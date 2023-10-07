20 Toys And Games Reviewers Say Are Just As Fun For Adults As They Are For Kids

Recommended for adults but it's honestly suitable for all. Your group (7–35 people are recommended, the more the better!!) will decide on who will be the narrator. The narrator then gets the included script card that explains the flow of the game in steps and passes out cards with your character. You're either a villager, a werewolf, a doctor or a seer (there's a town drunk but we usually throw that card out). Depending on how many people you have, the narrator can decide how many of each character there is. The villagers' role is to survive and figure out who's a werewolf. The werewolf's role is to eat people without getting caught and convince everyone that other people are the werewolf. The doctor gets to save someone in the group making that player safe that round and the seer can ask the narrator if people are the werewolf and use that info to their advantage. If by the end the villagers get out all of the wolves, the villagers win, but if the wolves are persuasive enough and trick all the villagers, the werewolves win.

This is my personal favorite game to play with the kids at my part-time. We all LOVE this game, from the kindergarteners to the fifth graders to us counselors! It's such a fun mystery game and once you get the hang of it, you can add your own lil spice to it and make it silly. I literally ALWAYS ask the kids if they wanna play Werewolf and I can spend hours playing. It's our school fave, in fact, my kiddos are over my shoulder totally agreeing with me as I write this, lol.

Promising review: "This is a great game for kids of all ages. We use it on scout campouts and it allows 10-year-olds to play with 17-year-olds. Adults can play too. Lots of laughing and fun had by all." —Amazon Customer

