If Your Upcoming Vacation Is Stressing You Out, You Should Totally Check Out These 29 Travel Products

1. An Apple AirTag to keep your anxiety at bay while flying. I mean, who doesn't fear their bag being lost? People with AirTags that's who! Put it in your suitcase, wallet, or whatever you're afraid to lose and use the Find My app to always be able to see where your bag is.
You can put the AirTag on Lost Mode and receive a notification when it's been detected by the Find My app.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy; I had zero problems and both were done in like five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $27.
2. A digital luggage scale because every time you go to the airport and weigh your luggage, it's a pound overweight and you have to pay those ridiculous baggage fees and it is so stressful every time. Your future self will thank you so much for this. Hook this bad boy to your luggage handle, lift it up, and the LCD display will let you know how many more outfits you can cram into your suitcase without going over the weight limit.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors and as a pack of two).
3. A packing checklist so you never get on your vacation and realize that you forget your deodorant. Or if you just have trouble making packing lists, this one has literally just about everything under the sun already listed for you so you don't make a list and realize underwear was somehow not on that list.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in three styles).
4. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with a — *get ready* — passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket — *takes a breath* — a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder, all in one place. So now you won't be searching for where you put your boarding pass or digging through your carry-on for your credit card when purchasing your morning coffee.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 36 colors).
5. A portable lock box so you can go enjoy the water like the little mermaid you are without worrying about your phone and credit card being stolen. No more "I'll stay back and watch our stuff" and more *actually* enjoying your get away. Simply secure this bad boy to your beach chair and go see why Sebastian felt that life is better down where it's wetter.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected. You can either set a three-digit combination code or use the provided key!
Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas and it worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc. while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to our beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five colors).
6. A JetKids carry-on suitcase because you know your little independent one won't let you carry them, then wants you to carry them, then wants to get down, and every single time, you are rushing to the gate. This will give you the peace of mind that your kiddo is right next to you and your little one will think it's a preview of the Disney World rides they're about to be on when you all land.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. It has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the air. It can be used on your flight as a foot rest for your little one and parents have also used this product while waiting for their flight to keep kids comfy and content.
Promising review: "I dragged my feet on this purchase because of the price tag, but I have zero regrets after traveling solo with my 2-year-old and 5-year-old. This thing was so easy to maneuver through the airport and through the plane aisles that my 2-year-old pulled it herself for most of the trip. It was slightly too big for her to ride on, but my 4-year-old loved riding on it. The bed feature was super easy to set up and we used it to and from our destination. I was able to pack clothes for a five-day trip, the bed, a blanket, and stuffie. I will definitely be dumping more money into this company for our next trip. Happy customer!" —Casie Wilds
Get it from Amazon for $229.
7. Or a Lugabug travel seat if you don't really wanna buy a new piece of luggage but still wanna get through the airport swiftly. Attach this to your carry-on suitcase, sit your kiddo down, and shuffle your way through the airport.
It's recommended for kids 2 and up and can hold up to 50 pounds.
Promising review: "I usually do not leave reviews, however, I read through the reviews prior to purchasing the LugABug seat and had mixed feelings about getting one, but I did anyway. I am so glad that I did. This product is AMAZING! If you have a toddler, this works extremely well. I frequently fly alone with my 2-year-old and I hate to carry extra stuff (strollers, car seats, carriers, etc.). My daughter loved getting in it and it made getting around through the airports a breeze. I was even able to enjoy a cup of coffee at the same time as pulling her along with my luggage. My daughter also took a hour and a half long nap in (in the leaned back position with my luggage handle resting on my knee). I just ordered another one because I don't want to travel without one. Can't say enough good things about this product. Also, since I fly standby I spend a lot of time in the airport and I received numerous inquiries about the LugABug from parents carrying kids about my daughter's age." —Gretta O. Rogne
Get it from Amazon for $41.99.
8. A portable espresso maker because you need caffeine for your 7 a.m. flight but those airport prices for your caramel macchiato are absolutely unreasonable. This bad boy lets you use Nespresso pods so you can have your morning coffee wherever and whenever you please.
Promising review: "The best thing for traveling ever!! I have to have espresso every morning and most small hotels and gas stations don't have espresso coffee so this is perfect! Easy to use. The cleaning takes 30 seconds; just rinse with water and let it dry." —Joanna Verdeja
Get it from Amazon for $54.90.
9. Away's popular The Carry On with a TSA-approved lock, a laundry compartment, and a compression system to help you cram in 5–7 outfits and avoid having to carry an actual suitcase and going through bag check. Oh! And for an extra $20, you can add a USB charging port to this bad boy anddd for an extra $50 you can personalize it with up to three letters! The GOAT carry-on bag if I've ever seen one.
