No, It’s Not Magic — These 28 Products Just Work Really Well

1. A TikTok-popular spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll make people think you're Aggie Cromwell because it holds SOOOO much stuff. It fits right under the seat in front of you so you can use it as the "personal item" you're allowed to bring along andddd it has a USB port, making it a superior travel bag. If you like piña coladas, getting caught in the rain, lots of pockets/compartments, and a separate waterproof wet bag, this is the perfect bag for you.
It also has a pocket for your shoes and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. Reviewers say it meets Spirit, JetBlue, American Airline, Alaskan Airline, Southwest, Delta, Frontier, and United Airline's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "One bag handled a week of travel! This bag is like magic! I fit four pairs of shorts, four shirts, underwear, socks and couple of workout outfits with sports bras, two pairs of sandals, four bathing suits, a coverup, sun hat, toiletries, cosmetics, a laptop, notebook, three device chargers (computer, phone and Fitbit) and an electric toothbrush. Even when packed to the max, the weight is comfortably distributed so it doesn’t break your back. It fits under the seat perfectly, too. I bought it when it a was 50% off but I’d pay full price knowing how awesome this bag is for travel." —AlexanderK
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four sizes and 25 colors).
2. A padded wire-free push-up bra with adjustable drawstrings so you can achieve the cleavage of your dreams. This'll be your favorite bra you've ever owned because it works some SERIOUS magic — reviewers are even saying they like it better than the Victoria's Secret bombshell bra.
Promising reviews: "I have breastfed two kids and have the ✨iconic✨ bottom-heavy boobs. I am a 34D, I bought this in a 36C (sister size) and it fits like it was made for me. My boobs usually look and fit best in a balconette or shelf style bra, but baby…this bra right here is absolutely stunning. NO gapping at the top, even without tying the ribbon. It is wireless but has a nice, wide band that keeps everything up and where you want it. The material is buttery soft, no weird seams or itchy straps. 10/10 in my book! It came with an extender, though I don’t need it, but it is a nice touch. If you’re looking for a sign, this is it!" —Kayla Harrison
"I don't know what type of magic was cast on this bra but it made my boobs look amazing!! I normally sit somewhere between an A and B cup and have never known a day of cleavage in my entire life but THIS BRA DID WONDERS!!!! I now have the confidence to wear low-cut shirts and dresses without looking completely flat chested and I feel so good about myself in this bra!! I will be purchasing another one soon!" —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and 11 colors).
3. And a pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to help conceal the areola and nipple while also providing comfort and support without the need of an *actual* bra. These are perfect for all those sheer, backless, and strapless tops you've been dying to pull out andddd they aren't all lumpy, so they won't make your tatas look weird.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer etc — nothing budges them) but then they also peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin on. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold do any level of nipple start to show through and even then it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase as soon as they wear out without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
Get a set from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in five shades, a lifting option, and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).
4. Reusable silicone baking liners because literally EVERY time you go to make muffins, you realize you forgot to grab the cupcake liners. 🤦♀️ They're also much more eco-friendly than the paper ones and you won't have to keep throwing your money away on more and more liners.
Promising reviews: "I've only made one batch of muffins with them so far, but I love this product already! The muffins came out really easily and didn't leave much on the silicone. The liners hold their shape; so they could probably even be used without a muffin pan. And my 20-month-old enjoys playing with them while I'm not baking!" —Brian G.
"Bought these on a whim but I’m glad I did. Nice quality, vibrant colors, oh and the best part — food doesn’t stick! Ever! Any food!! It’s magic. I've used these for dessert baking with sticky caramelized sugars, entree baking with crisped doughs, and so many mini-quiches. Doesn’t matter what I throw in them, the food pops right out without having to add any additional non-stick solutions. Don’t have a dishwasher so can’t comment on long term abuse durability but they hand wash in a jiffy." —NorthCoastChick
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $7.59 (also available as a set of 24).
5. A jar of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this magical cleaning potion can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising review: "This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CRL wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand-new." —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
6. A sleep-training clock so you no longer have to wake up at 5 a.m. and give your toddler cereal because they insist that since they're up it's breakfast time. When the clock is red it means your kiddo should still be in bed, and once it turns green it means that they can get up and run wild as they usually do. This is soooo totally witchcraft.
