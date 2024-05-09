I got to try this and to say I'm obsessed does not express how passionately in love I am with this freakin' foundation. Holy cow, put me on a subscription. This stuff is literally flawless, gorgeous, *chef's kiss* on. It's also surprisingly suuuuper lightweight, like, to the point where I forget it's on. Normally when I'm wearing a full face of makeup, I can't WAIT to wash it off because I can feel it on my face but with this, I have to force myself to wash it off cuz it's so comfortable on. When they say "can't feel coverage" they meant that. Oh and btw, I could win the award for world's oiliest skin. I'm a greasy gworl. I haven't found a foundation that keeps me as matte as this does. Look, idk what Urban Decay is into but this potion is truly magic. I have to see how it does on hot summer days and at the pool but so far, it does everything it says it will. Doesn't transfer and blurs my skin beautifully. The setting powder in this really works overtime at keeping me matte all day long. No oily skin by the end of the day with this, just the same flawless beat as I did in the morning. Love this so so much. Def in my top two and it's not two!



Get it from Sephora (available in 40 shades) or Amazon (available in 39 shades) for $40.