Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A ribbed square-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress reviewers are comparing to the popular Skims one. Just as cute but much more affordable; you'll barely be able to tell the two apart. And you'll look like a total snack — a pack of Gushers, if you will, you know, since they're superior.
Promising review: "Wow! Will repurchase. This dress is beautiful, soft, and durable. The material and craftsmanship make the dress feel higher-end, and the style lends itself to many uses. The soft-ribbed material is stretchy and comfortable on your skin, but it is not thin or sheer. The fit is modern and clean, so this can be dressed up for date night, or worn while working from home! I can't wait to purchase another dress in a new color." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes XS–2X and nine colors).
2. A TikTok-popular V-neck lace bodysuit that both you and your partner will certainly love. It doubles as shapewear and will have your date eager to get you out of it.
Psttt! Reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "Absolutely worth the hype! I had been seeing this all over TikTok and was skeptical but it fits like a dream. Tight enough to be considered shapewear, pretty enough to wear on its own, and totally comfortable. I'll be ordering this in every color, it's that good." —Hannah Dorn
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in sizes S–6XL and eight colors).
3. A deep V-neck wrap dress for an elegant look with a dash of sexy. Your partner will barely be able to keep their hands to themselves like a Selena Gomez song.
Promising reviews: "I love this dress! I actually wore it for Valentine's Day date night and my boyfriend could not keep his hands off me! I also got tons of compliments! The material is super soft and it hugs your curves in all the right places!" —Nicole
"Stunning. Wore this for Valentine's Day for my man. His jaw dropped onto the floor." —Penelope Rose
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes L–5XL and 11 colors).
4. A sweetheart neckline mini dress because it's literally the closest thing you'll get to serving up some Fran Fine *baddest nanny alive* realness. Lets be real, she's a literal style icon and IDK about you but my Pinterest fashion board is like 90% Fran 'fits.
5. Plus, an adorable heart-shaped bag so you can recreate that iconic Fran Fine look like you've always wanted to — you know the one, with the Moschino purse. Enough said. So cute.
Trendeology Store is a small business!
Promising review: "This handbag is such a great gift! I bought it for myself for Valentine's Day and it pulled my outfit together! It is such good quality, I have used it many times now and it still looks new. I can fit my phone, wallet, and keys in it! This is a must-have. The quality of this satchel and the price can't be beaten." —Karla
Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in 15 colors).
6. A darling two-piece set with a bodycon skirt and long-sleeve tie-front top. No need to make a huge mess of your room by trying on every outfit combination you can create from your closet — this 'fit is a no brainer so you won't need to find the perfect top to go with the bottoms you wanna wear.
7. A pink bandage bodycon dress that's totally giving Malibu Barbie. If your personality, aesthetic, and vibe have been "thanks to Barbie, all problems have been solved," this is the perfect V-Day date night 'fit for you. Come on Barbie, let's go turn heads.
8. A ruched bodycon dress with a little peek-a-boo at your tatas. Believe me, your date won't be able to stop staring.
9. A mesh bandeau Brami bodysuit that is almost impossible not to obsess over. Not only because it's cute, but because it has a built-in bra! Figuring out what to wear is already difficult enough and then trying to figure out what bra to wear, how to tape up your tatas, or if you should just go braless — I mean, by the time you figure it out you kinda wanna just stay home. Thank you fashion gods for this top that takes away all your bra worries.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. Check them out if you dare....you may end up buying up the whole shop.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "This top is EVERYTHING! I am a 36DDD and let me tell you, it’s never easy finding tops that fit my bust well. BUT I couldn’t be happier with this company! I’ve ordered many pieces from different collections! So glad I don’t have to wear a bra and the tops fit so well and are very good quality!" —Samantha B.
"Love, love, love! Wore it for an early V-Day date and was comfortable the whole night. Absolutely love that it’s a thong back, which made it easy to pick pants!" —Emmalee B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $52 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and two colors).
10. A heart keyhole sweater because the little peek-a-boo cutout and puffy sleeves are so so adorably sweet. It'll be a sweater you wear to your V-day dinner and then again and again...and again after that.
Promising review: "This sweater is just perfect with the matching heart skirt! I received so many compliments! As usual, it's a high quality, beautifully knit material that is soft and lovely to wear. 😍💕 —Karen B.
Get it from Unique Vintage for $58 (available in sizes M/L–4X/5X and three styles).
11. A bodycon mini dress with mesh sleeves and a split hem that'll certainly become a closet favorite because, ugh, so cute. I'm ready for all the 🔥 pics but is IG ready? Probz not.
12. A satin wrap crop top cuz you're in the mood for a total serve with a large side of comfort so you kinda wanna wear jeans or leggings and a cute top. Well, meet this cute top my friend and say helloooo to a cozy slay moment.
*Some reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "These silky crop tops are gorgeous in terms of design and quality of fabric. Don't hesitate, you won't be disappointed. Amazing value for money!" —Alessandra
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 colors).
13. A square-neck bodysuit with puffy mesh sleeves that you're bound to get tons of compliments on. You may wanna have the link to this up and ready cuz everyone will be dying to know where you got it.
Promising review: "I'm loving bodysuits lately — super easy and versatile. I needed something cute for a date where I can throw on some jeans and a heel or flats and still feel dressed up. I was worried about the material but it fit like a glove and the sleeves have room to move around. I was worried the cut wouldn't cover a basic bra but it does! I purchased a large." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 38 colors).