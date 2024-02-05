35 TikTok Organizational Products To Set You Up For An Easier 2024

1. A sleek egg organizer so you can place things on top of your eggs without worrying about them cracking. It'll also be much more visually pleasing than those brown cartons.
Promising review: "Thank you, TikTok. I never knew that I needed this in my life. I love that is it clear, that it holds more than 12 eggs, and it is easy to clean. Looks a lot better than the grocery one in the fridge." —Ashley Thomas
2. A stackable two-drawer organizer to fit your minimalist aesthetic and act as somewhere to store your nail polish, makeup sponges, moisturizers, desk supplies — whatever needs organizing, this'll make it *beautiful*. Reviewers are even storing snacks, cleaning supplies, K-Cups...you name it, they're using these to organize it and 😍😍😍😍.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my Scrub Daddy sponges and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" —Sierra
3. A slim magnetic stove shelf so you don't have to go searching through your spice rack for the pepper that you literally use every single day. It'll securely fasten to the top of your stove so you can easily have the garlic powder at hand when you need it.
StoveShelf is a US-based small biz that specializes in stove shelves in various sizes.
Promising review: "There was no setup. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
4. A cutlery drawer organizer to organize all your utensils andddd give you more space. You can fit 24 utensils in just one of these and since the compartments are stacked, you may even have room in your drawer for a second one or just more space for spatulas and such.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately, we have a small, shallow, narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
5. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that'll keep up to nine of your knives neatly tucked away. You'll be pleased opening your drawers and seeing that everything has its own little spot — much more pleased than you are now when you see everything just thrown in there. And you'll free up some counter space by eliminating your knife block.
6. A multilevel jewelry stand because your current organization system for your accessories — aka, throwing them all into a pretty bowl for them to tangle amongst themselves — is just NOT working. Bet you have more jewelry than you even thought you did.
Promising reviews: "Great for product photography to show your jewelry. I saw this on TikTok." —JBag
"I wanted to get rid of an old jewelry box I had and get something more sophisticated and grown up. I had a hard time finding something that would be big enough for all my pieces, fit on my dresser, and look good. This does all that!!! My long necklaces fit on the tallest, back hanger and all my bracelets fit on the other two. The few rings and earrings I own display well on the bottom tray. It's a beautiful piece and I'm so happy I bought this!!" —Sarah Bailey
7. A rolling storage cart and organizer perfect if your craft supplies collection keeps growing but your space doesn't. It has 12 semi-transparent drawers of different sizes and adjustable wheels to make it easy to move around so on those days where you'd rather sit on the couch and create rather than go to your craft room, you can roll this baby to you.
8. A set of Wonder Hangers because your closet is full but you can't resist a sale. These things can hold up to 30 pounds and one can hold up to five garments. 😱 I say we grab a pack of these, then celebrate the new space in our closets by buying more clothes.
Promising review: "I love this for my walk-in closet and my obsession with shopping. 😅 Everything was perfect. I ordered a pack of six in white and everything was intact. Yes they are made of plastic, but very durable — I have a lot of heavy formal dresses and it's holding them up very well, shockingly!! I'm ordering more. ❤❤❤" —Taylor M.
9. Or a five-shelf hanging closet organizer since you're running outta space. I fully support having a full closet and continuing to shop — in fact, I do it myself. So you know what we do instead of getting rid of our clothes? This. This right here. We find ways to fit more clothes into our closets.
Promising reviews: "So, I love this so much! I have been trying to free up room in my closet without getting rid of everything I love and this was the way to go! It holds a lot of stuff and doesn't bend or break. It has pockets on the sides, too so I can put gloves and other things in them." —Samantha Todd
"WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." —ESmith109
10. A set of Command spray bottle hangers so that you can have your favorite, most-used cleaning products right within arm's reach and don't have to go rummaging through the 30 bottles of sprays underneath your sink.
Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
11. A set of genius, nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers that'll make 2024's meal prepping goal so much less dreadful. You'll be able to throw everything in the oven all at once and then just grab one of the little trays if your Brussels sprouts take less time to cook than your chicken.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100,000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these Cheat Sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
12. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer to put in your medicine cabinet for your meds or in your kitchen cabinet to store your spices. Everything will be neatly organized and you'll be able to pull this baby out and rotate it so you can see exactly what you're grabbing. No more reaching for what you thought was the onion powder and realizing it's the garlic powder.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
