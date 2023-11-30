33 Stocking Stuffers Your Kid Will Be Totally Obsessed With

1. A pack of TikTok popular Mini Brands mystery balls that all the kids are totally loving right now. It's got five mystery compartments that open up to reveal mini versions of your fave brands like Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Lunchables, and more!
Promising reviews: "These were so adorable and accurate. We got a variety of different miniature food products. I bought four of these and had no duplicates. You get a list of all the different collections and products with every ball. My kids loved them and I even wanted one for myself!" —Marisa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.77+ (available in three series).
2. A Tamagotchi, aka everyone's favorite virtual reality pet. They'll love taking care of their new little friend — feeding it, giving it medicine, disciplining it...they'll have a blast. It's the same good ole '90s toy you enjoyed, so you may end up trying to take this off their hands.
Promising reviews: "Perfect stocking stuffer, my daughter loves to just carry it around all the time." —kelsea gardner
"Got these for my boys for Christmas 🎄🎁!!!!! I had them as a kid and it just reminded me of when I had them, so I couldn't resist!!!!! Love it. 😅" —Busy mama Marie
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 colors).
3. A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker so they can listen to their fave bops in the cutest way possible. It also comes with a strap they can attach to their bag or backpack so he can go with them everywhere.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I was not expecting this tiny golf ball Yoda to be so loud! It's louder than my echo. They are not kidding by calling them Bitty BOOMERS. Wow is all I can say. Pleasantly and ecstatically surprised. Perfect stocking stuffer for anyone and everyone. I'm buying more. So many more." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $19.19.
4. A sooooo adorable reversible octopus plushie that goes from happy to angry in the cutest way. It's cuddly, and they'll be able to let everyone know how they feel without saying a word — perfect for effective emotional communication.
There are tons of options, and if you're not an octopus fan, there are bunnies, axolotls, turtles, sharks, narwhals, and soooo much more. You're sure to find one you love, so be sure to check them all out.
Promising review: "As I was browsing Amazon pre-holiday for gifts, this octopus popped onto my screen. My young son quickly attached himself to it and asked me for it about 35 times in the span of four minutes. Needless to say, he got this little guy in his stocking days later. He did not disappoint! My son has been obsessed ever since. We even ordered a second one with different emotions. These are a wonderful gift and can be a very helpful educational tool. We love our 'angy angy ollie-boo' around here. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in 44 styles/colors).
5. A set of Bowser, Mario, and Bob-omb action figures for your kid who belts out "Peaches" with as much passion as Bowser. If their entire personality has become Mario, they'll jump for joy when they get these.
Promising review: "This was a WONDERFUL surprise!! My son really likes Bowser! He didn't really know what to ask Santa for Christmas. I ordered this on a fluke and I was extremely happy with my order. The Bowser action figure is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. If your kid is a Mario fan, I highly suggest these action figures." —Audrey F Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A hot-cocoa-scented butter slime that'll be an absolute hit because kiddos these days are obsessed with this ooey gooey stuff. They may even just pause and play with this for a while before they even open their other gifts.
Razberry Slime Co is a Lititz, Pennsylvania–based, woman–owned small biz that specializes in handmade slime.
Each package comes with activator, instructions, and candy. If the slime comes sticky, the instructions let you know how to fix it! And note that it is *not* edible!
Promising reviews: "These are my daughter's favorite slimes. These were for Christmas and now we are at the end of February and both of my daughters are still playing with this slime. We bought six different kinds." —Timmie Schmidt
"The best stocking stuffers. My 7-year-old daughter was thrilled." —Alexa Hill
Get it from Razberry Slime Co on Etsy for $13.99.
7. A tortilla blanket because, I mean, who hasn't wondered what it's like to be a burrito? Once they see this gift, it'll be a *wrap* for all the others"
Promising review: "Teenager loved it (15-year-old boy)! Gave as a Christmas 'stocking' gift. Super soft, lightweight, and HUGE! About the size of a full-sized bed!! Worth the $." —Jason McGowan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six styles and four sizes).
8. A pair of suuuuuper cool BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks for your Star Wars lovin' little one. May the yummy food be with them.
Promising review: "I purchased two pairs of these as stocking stuffers for my kids. They were instantly a big hit. They truly look like little lightsabers. It’s been four months since the kids got them as gifts and they are still using them and are just as excited. We initially had a small issue with one of the chopsticks/lightsabers but customer service was so outstanding that they sent a replacement ASAP. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.97 (also available in multipacks and in eight colors).
9. A pack of 16 slingshot chickens so they can have EPIC slingshot battles. Fling them onto the ceiling and just let them eventually fall off and startle people, in a silly way!
Promising review: "I bought these as stocking stuffers for my boys — 4 and 11. Even the 4-year-old can shoot them easily and accurately! They play with them ALL the time. They don’t stick super well to the walls, but I found that to be a plus. They do eventually break down, but we still have at least half of them left six months later. I’m planning on getting more this Christmas, it may become a tradition!" —Katie
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A screaming goat figure that your kiddo will be pressing ALL 👏 DAY 👏 LONG. The only sounds of winter break will be screaming goats and laughing kiddos. Who wouldn't love this?
He also comes with a little book of equally delightful goat facts.
Pstt! If you'd like one that's a bit more festive you can grab this screaming goat wearing a Christmas sweater!
Promising review: "My daughter's favorite part in the new Grinch cartoon (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) is when the screaming goat is there. She will fall down laughing so hard. I purchased this to put into her stocking. She is 3 and absolutely loves it. Everyone couldn't resist pushing it to make it scream. Also the book about screaming goats is fantastic and educational!" —Tara A Pittman
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
11. Or a yodeling pickle to bring them lots of joy and lots of "yodel-ey-eee-hooos!" I can't think of absolutely anything better than this to be honest.
Promising reviews: "He's no average yodeler, he's 'the' yodeler, the teacher of all yodelers. He's the yodel master. And, he is my best friend. I'm beyond fortunate to have met him. I now share my home with him. You can only hope that your yodeling pickle is half as good as mine. And if not, I'm not sharing — he's mine, all mine. Hear that? So, how did my yodeling pickle and I meet? My sister gave him to me for my 23rd birthday. I was so excited, I started crying, but the streams flowing down my cheeks were tears of joy. You know what my pickle did for me next? You'll never believe it. He serenaded me with a yodel birthday song — Yodel-Aey-Eee-Ooooooo. The way those five syllables rolled off his tiny pickle tongue was pure bliss to my ears. It was divine. The voice of my yodeling pickle is sweet as honey." —B & J
"Bought it as a stocking stuffer for my teen. Got a lot of laughs." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A two-pack of mini Bluey and Bingo plushies for your kiddo who watches the show 24/7. They'll be even more excited to watch with their new stuffed friends.
Promising reviews: "Perfect stocking stuffer to divide between my two kids :). They love Bluey and were so excited on Christmas morning." —C. G.
"Using as stocking stuffers for my Bluey-obsessed kiddos. They look great." —katitriy
Get them from Amazon for $19.99.