On Monday night, the WNBA held its annual draft, this year at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn. It was a highly anticipated event, just weeks after the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship. According to Nielsen ratings, the championship game was the most-viewed women's college basketball game ever and the most-viewed basketball game since 2019.
The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by guard Caitlin Clark, took on the South Carolina Gamecocks, featuring star center Kamilla Cardoso.
The championship game followed several notable matches in this year's tournament, including Iowa vs. Louisiana State University and their powerhouse forward Angel Reese in the Elite Eight.
Caitlin, Kamilla, Angel, and several other high-profile athletes were all in attendance and drafted Monday night, making for a lively ceremony.
The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin as the overall first draft pick.
The internet had so many enthusiastic and supportive reactions to the drafted athletes:
However, the draft also sparked a discussion about WNBA salaries for the top draftees. According to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, the first four draft picks will receive a $338,056 four-year contract, broken down to $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and an optional base of $97,582 in 2027.
It's important to note that WNBA athletes can make money in endorsement deals. In fact, Caitlin has already partnered with brands like Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade. Similarly, Angel has worked with brands like Reebok, Goldman Sachs, Coach, and Amazon. Some WNBA athletes also play abroad in the off-season where they receive additional compensation.