Promising review: "If I had to describe what the perfect dress would be like, I would describe this one. I received so many compliments and people were asking me to send them the link. The most beautiful dress I own!!! Made me feel like a princess! The color is beautiful, and the fit is gorgeous. I love that you can adjust the ties in the back to make it tighter or looser. Very comfy, albeit a tad bit heavy. There’s LOTS of fabric. My only concern was that it felt like the straps that tie at the top were capable of snapping off the dress, but I just loosened it up to where it felt more comfortable. All in all, my new fave dress, and I need one in every color. The length was PERFECT for me as well, I could probably wear wedges with it. I had no problems with it holding up my boobs, I actually felt pretty secure." —Gabba

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors).