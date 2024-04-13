35 Travel Products You'll Feel Like A God Among Mortals For Owning

1. A portable digital luggage scale because every time you go to the airport your luggage is a pound overweight and you have to pay those outrageous baggage fees. Hook this bb to your luggage handle, lift it up, and the display will let you know how many more outfits you can cram into your suitcase without going over the weight limit. You'll feel SO godlike looking over at the mortals who are stressing and praying their bag isn't overweight.
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "When checking a bag, you always want to know the weight so you don't get charged extra. I was super nervous when this scale weighed a bag at almost 49 pounds knowing that the weight limit was 50 pounds and scales can vary. Was holding my breath when it was put on the scale at the airport and the scale came up as 49 pounds! Relieved and thrilled that this luggage scale was accurate!" —Sky
"This was a great investment. No more guessing what our suitcases weight before getting to the airport. Found the accuracy to be very spot-on. If you check a bag on your travels, you need one of these!" —pax
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in seven colors/styles and as a pack of two).
2. An Apple AirTag to keep your anxiety at bay while flying. I mean, who doesn't fear their bag being lost? Gods with AirTags, that's who! Put it in your suitcase, wallet, or whatever you're afraid to lose and use the Find My app to always be able to see where your bag is.
You can put the AirTag on Lost Mode and receive a notification when it's been detected by the Find My app.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy; I had zero problems and both were done in like five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $24.
3. An inflatable foot rest so you can literally kick your feet up, sit back, and relax like a god while you fly. It can be inflated to three heights and comes with an eye mask, earplugs, dust cover, and drawstring bag. So perfect for children and adults on long flights!
Promising review: "This footrest pillow is essential for those who travel very long distances. It is not only uncomfortable but unhealthy to leave feet dangling down for many hours or days at a time while traveling. I purchased this pillow to situate between my airplane seat and the seat in front of mine. It is wonderful to be able to prop my feet up, with bent knees, while watching movies or sleeping. I regularly fly the same route that is about 30 hours (including layovers), and when I am unable to get a seat up front, this footrest pillow keeps me more comfortable at the back of the plane." —Yvonne N
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors and in a two-pack).
4. And an inflatable wedge pillow because after being up at 2 a.m. to make a 6 a.m. flight, you're gonna reaaaaally want a nap and, let's face it, it's nearly impossible to get comfy on a plane. You can also prop your phone up in this and comfortably watch your fave show as you drift off.
Promising review: "I used this on four international flights last month and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, doesn't rely on the tray table, and works well for bulkhead seats as well as those with someone in front of you. I can't sleep with my head back without snorting myself awake, so this is a perfect alternative. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed. I'm 6'2" and this pillow is plenty tall enough to just rest on my lap and let me lean forward into it without feeling crunched over. This pillow will easily let me get enough comfortable periods of sleep on a nine-hour flight that I don't feel completely drained upon arrival. My wife tried mine out before we left on vacation and loved it so much she had me order her one. We both wouldn't travel without them now." —Still Chilly In Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A two-pack of dip clips you'll love love love dunking your nuggets and fries in with ease. This Shark Tank-approved little baby clips right onto your car vent and holds your sauce so you don't have to worry about making a mess or struggling to dip your food in your fave sauce while on the go. You'll fall so deeply in love with it, you'd think it was Aphrodite.
Saucemoto is a small biz founded in 2017.
Okay, besties, so I have not stopped bragging about my little chicky nuggy dip clip since I got it last Christmas. This is by far one of my favorite things I've ever received. I LOVE chicken nuggets, I wanna be a chicken nugget, but I did not like trying to dunk my nuggets while driving. This thing is so convenient for days that I don't have much time to eat and just have to grab something quick and keep going. Get yourself one if you're nugget obsessed like me, everyone who's seen it in my car has gotten one for themselves and not regretted it!
Promising review: "This is the greatest invention. I’m in my car a lot and anytime I order any fast food I always have to order dip, doesn’t matter what I’m eating. This thing came in handy not only for me but my son, too. Perfect for me because it comes with two holders and I like at least two dips at a time. I know I’m making this out to sound like it’s a billion dollar invention but I just love it. It’s a very handy thing to have in your car. I’m forever spilling my sauces all over the place because there is nowhere to put them, and then I saw this and knew I just had to try it. It’s a total game changer in my car. Thanks to whoever invented this. It’s GREAT!!" —Denise
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors, a version with window adapters, and in four-, six-, and eight-packs).
6. A sand-free beach blanket because you LOVE the beach but can't stand the sand. This bb is designed so that sand rolls right off it and you don't end up packing a whole bunch up and bringing it home with you. Your day at the beach just got a whooole lot more enjoyable.
It comes in a convenient little bag so you can travel with it easily and it has a little pouch for storage. It also comes with a bottle opener!
Promising review: "Absolutely excellent. I’ve taken this to the beach three times now and it’s awesome. Absolutely massive and sand doesn’t stick to it. Sure, if you step on it with sandy feet or push sand onto it it’ll sit on top but it just brushes off or shakes off without working for it at all. Ideal fabric for laying out at the beach. Great value, a must-have!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
7. And a sand-removal powder bag — a talc-free and reef-friendly product that'll get all that sand off your body easy peasy. Don't let the sand stop you from enjoying your vacay; this bb is gonna take care of the part of the beach that you absolutely can't stand and you'll finally understand exactly how Loki must feel.
Shakalo is a small biz based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs' paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in a three-pack).
8. A window seat BevLedge so you can double fist those drinks on your flight in Thor's honor without worrying about taking up all the space on your little tray or having to hold one. It'll securely hook onto the window and there's even space to put your phone and earbuds!
BevLedge is a small biz.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with a — *get ready* — passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket — *takes a breath* — a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder, all in one place. No more searching for your boarding pass or digging through your carry-on for your credit card when purchasing your morning coffee. Cue the Muses, this is def worthy of one of their songs.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 33 colors).
10. Vacuum-free space-saving compression bags so that instead of packing seven outfits for your three-day trip, you can pack 10. Put your clothes in em, zip 'em up, roll the bag, and *voila* you don't have to choose which 'fit to leave behind because in the words of the Green Goblin, "Gods don't have to choose, we take" ...every freakin' outfit we own on vacay with us.
Promising review: "These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip. I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling." —Sarbello
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.90.