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Magically helped my 3-year-old go to sleep. I don't know how it works, but since we started using this thing, my 3-year-old no longer throws a fit at bed time. We say 'ok, the clock is telling us to sleep now,' and she just...goes to bed. It's a total game changer to the crying, screaming meltdowns we had before. She enjoys the noise machine function as well, and though we still have a few wake ups here and there throughout the night, there's way less fuss with them. Then she knows in the morning not to start asking for us to let her out until the clock says 'wake up time' by smiling with eyes open. I have no idea why this thing works, but it does. Totally worth the reduced aggravation every night!!!!" —Mimi
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
7. A TikTok-beloved deep-pore cleansing foam to give your skin that gentle exfoliating it's been craving. And it won't stop there, this stuff soothes any inflammation and because it's packed with TRIPLE hyaluronic acid, your skin will get the ultimate hydration. It *also* contains Heartleaf extract (IDK from which witch's heart, probs Winifred Sanderson's).
Promising review: "I'm not gonna lie, I saw this on TikTok and jumped on the bandwagon! If you're debating if it's worth the hype, BUY IT!! I have always had one very large pore on my under-eye/cheek area next to my nose. I bought this hoping it would just help improve my overall skin journey and maaannnn...I will never use anything else! I do use the Anua Pore Control Cleansing Oil first and then use this cleanser after and have noticed a HUGE improvement! My extra-large pore has shrunk three times its size, and I've noticed it's helped pull extra gunk from the pores in my nose that I didn't even know was there! My skin feels so clean after using it!" —Molly Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $13.
8. A Baker's Edge brownie pan for any edge piece lover. No more fighting over the good pieces cuz every piece will be a good one! Crispy edges and an ooey gooey middle — where's Cosmo and Wanda cuz I def wished for this about a billion times? Come to the dark side, they've got edge-piece brownies with DOUBLE edges.
Baker's Edge is a Shark Tank approved small biz that specializes in baking products.
Psstttt! You can also use this baby for other things! One reviewer even made pizza in theirs! It also comes with a spatula!
Promising review: "Yes, brownies are so much better in this pan, no more fighting over edges. But the real revolution for us is meatloaf. Every slice has crispy edges, and this is far easier to clean than a muffin pan, which was how we made meatloaf before. Love this pan, and bought one for a gift right after getting ours. Will gift it again in the future." —Seano
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles).
9. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to reach those places your normal toothbrush doesn't reach. It'll get all up in your gum lines and between teeth to break up plaque and get rid of any food and residue. Your dentist will think you're a witch.
Mouthwatchers is a small biz established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising reviews: "What the what?! How can a manual toothbrush make my mouth feel so good? I bought a pack of these because I had an infection and wanted to use something else instead of my automatic one (the brush heads for that thing are expensive). The first time I brushed with this, it really did feel like I just got back from the dentist. My mouth felt soooo clean — cleaner than when I use my expensive automatic one. I gave my husband one to use because I was so impressed and now he uses one too. It's magic." —Karebear
"Since switching to these toothbrushes, my dental appointments have been a breeze. My teeth are cleaner, my gums are healthier than they've ever been, and my dentist wanted to know my secret. I told him and his staff about these magical toothbrushes! Thank you for creating such a life-changing product that I am 100% sold on!" —Cricket Windsong
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
10. Sweat Block wipes that do exactly what they say they're gonna do! Just press these on dry, clean skin before bed, air dry for five minutes before going to sleep, wake up the next day, wash the treated areas, and there ya go! Dry for up to SEVEN days!! One word: witchcraft.
Oh! BTW this stuff is reaaaally STRONG so make sure you do a spot test first — especially if you have sensitive skin!
Promising reviews: "Cannot recommend enough!!! If you suffer from excessive sweat like I do, this stuff is a lifesaver!! I've always had a problem with underarm sweat and I've tried every kind of antiperspirant available and nothing worked. I finally saw this on BuzzFeed and decided to give it a try. I can't believe I've suffered this long without this product. I showered at night, dabbed the wipe on, took another shower in the morning and it's been almost three days now and almost no sweat! It did itch a little but nothing unbearable and I can deal with that for the pay off!!!" —Kathy
"MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I used the wipes for first time last night. Just leaving the gym and had to write the review. Zero sweat, zero odor. I’m blown away!!! I have suffered so much and wanted to get botox but was afraid of the side effects. This product is amazing!!! Will change your life. Also, I have very sensitive skin and everything irritates me. Zero irritation with this product!!!" —kat nabavi
Get 10 wipes from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three pack sizes).