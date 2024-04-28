Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A soooo cute deep V-neck ruffle dress with a cut-out back that gives main character vibes. All eyes will be on you.
Reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Promising review: "The cutest dress, I love it! I was trying to find a dress to wear to a wedding, and a friend recommended this dress to me on Amazon. I think it looks great on every body type. I also like how the waistband is slightly stretchy so the dress does not feel constricting. My only recommendation is to size down. I also love the colors of this dress, and I’m considering going back and buying another one because of how much I love it. 10/10 recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $40.89+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).
2. A backless bodysuit that is positively stunning and will have everyone asking you where you got it. This top just asked what 4 + 4 is cuz it seriously ATE. I think this just jumped into my cart and I'm not mad at it.
Promising review: "Um yes!!! So comfy and perfect, I’m going to order two more in different colors. My husband loves it! I’m going to throw on a pair of leggings and wear it to pilates!! Super sexy enough to throw on a pair of high-waisted pants with heels for a date night!" —Iris Espinoza
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).
3. A stunning, flowy maxi dress with the *cutest* open back. Uhmmm, these review photos?! Literally everyone looks soooo gorg in this! Instagram is definitely gonna know this dress cuz of all the pics you'll wanna take in it.
Promising review: "If I had to describe what the perfect dress would be like, I would describe this one. I received so many compliments and people were asking me to send them the link. The most beautiful dress I own!!! Made me feel like a princess! The color is beautiful, and the fit is gorgeous. I love that you can adjust the ties in the back to make it tighter or looser. Very comfy, albeit a tad bit heavy. There’s LOTS of fabric. My only concern was that it felt like the straps that tie at the top were capable of snapping off the dress, but I just loosened it up to where it felt more comfortable. All in all, my new fave dress, and I need one in every color. The length was PERFECT for me as well, I could probably wear wedges with it. I had no problems with it holding up my boobs, I actually felt pretty secure." —Gabba
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors).
4. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit because the Skims one seems great and all but that price does not. If you want the vibe but don't wanna drop the $70, grab this and just say "yeah, it's the name-brand one" — I won't tell, I swear. If you grab two of these you'll still spend less than you would on ONE from Skims. We love to see it!
Shaperx is a small biz that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress [my boobs] but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 11 colors/styles, including shorts and thong style).
5. A pair of simply stunning Steve Madden flat sandals that give vacation vibes to the max. Plus, reviewers say these are the perfect swap for the $700+ Hermès version that look suuuuper similar to these affordable ones. *Looks at my Amazon cart* oh, how did these get in there?
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "These are super comfy and cute! They remind me of the Hermès sandals! These are my second pair!" —Rocky
"What a great Hermès alternative. Why spend thousands when Steve Madden makes them for much less and they last longer, too. Great sandal for casual, everyday, classy wear!" —Brooke Price
Get them from Amazon for $45.46+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 colors).
6. A drawstring bodycon dress you'll find yourself constantly going back and ordering cuz you'll need it in more colors once you see how cute you look in it. The sides are adjustable so you can ruche this cutie to your heart's desire, making it as short or as long as you're comfortable with.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).
7. An adorable little cargo skort because skirts are fun but being comfortable is a freakin' blast and with this you'll be trendy *and* comfy.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. Check them out if you dare — you may end up buying up the whole shop.
Promising review: "I have it in three colors!!! I love this skort. Finding a good casual skirt is so difficult. 12/10!" —Paighton B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in five colors).
8. A ribbed twist front tube top that you'll seriously get your money's worth out of cuz you'll wanna wear it so often. Say hello to your new favorite top. Your other shirts are gonna feel like Woody did when Andy got Buzz Lightyear.
Promising review: "This is one of those rare finds that I've already worn numerous times since purchasing, and I'm still in love with it. First things first, the quality is exceptional. It feels luxurious, durable, and honestly, it gives high-end brands like Zara a run for their money. The fabric is soft yet resilient, and it's held up beautifully through multiple wears – no signs of wear and tear, which is impressive. The design is another major win. The ribbed knit and twist knot front give it a stylish, Y2K vibe that's both trendy and timeless. It's strapless and sleeveless, which I find perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual outings to more dressed-up events. It pairs effortlessly with just about everything in my wardrobe. But here's the best part – it's incredibly versatile. I've styled it with jeans for a casual look, skirts for something dressier, and even under jackets for cooler evenings. Every time I wear it, I receive so many compliments. It's definitely a confidence booster! This top is a wardrobe staple I'd highly recommend. If you're looking for a top that combines quality, style, and versatility, this is the one. It's a piece you'll find yourself reaching for again and again." —hanna laikin
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in nine colors).
9. A super fun crop top and skirt set so cute, you'll wanna sleep in it rather than take it off. Soak up the sun and all the compliments you're gonna receive in this lovely little number.
Since it's two pieces, you can also break it up and use the top and skirt separately to create tons of fabulous looks. Some reviewers say you can size down!
Promising review: "I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. I'm a bodacious and curvaceous young lady, and finding anything that looks good online is a constant struggle. But I want to wear this every day. If I were in a cartoon, I would want this to be the outfit that I have a closet full of. I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges (I’m 5'6"), and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?! Just get it, OK? That’s the point here." —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 prints).
10. A cropped halter top Brami that'll be saying *me, me, ME!* whenever you go to figure out what shirt you wanna wear for the day cuz it's a look AND it has a built-in bra. And how could you say not to somethin' so cute?!
Promising review: "I am in love with this Brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on a lunch date, on a walk with your dog, or while running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $39.99 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
11. Or a racerback Brami so you don't have to worry about how you're gonna conceal your straps to wear this cutie lil' top. The perfect basic shirt that'll be great for all of Mother Nature's mood swings. Throw a jacket over it for the chilly mornings then take the jacket off once it's blazing hot three hours later.
This one also has a built-in bra!
Promising reviews: "Absolutely in love with every top I purchased! These will pair well into fall and winter with a cardigan or shacket over them! #brafree year round!" —Mia H.
"Obsessed!!! I got this in three colors that were only available in my size lol. If I could, I’d buy all the colors to stock up for all seasons! Super versatile. —Nancy L.
Get it from Klassy Network for $39 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in eight colors).
12. A so chic two-piece suit set with wide-leg pants and a blazer so you can give Zendaya suit looks (seriously, her and Law are such an iconic fashion duo). Best thing about two-piece sets is you can wear 'em together or apart, so the possible outfits are endless.
Promising reviews: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this 'fit! I wore it to a happy hour with a girlfriend and I felt so chic and put together in it, but it was so comfy that it could pass as loungewear from the way that it felt. It was my first time wearing a 'comfy chic' outfit and I can honestly say that I’m going to order so many more of these types of outfits! Super cute and honestly, can be mixed with anything. I ordered a small and it fit well, but I kinda wish I would have ordered a medium for a more oversized look." —Jackie Angela
"Love this set, very versatile. The set is very well made, great fabric, and I love the vibrant colors. True to size, I bought a medium and the pants are a bit short on me but they look great anyway. Planning on buy more colors. Good quality." —Monica Weitzel
Get it from Amazon for $58.09+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors).