"A Simple Favor" Is Officially Getting A Sequel, And The Plot Sounds Deliciously Mysterious

Now, some five and a half years later, the film is finally (finally!) getting a sequel.
On Wednesday, Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate announced in a press release that the long-awaited sequel is officially happening.
The first film starred Anna as Stephanie, a Connecticut widow and food vlogger who befriends another mom at her kid's school: Emily, a chic and mysterious woman played by Blake. When Emily suddenly disappears, Stephanie can't help obsessing over her absence.
The studios also revealed the logline for the film, and it already honestly sounds iconic: "In the film, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."
Italian vacations, lavish weddings, murder, and betrayal? Now, that sounds like a worthy sequel.
But don't go buying tickets. According to the press release, A Simple Favor 2 is expected to begin production in the spring before being released on Prime Video at a later date.