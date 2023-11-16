32 Stocking Stuffers They'll Want To Brag About

The SantaGram is a New Jersey–based small biz on Etsy that specializes in handmade letters from Santa and wrapping paper.



Don't forget to fill out the customization box after you select which bundle you'd like!

Promising review: "Omgoodness! This was the BEST gift to give to my little one. The ‘smile’, the ‘for me’ and happy dance was priceless. It was definitely an awesome experience to see my child literally light up like a Christmas tree. It looked very legit and it was beautifully crafted on great paper. Highly recommend this shop to anyone who’s looking to bring a little ‘extra’ Santa cheer. Shipped and received quickly as well. Would order from them again." —eyes77

Shipping info: Orders take an average of 2–4 days to arrive but varies by location.



Get it from The SantaGram on Etsy for $14.95+ (available in two bundles).