphia public schools, has won over audiences and critics thanks to its hilarious dialogue, perfect cast, and feel-good nature.
A lot went in to making the show as good as it is, so here are 14 behind-the-scenes facts about Abbott Elementary:
1.Quinta Brunson's inspiration for the show was her mother, a teacher.
2.Quinta named the show after one of her childhood teachers, Joyce Abbott.
3.Abbott Elementary is filmed to look "warm and inviting," in comparison to The Office's "low ceilings and floor lights."
4.The confessionals are intentionally filmed in the school hallway to show how busy the teachers are.
5.Sheryl Lee Ralph first wanted to play Ava (Janelle James).
6.Sheryl initially thought her character Barbara Howard would be "invisible."
7.Abbott is one of Janelle James' first major acting roles.
8.Chris Perfetti wasn't on the initial casting list for Jacob.
9.Lauren Weedman, who plays Melissa's (Lisa Ann Walter) sister, Kristin Marie, almost played Melissa.
10.Quinta wanted Daniel Radcliffe to play Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis)'s son.
11.Ava's line, "You know they eat the hottest people first. Let me back my tasty ass up," was improvised.
12.Janine is agnostic.
13.Taraji P. Henson, who plays Janine's mom Vanetta, put in a request to Quinta to appear on the show.
14.Finally, Quinta doesn't want to do an episode involving a school shooting.