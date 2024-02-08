33 Valentine's Day Gifts They'll Think Cost You A Fortune But Are Under $50

1. A Year Of Dates, aka 52 surprise envelopes if you're running out of creative date night ideas. It'll be so much fun opening an envelope and figuring out the plans for the evening, like opening a present! The envelopes are color coded — blue can be done right at home, yellow is a day or night out, and orange is a surprise! A super fun gift that'll keep givin' all year long.
Examples of dates include: candlelit dinners, bowling alley dates (loser buys dinner), and "flip a coin — tails, you're the chef."
Promising review: "The spark we needed! I bought this for my husband and he was just as excited as I was to open up our first envelope. The quality of the box and its content is high quality. It feels special each time we excitingly open our next adventure!" —Netty Net
Shipping info for Uncommon Goods: Orders typically arrive in 6–8 business days; express shipping options available (see Uncommon Goods full shipping info here).
Shipping info for Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39+ (available in two styles) or Uncommon Goods for $42.
2. A hand casting kit so you guys can have a lovely little bonding activity to do together. It'll be fun, easy, and a memory they'll cherish forever. Plus it'll serve as a beautifully interesting keepsake.
This large bucket provides enough materials for two adult hands, two adult hands and one small child, or two to four child hands. The kit includes a large plastic molding bucket, molding powder, a casting stone, four sandpapers, two de-molding sticks, two detailing sticks, a plastic sculpting knife, a pair of gloves, a detailing pin, and a detailed instructional booklet in English and Spanish (online).
Promising review: "I purchased this for my wife on Valentine’s Day. It's perfect; ideal for bonding, laughing, and romance. The kit comes with everything you need. We watched a YouTube video and got the mold made quickly. My wife and I have been together for 20 years and our beautiful hand mold will be passed on to our kids and their kids." —Albert Cleveland
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A bottle of Versace cologne to impress them and give them a dreamy new scent. With 3.4 fluid ounces of smooth, wild, aromatic luxury goodness, they'll be convinced you paid big bucks for this baby.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE how this smells!! I bought it for my husband for Valentine's Day. When you buy fragrance for a man, buy what you like for him to smell like!!!" —Kellygirlone
"I've purchased this many times for both myself, and as gifts for others. It's def one one of my favorite designer fragrances. As a collector and connoisseur of high-end niche fragrances, this is right up there with some of the ones I really enjoy. A great value for the dollar, truly. Highly recommend. If you want to get into the scent profile and notes, look it up on Fragrantica...excellent reviews on there." —William Cobb
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $38.46+ (available in 25 scents, 13 sizes, and as a gift set).
4. Or a bottle of Happy Heart by Clinique perfume that smells absolutely heavenly and will have you hugging them all day cuz they smell soooo good.
I just got this for Christmas and, yeah, she's that gworlll. Every time I wear it, my fave thing is watching people look around and then say "someone smells good" *flips hair* 🙋🏽♀️ It's me! I smell like heaven. This may be my new signature fragrance — it's sweet, but not too sweet and I'm obsessed. It's just a very beautiful scent.
Promising review: "This was a gift for my wife. She loves the Happy fragrance line. Not to mention, as a male, it's that fragrance that makes me look around to see where my wife is. When she wears Happy Heart, it stops me in my tracks as soon as she walks by." —Mike Hicks
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.60+ (available in two sizes).
5. A Shea Moisture beard grooming kit they'll totally get lots of use out of. This four-piece set will soften and condition their facial hair and nourish and moisturize their skin with shea butter, argan oil, maracuja oil, and tons of vitamins. They'll love how soft and shiny this makes their beard feel.
This kit includes a beard wash, beard balm, beard conditioning oil, and a full beard detangler.
Promising reviews: "My boyfriend uses this daily now since I got it for him for Valentine’s Day. Smells and feels amazing. Leaves a long-lasting fresh look." –tasia
"I bought this for my husband as a Valentine's Day gift ! I thought it would be nice to gift since he loves his beard and taking care of it! He said the detangler is something special! I’m happy he loves it. I love this brand and that’s why I purchased it for my husband." —Brianna Perez
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
6. A mug warmer because no one enjoys lukewarm coffee or having to drink their coffee super fast so that it's hot the entire time. This device will keep their coffee warm until they drink the last drop.
