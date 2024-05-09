1. Eos Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion that TikTok is going wild for at the moment. And rightfully so — this stuff smells too good to be true. It is lightweight, will deliver a whole lotta long-lasting moisture, and will surely make its way up to the top of your favorites list.
Take a peek at it on TikTok!
I just got this and I can confirm, it's worth the hype. It smells AMAZING.
Promising review: "Heaven-sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in six scents and in multipacks).
2. A 5-pound bag of the literal best gummy bears you'll ever taste in your life. These are top tier and will have your tastebuds tingling. You'll never want another brand again. I can attest, they're absolutely freakin' delicious and will change your life.
Promising review: "I was eating a different brand of gummy bears, a well known brand, and I really liked them a lot. They were 'filled' with juice, I think, but they often arrived sticky and were a much higher price. I couldn't believe when I tried these how much better they were!!! OMG, I'm never going back to the other brand. This is like a secret. I can't imagine any gummy bear lovers not loving these! So far, they are the very best, no other ones even come close!!! If you've been eating another brand and want to give a different one a try, DO IT, you will be pleasantly surprised. These are my absolute favorite snack treat now!" —Sage
Get them from Amazon for $14.16+ (available in assorted flavors or in 10 single flavors).
3. A relaxing bath pillow to elevate your ~treat yourself day~ bubble bath and make it a super luxurious experience. Simply use the suction cups to attach it to your tub, lie back, relax, and fall in *love* with this little bb.
Promising review: "The best bath product you didn't know you needed! Very easy to install and works well, even in my contoured soaker tub. It's made of a comfortable, sponge-like material, not inflatable like other bath pillows. Feels great on my back and makes reclining in the tub much easier on my neck! The bath pillow can be hung by its hook from your shower head to dry. Dries very quickly and doesn't get heavy despite absorbing some water. Mine dries completely overnight, no problem!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A Stanley cup that has TikTok in a chokehold. Reviewers are confirming that the hype around this insulated baby is REAL. It's leakproof, dishwasher safe, and easy to grip. Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the baddest reusable water bottle of them all? Def the Stanley cup.
Promising reviews: "I caved and bought the TikTok-famous, nearly $50 Stanley cup and it’s my favorite thing ever! She’s gorgeous and keeps me extremely hydrated all day. I switched from a 16-ounce Starbucks bottle that I had to constantly refill to Standra (my name for my beautiful Stanley cup) and now, I have cold water at my disposal for hours without having to leave my room once! The price might be a little scary at first, but if you have some extra money to spend, I’d definitely recommend giving this tumbler a chance." —lai
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in 45 colors and five sizes).
5. A set of 48 pairs of under-eye masks to keep sleepy-looking eyes at bay. You can kiss puffiness and dark circles goodbye cuz you're gonna look like you slept as much as Sleeping Beauty after you use these. Refreshed, awake, brightened under-eyes are in your future with these lil' miracles. It'll look like your bags drank coffee, too.
Promising review: "I have tried many eye masks through the years and was pleasantly surprised by this product. It's worth the hype. I'm a skincare junkie and have spent tens of thousands on skin products including LED red light masks, infrared saunas, and every new facial device that has come along including high end skincare and everything in between. I have eye bags and hollows for days and these do a phenomenal job at plumping and hydrating the under eye area while reducing the grocery bags. Great quality and quantity for the price. I will be repurchasing." —Nvohpa88
Get 48 pairs from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 6-, 24-, and 72-packs, and in four styles).
6. A *holy grail* Urban Decay Face Bond foundation that'll have you looking up to the heavens whispering "thank you" cuz this was truly sent by the makeup gods. It has a flawless matte finish, it's waterproof and sweatproof, and it contains ~self-setting~ setting powder and niacinamide serum to deliver you with the best beat of your life. Oily skin friends, you're gonna fall head over heels with this stuff.
I got to try this and to say I'm obsessed does not express how passionately in love I am with this freakin' foundation. Holy cow, put me on a subscription. This stuff is literally flawless, gorgeous, *chef's kiss* on. It's also surprisingly suuuuper lightweight, like, to the point where I forget it's on. Normally when I'm wearing a full face of makeup, I can't WAIT to wash it off because I can feel it on my face but with this, I have to force myself to wash it off cuz it's so comfortable on. When they say "can't feel coverage" they meant that. Oh and btw, I could win the award for world's oiliest skin. I'm a greasy gworl. I haven't found a foundation that keeps me as matte as this does. Look, idk what Urban Decay is into but this potion is truly magic. I have to see how it does on hot summer days and at the pool but so far, it does everything it says it will. Doesn't transfer and blurs my skin beautifully. The setting powder in this really works overtime at keeping me matte all day long. No oily skin by the end of the day with this, just the same flawless beat as I did in the morning. Love this so so much. Def in my top two and it's not two!
Get it from Sephora (available in 40 shades) or Amazon (available in 39 shades) for $40.
7. A set of Corsx snail mucin essence face masks because this K-Beauty brand knows what the heck it's doing when it comes to skincare. The snail mucin repairing essence is a gift from the beauty gods and these babies will be another GOAT product to join your daily skin routine. If you want incredibly hydrated skin and wanna ditch redness, go ahead and throw these in your cart.
