No, It’s Not Magic — These 30 Products Just Work Really Well

About two weeks ago, I had a rough day which meant I was gonna treat myself cuz one thing ima always do is give myself princess treatment. So I filled my Sephora cart with beauty products I'd been dying to try. I knew I wanted a new foundation cuz all the high-end ones I love are great but they have their flaws. If it keeps me matte, it oxidizes, if it doesn't oxidize, I'm oily by the end of the day, and some even oxidize and leave me oily. I went to good ol' TikTok to see what people with oily skin were using and I found a lot of people who worked at Sephora saying they loved this foundation for oily skin. And since TikTok recommendations haven't failed me yet, I threw this in the cart. I didn't have super high expectations but I was excited to try. I used this then sprayed with my One/Size setting spray and holy crap, I found the miracle combo. I always forget to take pics but the gif above is me at 7 p.m. after having my makeup on literally all day. I did not blot once. For me, that is unheard of. My skin doesn't get dewy, it gets as oily as Five Guys fries and it's so annoying. I've never had a foundation work this well and do everything it says it'll do. This is hands down the absolute best foundation I've used for my oily skin and I've tried everything from Estée Lauder to Lancôme and this Nars foundation ateeeeeeee and didn't leave a single crumb. This is now at the top of my list. An oily-skinned person's dream come true, really.



Get it from Sephora for $42 (available in 28 shades).