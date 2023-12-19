A Volcano Erupted In Iceland Last Night, So Here Are 14 Photos That Show The Intense Lava Flow And Smoke

4.Both the New York Times and the Guardian reported that local officials said the eruption does not currently pose a risk to people in the area.
5.The eruption followed an "earthquake swarm," according to the Met Office. An earthquake swarm is a series of small earthquakes in one area.
6.This made Monday's eruption somewhat predicted as earthquake swarms can precede volcanic activity.
7.By Tuesday morning, the Met Office said the volcanic eruption had diminished and was continuing to do so, with the lava flow believed to be "about one-quarter of what it was at the beginning of the eruption."
8.About one third of the original fissure is thought to be active as of Tuesday morning.
9."The lava fountains are also lower than at the start of the eruption, reaching about 30 meters at their highest," the Met Office said.
10.Here's the volcanic plume as seen on Monday night from Hafnarfjordur, a village northeast of the eruption.
11.An orange haze in the sky could be seen on Monday near the town of Keflavík, close to the Keflavík International Airport, the country's largest airport.
12.The seismic event attracted people...
13....who took in sights of the plumes...
14....thankfully from what appears to be a good distance away.