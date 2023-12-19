Skip To Content
A Volcano Erupted In Iceland Last Night, So Here Are 14 Photos That Show The Intense Lava Flow And Smoke

By Tuesday, the Icelandic Met Office reported the intensity of the eruption had diminished.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

1. On Monday evening, a volcano began erupting on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland.

Smoke and lava
Snorri Thor/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2. According to the Icelandic Met Office, the eruption occurred 3 km (about 1.86 miles) outside of the town of Grindavík, which had been evacuated.

Aerial view of the lava flow
ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT / Anadolu via Getty Images

3. Grindavík is roughly 25 miles southwest of Reykjavík, Iceland's capital and largest city.

Smoke rising into the air
Micah Garen / Getty Images

4. Both the New York Times and the Guardian reported that local officials said the eruption does not currently pose a risk to people in the area.

Smoke rising from a volcano
Micah Garen / Getty Images)

5. The eruption followed an "earthquake swarm," according to the Met Office. An earthquake swarm is a series of small earthquakes in one area.

Aerial view of the lava and smoke
ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT / Anadolu via Getty Images

6. This made Monday's eruption somewhat predicted as earthquake swarms can precede volcanic activity.

Aerial view of the smoke and lava
ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT / Anadolu via Getty Images

7. By Tuesday morning, the Met Office said the volcanic eruption had diminished and was continuing to do so, with the lava flow believed to be "about one-quarter of what it was at the beginning of the eruption."

Smoke rising from the volcano
Snorri Thor/NurPhoto via Getty Images

8. About one third of the original fissure is thought to be active as of Tuesday morning.

Smoke rising from a volcano
Micah Garen / Getty Images

9. "The lava fountains are also lower than at the start of the eruption, reaching about 30 meters at their highest," the Met Office said.

Smoke rising from a volcano
ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT / Anadolu via Getty Images

10. Here's the volcanic plume as seen on Monday night from Hafnarfjordur, a village northeast of the eruption.

View of the volcano from Hafnarfjordur
OSKAR GRIMUR KRISTJANSSON/AFP via Getty Images

11. An orange haze in the sky could be seen on Monday near the town of Keflavík, close to the Keflavík International Airport, the country's largest airport.

View from Keflavík
MARIA STEINUNN JOHANNESDOTTIR/AFP via Getty Images

12. The seismic event attracted people...

Silhouettes of people against the volcanic smoke
KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP via Getty Images

13. ...who took in sights of the plumes...

People watching the volcano
KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP via Getty Images

14. ...thankfully from what appears to be a good distance away.

People watching the volcano
Micah Garen / Getty Images