Check out a TikTok about the snail mucin face masks.
Promising review: "I love this Cosrx sheet mask. When you take it out of the package it can be a little daunting. However, carefully separate the face mask and place it on your face. There is ample snail mucin on the mask. Not to disappoint! It feels cool once on your face and works amazingly. I also purchased the Cosrx moisturizer and hydrating serum and LOVE them both as well! If you are on the fence about purchasing these products, don't be." —JoAnne
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A welcome mat that asks the important questions. As if getting a package wasn't already like Christmas, this doormat will make it even better. Plus, I'm sure any Friends lovin' delivery drivers will have a ball with this too. So tell me, were Ross and Rachel on a break?
Homebound Society is a Kansas City, Missouri–based small biz that specializes in gifts and goods for the home.
Promising review: "Loved it, lol. Might have started an accidental feud between FedEx and UPS. Totally worth it!" —Jackelyn
Get it from Homebound Society on Etsy for $32.40+ (available in three sizes).
9. A splurge-y pair of Ray-Ban polarized aviators because you can't beat the classics. And believe me, you'll def get your money's worth outta these with how often you'll wanna wear 'em.
Promising review: "I’ve had various cheaper brand sunglasses but finally decided to purchase these Ray-Bans. They are absolutely beautiful with better vision clarity than any of my other older sunglasses. I wasn’t quite sure if the Ray-Ban logo at the top of the frames would cause any sight issues which could bother me, but you can’t even see it while wearing the glasses. That's why I hesitated purchasing Ray-Bans in the past. I will definitely be purchasing more in the future. These are very good quality sunglasses and appear to be very well made." —Frank C.
Get them from Amazon for $221+ (available in 13 colors and three lens widths).
10. Or a more affordable pair of Y2K-style rimless rectangle sunglasses you'll wanna snag in different colors cuz they're so stylish. Sunglass season is here, which means you'll need a variety of 'em, and these are perfect to add to your collection.
Promising review: "I loved these glasses, I ordered them for my Halloween costume and got so many compliments throughout the night, I was like ok, these are now a staple. I had SIX DIFFERENT PEOPLE tell me they loved them and I should wear them on the regular. Great price and so cute!" —Kat Genaro
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 14 colors).
11. A Good Girl Blush by Carolina Herrera perfume that'll make everyone do a double take when you walk by because you smell so heavenly. And the bottle will be soooo cute on your vanity or dresser. If you've been searching for a signature scent, TikTok (and I) highly recommend this one.
I treated myself to this on Black Friday last year, the small one, cuz I had bought a couple of perfumes and just wanted to try it. Holy smokes, this perfume smells luxurious and just plain beautiful. I use it so sparingly because I don't want it to run out. I'm in love, truly. I'm def asking for this for my birthday in June. Most beautiful scent I've ever smelled, really.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "At the end of my five-hour shift at a pizza place (that always leaves me smelling like onions), people were still asking me what perfume I was wearing. Even had a guy take the time to look it up and talk to me about it for at least four minutes. ANYWAYS, best perfume ever." —erinclark2456
Get it from Amazon for $92.30+ (available in two sizes) or Sephora for $37+ (available in four sizes and two mini styles).
12. A cozy plush robe so you can start taking your self care days much more seriously. Lounging in this on a rot day with some under-eye masks, Netflix, and wine sounds like an absolute vibe. Plus it has pockets you can throw snacks in.
Promising review: "I’m immediately ordering more. SOFTEST, most luxurious feel ever. The black has a beautiful silky sheen to it and I’ll be wearing this 24/7 so I need one for every room and will be gifting these." —A. D.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors).
13. A hilarious ransom note game that guests will wanna play every time they come over. And for good reason — it's easy to learn and will bring on the belly laughs.
To play, you simply use the word magnets to respond to wild prompts like "tell someone you've clogged their toilet at a party." Everyone uses their magnets to create responses and a designated judge will decide the winner of that round. There are tons of funny combinations to create so it'll always feel fresh. It's not kid-friendly but you can make it kid-friendly by taking out some words and prompts.
Promising review: "Had my whole holiday party howling. A true joy for all the word geeks out there, and a bunch of fun for everyone else. Everyone I’ve introduced it to has bought a copy for themselves afterwards. The best of its kind in years. I’d give it 100 stars if I could." —secret doughnut
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available with expansion packs).
14. An elegant set of square wineglasses to make your *treat yourself day* wine all prettyyyy. The only thing better than bubbly is presents for your bubbly...and more wine. Showstoppers for sure. You'll be texting the group chat as soon as you get these just so you can invite people over and show these beauties off.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a set of two).
15. A dimmable sad duck night-light that is 100% a TOTAL mood. If you feel exactly like this by Wednesday every week — slumped over, miserable, and wondering if you'll make it to Friday without having a meltdown cuz you're so dang tired — add this little dude to your cart and feel a bit better cuz you have someone around who seems to be having a slightly worse week than you are.
Plus it has an optional 30-minute timer so no need to worry about turning it off!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp, but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in pear- and dog-shaped versions).