    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Seasonal Pieces That'll Transform Your Home From Winter Blues To Spring Hues

    Whether your spring decor vibe is flowers everywhere, pastel colors, or enchanted forest, take a peek and find something to brighten up your day and your home.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. ceramic cake stand that's almost too cute for words. Keep the link handy cuz EVERYONE will wanna know where you got this darling little decorative dessert dish. 

    a white cake plate with bunnies climbing onto the plate
    reviewers cake on the cake plate
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great plate stand. Love the bunnies, it just made it extra cute. Well made and very pleased." —2154denise

    Get it from Amazon for $28.89.

    2. A colorful, fun planter with a little drainage hole to add some whimsy to your home. Something about spring just makes you want plants and flowers everywhere and this planter will give your succulents a beautiful new home. 

    reviewer holding a planter with a flower design
    a planter with a colorful mushroom design
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Feels very heavy. Easy to clean. Water plug at the bottom so you can drain any water if you want to. I get compliments on this planter every time I have visitors in my home. Just such a cute planter." —Maria P.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 styles/designs).

    3. Or a book-shaped flower vase perfect for anyone who can't keep their face out of a good book. Plus it's unique, chic, and will def be a conversation starter. 

    the transparent vase filled with tulips
    the transparent vase filled with a bouquet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action. 

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty, I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors). 

    4. A splurge-worthy 18-piece Lenox dinnerware set so your dinning room table can look like the Mad Hatter's tea party all season long. Because what has better whimsical spring vibes than Alice In Wonderland? Plus, everybody needs a drool-worthy china set. 

    Dinnerware set with butterfly and floral designs
    the dinnerware set with floral and butterfly designs displayed on a table
    Amazon

    The set includes six dinner plates, six salad plates, and six mugs.

    Promising review: "OMG, that's the best way to describe this purchase! Or maybe perfect, stylish, beautiful, sturdy, or durable. After buying this set I was so happy that I actually went out and spent another $1,000 on building the rest of my Lenox collection. I absolutely love that I can put them in my dishwasher. When I was growing up, my grandmother always had these beautiful Lenox figurines. I was always told how expensive they were and I was always amazed at their beauty. I had no idea that Lenox made dishes but now, I own an entire collection of dishes that are just as beautiful as anything I grew up admiring and, they're also functional. I am just over the moon happy with these. If you can afford the extra money for this collection, DO IT! Choose a pattern you will love and just dive in! Just be warned, you'll be obsessed!" —Jen D.

    Get the 18-piece set from Amazon for $183 (available in tons of other sets and as individual pieces).

    5. An adorbz squishy mushroom ambient light that'll *totally* add some fun character to your place. This litto guy has a one hour auto shutoff function and he'll be so so cute anywhere you put him. 

    Model turning on mushroom-shaped lamp
    Smoko

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my lil' shroom light, he is so darling. Exactly as pictured!" —Scout W.

    Get it from Smoko for $22.

    6. A lightweight textured throw blanket for that splash of color you wanna add to your living room. If you're into the little, simple details, this'll be perfect for your home. 

    reviewers peach-colored throw draped over an ottoman
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I purchased this blanket to update my living room decor for spring. It's perfectly soft and the color is gorgeous." —Cara Smith

    "I’m obsessed! This blanket is the perfect spring to summer blanket! Super lightweight! I’m using it while writing this review. It’s so soft and the details are amazing! I originally ordered it to be a beach blanket but it’s too nice for that. It would look super cute on the back of a couch or on a blanket ladder." —Maddi M.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 25 colors).

    7. A roll of scented liners that'll have you feeling like a Disney princess when you open your drawer to find a cute little spring top and smell some seriously sweet aromas with a cheesy little grin on your face because you're obvi in HEAVEN. 

    A reviewer's partially open drawer revealing a floral and bird design liner inside a white dresser with silver knobs
    www.amazon.com

    Merriton is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in scented liners for dressers and linen closets. 

    Oh! And be sure to lay it flat after unrolling and put something heavy on it before putting it in your drawer so the edges don't start to currl up when you install it.

    Promising review: "This is a traditional scented drawer liner paper — the kind people used for decades before modern adhesive (plastic) papers — and it's beautiful. I purchased the royal bloom scent, and it smells like fresh pears. The paper comes in a tight roll, and I suggest reverse rolling or laying it flat and weighing it down for a night before installing it. I very much prefer non-adhesive paper like this because it is easy to install and replace, but also because it is old-school elegance." —Trillium

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three patterns).

    8. string of outdoor globe lights to make your space a total vibe. String lights scream ~aesthetically pleasing~ and will lure you to your patio just about every day this spring.

    Two models seated on a porch with string lights
    reviewers patio with string lights
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these for my patio two summers ago, and I love them. I put them up in the spring and take them down when it gets too chilly to sit outside. I can’t say how they hold up in the cold temperatures of winter. But what I can say is that I love these. They are small enough that they don’t hang down too far, and they give off a nice relaxing glow that's not too bright." —Domzzs

    Get them from Amazon for $17.89+ (available in nine sizes and four colors).

    9. Impressively real-looking faux tulips because although you love all the fresh flowers and plants in spring, they're a lot to keep up with and these'll be one less thing you'll have to worry about keeping alive. Even more perfect if you cannot keep a plant alive to save your life. Oooh! And if you're budgeting, these'll so save you $$ cuz you won't be constantly buying new flowers. A win for anyone and everyone. 

    sets of the yellow, purple, and pink tulips
    multicolor set in a vase
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sets of 20, 28, or 60 and in tons of color combos).

    10. And a stained-glass succulent that'll soooo have jaws on the floor. Plus you can put it anywhere without worrying about it needing sunlight to survive. 

    The three stained glass succulent plants, two in pots one not
    The three stained glass succulent plants
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "I got the green rounded leaf one. I've been eyeing this item for months. I wanted a stained-glass plant, but I was hesitant to add to my shopping cart cause of the price tag. I've looked at other websites and several that were cheaper, but those just looked meh. I finally ordered one and it does NOT disappoint. It's beautiful, well made and, surprisingly, very sturdy. It was also nicely packaged. Well worth the money." —MykK

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $62 (available in three styles; the terracotta pot and lava stones are available separately).

    11. Or a super cute set of six faux plants in colorful pots to bring in that cheery feeling that spring and sunlight past 5 p.m. create. The little pots are waterproof and UV-resistant and since the plants are already not alive, you can't un-alive them.  

    reviewers various colorful pots with faux flowers in them
    Three pots of artificial flowers on a table
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These flowers are just what my kitchen needed to brighten it up for spring. The pots are a step above your regular flower pots with the twine bow, milk can shape, and pretty pastel colors. I would recommend. I’m a satisfied customer. Thanks again Amazon." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).

    12. A charming felt board that'll bring all the rustic, colorful vibes. Plus, you can write cute little springtime messages on it with the 350 letters, numbers, emojis, and punctuation marks you receive with it. 

    A felt letter board with the inspirational quote
    reviewers pink felt board that reads
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love being unique, so this beautiful felt letter board gives me the freedom to write anything I want! The board and frame are well crafted, and the letters are easy to work with. They stay snug in their spots and leave plenty of room for longer phrases. I get compliments on my letter board all the time! Best impulse buy ever!" —Danielle Aguirre

    Get it from Amazon for