However, the draft also sparked a discussion about WNBA salaries for the top draftees. According to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement , the first four draft picks will receive a $338,056 four-year contract, broken down to $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and an optional base of $97,582 in 2027.

It's important to note that WNBA athletes can make money in endorsement deals. In fact, Caitlin has already partnered with brands like Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade. Similarly, Angel has worked with brands like Reebok, Goldman Sachs, Coach, and Amazon. Some WNBA athletes also play abroad in the off-season where they receive additional compensation.

