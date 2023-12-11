30 Stocking Stuffers They'll Want To Brag About

1. An official, printed letter from Santa they'll love to read first thing Christmas morning. What could be more magical than seeing that Santa ate the cookies and milk they left for him AND he left them a note?! Personalize this baby and they'll be FLOORED that old St. Nick *personally* sent them a letter.
The SantaGram is a New Jersey–based small biz on Etsy that specializes in handmade letters from Santa and wrapping paper.
Don't forget to fill out the customization box after you select which bundle you'd like!
Promising review: "Omgoodness! This was the BEST gift to give to my little one. The ‘smile’, the ‘for me’ and happy dance was priceless. It was definitely an awesome experience to see my child literally light up like a Christmas tree. It looked very legit and it was beautifully crafted on great paper. Highly recommend this shop to anyone who’s looking to bring a little ‘extra’ Santa cheer. Shipped and received quickly as well. Would order from them again." —eyes77
Shipping info: Orders take an average of 2–4 days to arrive but varies by location.
Get it from The SantaGram on Etsy for $14.95+ (available in two bundles).
2. A pair of suuuuuper cool BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks for the Star Wars lover in your life. May the yummy food be with them.
Promising review: "I purchased two pairs of these as stocking stuffers for my kids. They were instantly a big hit. They truly look like little lightsabers. It’s been four months since the kids got them as gifts and they are still using them and are just as excited. We initially had a small issue with one of the chopsticks/lightsabers but customer service was so outstanding that they sent a replacement ASAP. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.97 (also available in multipacks and in 12 colors).
3. A genius rechargeable selfie ring light for their phone so they can take gorg selfies without lugging around their full-length ring light. This little baby simply clips onto their cell (Android or iPhone), laptop, or tablet and is easy to take with them for a night out. It's got three settings and 40 LED lights for some seriously perfect pics.
Promising review: "I love it! I love it! I love it. It's the perfect compact little gadget to have that fits in your purse. Easy access for those picture perfect moments and it adds just a little extra shimmer. It's really lightweight and there's multi-tone lighting suitable for everyone. To my surprise, it's actually bigger than what I expected. I wish it had other colors like (red, blue, purple etc.) but I still love it. It'll go everywhere I go. It's a great purchase for the price. I definitely recommend it." —Tish
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A holiday version of the beloved Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game, Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman. This game is simple, and silly enough to keep everyone, any age, laughing and having a great time. Perfect if they are TCGCP obsessed and even it they aren't, this game is sooo popular, they'll love it after a few intense, belly laugh rounds.
To play, pass out all of the cards to players and have everyone keep their pile face down. Everyone takes turns putting a card in the middle while saying "santa," "cookie," "elf," "candy," and "snowman," in that order. If the picture on the card that's placed down matched the word that's been said, everyone races to slap the center pile of cards, and whoever slaps the pile last has to add the center pile to their personal pile. Oh! And there's also three wildcards with matching motions. Whoever does the motion last picks up the center pile. Whoever runs out of cards first wins! You can play with three to eight players, and the *recommended* age is 8 and up.
Andddd you could even grab the original, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for even more fun.
Promising review: "We love games and this one is so much fun! Easy instructions and fast paced! All ages enjoyed this game and it’s a great stocking stuffer! The holiday theme is perfect! Would definitely gift this to any family for the holidays, though we are sure to play it year round!" —Kriston
Get it from Amazon for $8.44.
5. A Burn Book journal that can hold all their thoughts, notes, and secrets. That's why the journal's so big — it's full of secrets. Other than just being iconic and totally cute, this hardcover baddie also has 192 lined pages, a ribbon placeholder, an elastic band, and a back pocket for keepsakes. Totally giving Regina George vibes, soooo fetch!
Promising review: "I bought this for its exact use in the movie :) just kidding! But for real, it is just like the one in Mean Girls! I am a hairstylist and use it all the time to write down formulas and my clients just love the book they know exactly what it is when they see it! Exact colors, vibrant! Wonderful" —Jordan sparse
Get it from Amazon for $17.06.
6. A jar of E.l.f. poreless primer putty so they can kiss their pores buh-bye! This primer will help them get a super smooth canvas to put their foundation on and will have them looking like their makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep their makeup in place.
Promising review: "WOW!!!! I've been looking for a pore-filling primer for some time now — I am very picky and usually try to use lightweight primers because my skin is sensitive, so I was a tad bit skeptical of this because it looks so thick. However, I'm a BELIEVER now, y'all. It's much less thick than it looks and spreads super easy and evenly. I've been SO frustrated trying to find a primer that will actually conceal my pores so they don't completely suck up my foundation and make me look awful. This. Is. IT! I was able to build to a fuller coverage than what I normally would, and my skin looks smooth and moisturized. Of course if you get close, my pores are still visible but MUCH less so than they are with other primers. Can't beat it, especially for the price!!!!" —Jody Ferguson
Get it from Amazon for $9.
7. A screaming goat figure that I'd honestly sit and scream along with or press a billion times a day because, ya know, adult life. I mean, how fun will it be to take this to the office and press it every time life gets overwhelming?! Remember when everyone loved that Taylor Swift Vine of her song "Trouble" with the screaming goat? They'll love this for sure cuz like, who wouldn't?
He also comes with a little book of equally delightful goat facts.
Promising review: "Obsessed! I gave this to my husband as a stocking stuffer for Christmas. At first he was like 'wtf?' and then he was hooked! We both work at home on different levels of the house and throughout the day I randomly hear the goat's 'AHHHHHHH!' Cracks me up every time. I would highly recommend!" —Casey
Get it from Amazon for $7.56.
8. A bottle of seriously yummy hot honey to take their food to the next level. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy — they probz won't be able to resist the urge to put this stuff on literally everything.
Promising reviews: "Oh Michael, my tongue yearns for the sweet burn, as my mouth opens almost on its own in anticipation for this honey. I've spent weeks obsessing over the feeling of the honey, drizzling into my mouth and down my chin. The honey has nearly consumed my entire life as I cannot prepare a dish without looking into the pantry longingly, wondering if this honey will improve yet another unexpected food item (it always does) and bring me endless joy and satisfaction. Please, I beg of you, do yourself a favor and put this on every food item for the rest of your life." —yeehaw dandy
"Bought this stuff to put in my husband's Christmas stocking to be funny, but we ended up LOVING it. Delicious on so many things. Will definitely keep buying it!!" —Susie Saffelle Hughes
Get it from Amazon for $13.49 (also available in multipacks).
9. A jade roller and gua sha set so they can reduce puffy morning face and help shape their jaw line. Literally, Finn Wolfhard's jaw will have nothing on theirs by the time the gua sha snatches their jawline up.
Promising review:"I have been pining for a gua sha for months and I was finally able to get one! I opened this lovely box and there she was, just waiting to sculpt my jaw, chin, and neck. I plucked her from her resting place and with light pressure sculpted my jawline, chin, and neck BEFORE MY VERY EYES! Absolute magic. I will be gifting one of these incredible gifts to the world to each and every person I love because they all also deserve to be beautifully sculpted." —Emily
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).