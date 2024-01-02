1. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers because you dropped a piece of chicken in that little crack a month ago and have thought about it every day since. No more obsessing about if you'll attract bugs and pests because you dropped yet another crumb into that extremely impossible-to-reach place. You may even sleep a bit better at night with this.
Promising review: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." —allycat
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in fours sizes and five colors/styles).
2. A set of fridge organizers to get your fridge as organized as all those aesthetically pleasing Pinterest pics. And you don't have to just use them for your fridge — they're perfect for organizing your desk, pantry, cabinets...use it for whatever you need boo! Then, just stare at how pretty it is to easily see your water, yogurt pouches, and juice boxes.
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Timothy C.
Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six).
3. An egg bite maker because you can't get enough of the ones sold at Starbies but your wallet is begging you to stop spending. Now, you can make your own and customize them with all your favorite omelet toppings. Make 'em then store 'em and pull them out for breakfast each all week! And if you're ever not in the mood for these little bites of goodness, you can remove the silicone molds and use this bad boy as a grill for sandwiches!
Check out a TikTok of the egg bite maker in action.
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it many times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
4. Or a rapid egg cooker that'll make you the best eggs everrrrr. Like 'em scrambled? This can do that. Boiled? Not a challenge. Omelet? Easy peasy. And it'll do most of the work for you so you can relax while your eggs poach.
This little baby comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six-egg holder tray, measuring cup, and access to a recipe database.
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $16.73 (available in seven colors).
5. A cold brew coffee maker for those days where you can't pull yourself out of bed and consequently can't stop at Starbucks. I've been there, every day this week, actually. Add your coffee to the filter, brew for 24 hours, and voila, a perfect cold brew for the morning and five extra minutes of sleep.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
6. A bottle of seriously yummy Hot Honey to take your leftovers or boring takeout to the next level. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy — you probz won't be able to resist the urge to put this stuff on literally everything. It'll taste like Gordon Ramsay cooked it and you won't even have to be called an idiot sandwich.
Promising reviews: "Oh Michael, what can be said about your most hot of honeys that has yet to be said? My tongue yearns for the sweet burn, as my mouth opens almost on its own in anticipation for this honey. I've spent days, nay, weeks obsessing over the feeling of the honey, drizzling into my mouth and down my chin, as I try so desperately to lap up every last drop of this sweet, spicy, and undoubtedly succulent honey. The honey has nearly consumed my entire life as I cannot prepare a dish without looking into the pantry longingly, wondering if this honey will improve yet another unexpected food item (it always does) and bring me endless joy and satisfaction. I have nary a doubt that if you, a fellow consumer, purchase this tantalizing, appetizing, incredibly satisfying honey, you will NOT regret it. Please, I beg of you, do yourself a favor and put this on every food item you shove down your gullet for the rest of your life. Sincerely, Michelle Hot Honey." —yeehaw dandy
"Saw someone try this on TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia
Get it from Amazon for $8.32 (available in multipacks).
7. A cult-favorite portable blender the size of a water bottle that'll come in handy on those mornings where you're running late but need a good breakfast. Throw your ingredients in and blend on the go! And once your smoothie is all ~smooth-y~, just swap out the lid and drink straight from this little bb.
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must-buy!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in five colors).
8. A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dish cloths so you can stop throwing your money away by buying more, and more, and more paper towels. These babies are, like, SpongeBob-level absorbent and made from a cotton and cellulose blend that'll make scrubbing a breeze. They'll also replace over a dozen paper towel rolls and keep some money in your pocket cuz that inflation is inflation-ing.
Skoy Enterprises is a woman-owned, California-based small business established in 2007 that specializes in unique kitchen items.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and had to order them as I love products that reduce my carbon footprint! I am very impressed and recommend 100%!" —Emilia
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 17 color variations and in other multipacks).
9. A cutlery drawer organizer to organize all your utensils andddd give you more space. You can fit 24 utensils in just one of these and since the compartments are stacked, you may even have room in your drawer for a second one or just more space for spatulas and such.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately, we have a small, shallow, narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
10. A Dash mini waffle maker because it's cute, litto, and will heat up in moments. You can even make a batch and freeze 'em for later rather than buying the ones in the store. And if you're ever just not feeling breakfast, you can make all kinds of other yummy foods like hash browns, paninis, biscuits, or even pizza!
This nonstick little bb comes with a recipe book to help you get started.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 20 colors/patterns).
11. Or a stuffed waffle maker because hellooooo, a stuffed freakin' waffle?! Like, waffles stuffed with Nutella and bananas? Sounds fire.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, which seriously looks like an erupting volcano. Like, this looks like a blast to clean with. It removes buildup, deep cleans, and eliminates any odors from smelly leftovers that have gone through the garbage disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (available in multipacks).
13. A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors because on Thanksgiving you burned yourself a total of 47 times and darn near threw the whole turkey away because of it. These'll protect your skin from cooking along with your food when you're sliding things in and out of the oven so you don't *almost* drop the whole tray of baked mac 'n' cheese.
Check out a TikTok of the oven rack protectors in action.
Promising review: "These things are awesome. Not only are they attractive and reasonably priced, but are so easy to put on and they stay on the rack. Most important, I find they help to protect your arm from getting any bad burns when reaching into the oven. Highly recommend these, I'm so happy with them I'm buying a set for my mom and daughters-in-law." —Sandi
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in three colors).
14. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for my friends who can't dice a vegetable without a potential trip to the hospital (🙋🏽♀️). If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors).
15. A set of genius, nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers that'll make meal prepping so much less dreadful. You'll be able to throw everything in the oven all at once and then just grab one of the little trays if your Brussels sprouts take less time to cook than your chicken.
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100,000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99 (lids are also available).