Promising review: "I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes. Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." —Keith H.
Get it from Away for $275+ (available with or without a USB charger and in five colors).
10. Or Solgaard's Carry-On Closet that has a super impressive six-tier, pop-out shelving system. If you're the kind of person who needs 12 outfits for a four-day trip (I mean, options, hello!) this little bag will help you practically bring a whole closet on vacay with you while keeping everything neat and compact in its assorted compartments. And it's an airline-friendly size!
The smaller size is accepted as a carry-on by all international airlines, including European budget ones, while the larger one meets all US airline standards.
Promising review: "Great design that allows me to organize everything I need in much less space than I ever expected. Take your time to select and pack your things thoughtfully and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how much you can get into this carry-on. I have several pieces of luggage in multiple sizes and I’m giving them away because this is all I need. The size and versatility make it the perfect carry-on." —Michelle C.
Get it from Solgaard for $345+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
11. A hybrid travel planner and journal so you can organize all your plans for your trip in advance so you don't freak out about vacation approaching. This thing has everything you need to feel extra prepared — from bucket lists to packing lists, to-do lists, accommodation plans, transportation plans, budgeting — every little detail that's on your mind right in one place!
Lamare is a Florida-based small biz established in 2017 that specializes in planners and journals.
Promising review: "It’s exactly what I wanted. It has specific areas for budgeting, things to do, hotel check in and check out, even a few pages per vacation area to write notes. I was super excited to get it and start writing everything down for my future vacations. I really like this travel planner" —Poptart
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
12. Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists to help eliminate nausea. Whether you're worried about getting sea sick on your cruise or know your upcoming road trip is gonna have you ready to hurl, these babies are here to help.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.21.
13. A 16-piece travel toiletries set so you can stop worrying about how you're gonna bring your favorite conditioner or if you'll need to sacrifice a step in your skincare routine cuz you can't fit all of your products in your bag and comply with TSA rules. Why buy all the travel-sized versions of your hair and skin products when this set comes with literally everything you need to bring what you've already got?
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in.
Promising review: "This is essential for flying! I fly pretty often throughout the year and after having numerous leakage issues with regular plastic travel containers, decided to go the silicone route and am so glad I did. I love that this set includes different sizes of bottles and tools to help fill/empty them so reusing them is a breeze and there is no wasted product. The variety of colors is great so I can easily tell apart my toiletries, even without the included labels! Love this set and highly recommend it!" —Hennie S.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
14. A pack of 16 liquid IV electrolyte drink mixes in case you're going to an all-inclusive resort and are worried about your hangovers ruining your vacay since your friends are gonna be ready for shots at every moment of the day. This stuff will help you rehydrate fast! Drink one of these and be ready to go for your early morning excursions. No unbearable headaches allowed on vacation.
I know it seems like this stuff would have fairy dust sprinkled in it, but it actually contains vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12, and vitamin C and claims to enhance rapid absorption of water and key ingredients into the bloodstream. You can learn more about when and how to use electrolyte drinks here.
Promising reviews: "Listen, I'm going to be straight up, I mostly use these to recover after a night of drinking too much alcohol and not nearly enough water. Yes, it definitely works for hiking, when it's warm, etc. However, I'm thinking some of you have come here because you want a hangover remedy. This. Is. IT! I've used this at countless birthday parties, bachelorette parties, or a night when the grocery store had BOGO wine. I drink one of the packets before I even start drinking, another friend of mine will drink hers after she drank but before she goes to bed, and another friend takes it the next morning. All three of us seem to have good results. Some people are balking at the flavor. I've tried this and their lemon lime version, and I give a slight advantage to this one. Look, it's full of electrolytes so it's not going to taste like Sunny D. Just guzzle it and be thankful you won't feel like death." —Jen PDX
"I purchased these to use while in Mexico at an all-inclusive resort (I knew I'd be enjoying many margaritas!). Recently, I had been experiencing hangovers from even one or two glasses of wine so I was worried about drinking alcohol on vacation. THIS STUFF WORKS!!!!! I used one packet during the day and one before bed and had ZERO symptoms of a hangover the next day. Same for my husband and he drank a lot more alcohol than me LOL! It did make me thirsty overnight night due to the high sodium content, but I was expecting that. Highly recommend!!" —Jamie Rathbun
Get 16 packets for $23.45 (available in multipacks).
15. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless earbuds to the plane's entertainment system and rewatch your favorite comfort movie for the 60th time since your anxiety kicks in on planes. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your movie.
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for extra long flights.
Twelve South is a husband and wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina that specializes in designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry a number of headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles and two colors).