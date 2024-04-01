1. A ceramic cake stand that's almost too cute for words. Keep the link handy cuz EVERYONE will wanna know where you got this darling little decorative dessert dish.
Promising review: "Great plate stand. Love the bunnies, it just made it extra cute. Well made and very pleased." —2154denise
Get it from Amazon for $28.89.
2. A colorful, fun planter with a little drainage hole to add some whimsy to your home. Something about spring just makes you want plants and flowers everywhere and this planter will give your succulents a beautiful new home.
Promising review: "Feels very heavy. Easy to clean. Water plug at the bottom so you can drain any water if you want to. I get compliments on this planter every time I have visitors in my home. Just such a cute planter." —Maria P.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 styles/designs).
3. Or a book-shaped flower vase perfect for anyone who can't keep their face out of a good book. Plus it's unique, chic, and will def be a conversation starter.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty, I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A splurge-worthy 18-piece Lenox dinnerware set so your dinning room table can look like the Mad Hatter's tea party all season long. Because what has better whimsical spring vibes than Alice In Wonderland? Plus, everybody needs a drool-worthy china set.
The set includes six dinner plates, six salad plates, and six mugs.
Promising review: "OMG, that's the best way to describe this purchase! Or maybe perfect, stylish, beautiful, sturdy, or durable. After buying this set I was so happy that I actually went out and spent another $1,000 on building the rest of my Lenox collection. I absolutely love that I can put them in my dishwasher. When I was growing up, my grandmother always had these beautiful Lenox figurines. I was always told how expensive they were and I was always amazed at their beauty. I had no idea that Lenox made dishes but now, I own an entire collection of dishes that are just as beautiful as anything I grew up admiring and, they're also functional. I am just over the moon happy with these. If you can afford the extra money for this collection, DO IT! Choose a pattern you will love and just dive in! Just be warned, you'll be obsessed!" —Jen D.
Get the 18-piece set from Amazon for $183 (available in tons of other sets and as individual pieces).
5. An adorbz squishy mushroom ambient light that'll *totally* add some fun character to your place. This litto guy has a one hour auto shutoff function and he'll be so so cute anywhere you put him.
6. A lightweight textured throw blanket for that splash of color you wanna add to your living room. If you're into the little, simple details, this'll be perfect for your home.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this blanket to update my living room decor for spring. It's perfectly soft and the color is gorgeous." —Cara Smith
"I’m obsessed! This blanket is the perfect spring to summer blanket! Super lightweight! I’m using it while writing this review. It’s so soft and the details are amazing! I originally ordered it to be a beach blanket but it’s too nice for that. It would look super cute on the back of a couch or on a blanket ladder." —Maddi M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 25 colors).
7. A roll of scented liners that'll have you feeling like a Disney princess when you open your drawer to find a cute little spring top and smell some seriously sweet aromas with a cheesy little grin on your face because you're obvi in HEAVEN.
Merriton is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in scented liners for dressers and linen closets.
Oh! And be sure to lay it flat after unrolling and put something heavy on it before putting it in your drawer so the edges don't start to currl up when you install it.
Promising review: "This is a traditional scented drawer liner paper — the kind people used for decades before modern adhesive (plastic) papers — and it's beautiful. I purchased the royal bloom scent, and it smells like fresh pears. The paper comes in a tight roll, and I suggest reverse rolling or laying it flat and weighing it down for a night before installing it. I very much prefer non-adhesive paper like this because it is easy to install and replace, but also because it is old-school elegance." —Trillium
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three patterns).
8. A string of outdoor globe lights to make your space a total vibe. String lights scream ~aesthetically pleasing~ and will lure you to your patio just about every day this spring.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my patio two summers ago, and I love them. I put them up in the spring and take them down when it gets too chilly to sit outside. I can’t say how they hold up in the cold temperatures of winter. But what I can say is that I love these. They are small enough that they don’t hang down too far, and they give off a nice relaxing glow that's not too bright." —Domzzs
Get them from Amazon for $17.89+ (available in nine sizes and four colors).
9. Impressively real-looking faux tulips because although you love all the fresh flowers and plants in spring, they're a lot to keep up with and these'll be one less thing you'll have to worry about keeping alive. Even more perfect if you cannot keep a plant alive to save your life. Oooh! And if you're budgeting, these'll so save you $$ cuz you won't be constantly buying new flowers. A win for anyone and everyone.
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sets of 20, 28, or 60 and in tons of color combos).
10. And a stained-glass succulent that'll soooo have jaws on the floor. Plus you can put it anywhere without worrying about it needing sunlight to survive.
Promising review: "I got the green rounded leaf one. I've been eyeing this item for months. I wanted a stained-glass plant, but I was hesitant to add to my shopping cart cause of the price tag. I've looked at other websites and several that were cheaper, but those just looked meh. I finally ordered one and it does NOT disappoint. It's beautiful, well made and, surprisingly, very sturdy. It was also nicely packaged. Well worth the money." —MykK
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $62 (available in three styles; the terracotta pot and lava stones are available separately).
11. Or a super cute set of six faux plants in colorful pots to bring in that cheery feeling that spring and sunlight past 5 p.m. create. The little pots are waterproof and UV-resistant and since the plants are already not alive, you can't un-alive them.
Promising review: "These flowers are just what my kitchen needed to brighten it up for spring. The pots are a step above your regular flower pots with the twine bow, milk can shape, and pretty pastel colors. I would recommend. I’m a satisfied customer. Thanks again Amazon." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A charming felt board that'll bring all the rustic, colorful vibes. Plus, you can write cute little springtime messages on it with the 350 letters, numbers, emojis, and punctuation marks you receive with it.
Promising review: "I love being unique, so this beautiful felt letter board gives me the freedom to write anything I want! The board and frame are well crafted, and the letters are easy to work with. They stay snug in their spots and leave plenty of room for longer phrases. I get compliments on my letter board all the time! Best impulse buy ever!" —Danielle Aguirre
Get it from Amazon for