Note that the mug is not included!
Promising review: "My husband bought this for me as a Valentine's Day gift and I must say, I’ve never had a hotter gift. This sweet device not only keeps coffee warm to hot (depending on the setting), but it will rewarm the last sips remaining after a meeting that could have been an email. This is staying on my wishlist because now I need one for my home office, too." —Rutbla
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A pair of fuzzy slippers for those chilly mornings when the hardwood floors are frrrreezing. Perfectly cozy to keep their little piggies nice and warm and they're just so darn cute.
Promising reviews: "I bought these for my fiancé for Valentine’s Day and she loves them!" —Christopher Sargood
"Love these slippers so much — I had a gift exchange with girlfriends where we had to give one of our favorite things we had purchased in the last year, this was mine. I wear them every day and would recommend them to anyone." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 16 colors).
8. An expandable wooden bath caddy that'll hold their phone, tablet, book, beverages, candles, snacks, whatever they need to make their bath time an at-home spa time. They'll say "ooh la la" as soon as they set this baby up in their bathroom.
Promising review: "My wife loves to take a long bath and read with a nice glass of wine. I just gave her this for Valentine’s Day and she’s been in there for three hours and is refusing to ever come out again. Only request is for me to bring more wine." —brandon smith
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.04+ (available in five colors).
9. A dozen Shari's Berries gourmet chocolate-dipped strawberries because freakin' yummmmm. I mean, have you ever gotten food as a gift and not been impressed? These are so delish it'll be hard not to eat 'em all in one sitting.
Promising review: "Ate four of eight on Wednesday and prayed for willpower to not eat the remaining four until Friday, Valentine's Day. I made it until Friday morning, LOL." —Linda K.
Shipping info: After *adding to cart*, you'll have the option to choose which day you'd like the berries delivered. Same-day delivery is also available at an additional cost.
Get a dozen from Shari's Berries for $49.99 (also available in a half dozen or two dozen).
10. A bartender-beloved book — Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions that'll help them make drinks at home and improvise with what ingredients they already have. This gift will get all the "oohs" and "aahs" — you may wanna snag yourself one orrr have them share it with you.
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
The book breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip.
Promising reviews: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages are full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
"This is a beautiful book and has truly upped my husband’s cocktail game. It gives you some really great information for making the best version of popular drinks. If you have a friend or spouse who loves being the mixologist or bartender, this is a great addition to their bar. I’ll be buying more copies as gifts in the future." —Lauren K Hansen
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in two formats).
11. And a 10-piece bartender kit because being the host with the most is the title they love to claim. They'll be able to impress guests with some ~fancy shmancy~ cocktails and look like a pro while mixing up yummy concoctions.
The kit includes a spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, strainer, shaker, ice tongs, two liquid pourers, and a mahogany display.
Promising review: "Got this on Valentine’s Day for my husband! He loved it! It is modern but classy-looking. The stand is heavy and not cheap-looking and the whole thing does not occupy too much space. It’s got almost everything he’ll need to make his signature cocktail drinks for guests." —marciano lee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in four colors and two stand materials).
12. An online cooking class for an experience they'll never forget. Sooo many impressive recipes to try for a cute little date night. Pick their fave and a chef will accompany you guys (virtually) through the entire experience. Andddd you'll get a yummy homemade meal for Valentine's Day! Paella and blackberry peach sangria? Ummm, yes please.
Not a paella fan? No worries! There are TONS of options to choose from. Some options include a kit with all ingredients provided and other options require some grocery shopping (or can be delivered by their preferred grocery store). They'll connect through Zoom on their phone, tablet, or computer. Recipe links are sent with the booking confirmation.
Promising review: "Chef Logan was great to work with and very patient with all the questions. We accidentally ran out of one ingredient, and he helped us easily find a substitution on the fly. The food was INCREDIBLE, and my partner and I couldn't stop saying how impressed we were with ourselves! All thanks to the direction and guidance from Chef Logan. Thank you for teaching us how to make our favorite date night meal, FROM HOME!" —Brittany
Shipping info: Select your fave experience, pick a date, book and enjoy! Connect through Zoom on your phone, tablet, or computer. Recipe and Zoom links are sent in your booking confirmation.
Get it from Cozymeal for $39 per device.