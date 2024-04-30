No, It’s Not Magic — These 30 Products Just Work Really Well

1. Nars soft matte foundation — the best thing to ever happen to oily skin. This stuff is shine-, transfer-, and sweat-proof, will last up to 16 hours, contains *top notch* oil absorbing powers, I mean ~powders~, and is OXIDIZATION-RESISTANT!! Witches really did their thing with this.
About two weeks ago, I had a rough day which meant I was gonna treat myself cuz one thing ima always do is give myself princess treatment. So I filled my Sephora cart with beauty products I'd been dying to try. I knew I wanted a new foundation cuz all the high-end ones I love are great but they have their flaws. If it keeps me matte, it oxidizes, if it doesn't oxidize, I'm oily by the end of the day, and some even oxidize and leave me oily. I went to good ol' TikTok to see what people with oily skin were using and I found a lot of people who worked at Sephora saying they loved this foundation for oily skin. And since TikTok recommendations haven't failed me yet, I threw this in the cart. I didn't have super high expectations but I was excited to try. I used this then sprayed with my One/Size setting spray and holy crap, I found the miracle combo. I always forget to take pics but the gif above is me at 7 p.m. after having my makeup on literally all day. I did not blot once. For me, that is unheard of. My skin doesn't get dewy, it gets as oily as Five Guys fries and it's so annoying. I've never had a foundation work this well and do everything it says it'll do. This is hands down the absolute best foundation I've used for my oily skin and I've tried everything from Estée Lauder to Lancôme and this Nars foundation ateeeeeeee and didn't leave a single crumb. This is now at the top of my list. An oily-skinned person's dream come true, really.
2. A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning. OH EM GEEEE!! Guacamole for more than a day?! WE 👏 LOVE 👏 TO 👏 SEE 👏 IT 👏. Thank you witches for making this because there just has to be magic sprinkled in to make this work.
Promising reviews: "I cannot believe this works so well! I'm a huge guac on toast person, but how unappealing is brown guacamole? Received this on Saturday, made a batch on Sunday, and it was still beautifully green and tasty six days later! My standard batch perfectly fits six medium avocados, plus the fixings. Happy girl here!" —Amazon Customer
"Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green. It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung
3. A set of handy DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets so those annoying little bloodsuckers have no chance to ruin any part of your day. These use some potion of essential oils like citronella to help keep those pesky bugs away from you.
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising reviews: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and untouched. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
"You need these. As soon as mosquito season begins, I slip one of these over my wrist or ankle and I’m safe from being bitten. Highly recommend." —chris cullen
4. And a "Bug Bite Thing" that suctions bug bites to help reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness. Summer will be here before we know it, and that means the mosquitoes are comin' back and those pesky bites are about to be sooo annoying. Make sure to have one of these bad boys handy.
This works on stings and bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. It turns a week long battle with itching and pain from ant or mosquito bites to only a couple of hours. A lot of times after the first suction the itching goes away completely! This was a game changer for my son who gets eaten by mosquitoes even with bug spray on. Now his bites go away quickly and he’s not scratching at them, making them bleed, etc. I am starting to buy these as gifts! Highly recommend, especially for those with kids!!" —Reyka Smith
5. Bruise cream because you're clumsy as heck and bruise like a peach, what a combo (samesies). If you can't make it through a day without bumping into something, or dropping something on your foot, or falling, grab this. Next time you look at your leg and think *wait, where did that bruise come from?* reach for this to help calm the swelling and discoloration.
It also helps calm bumps so you can get that knot on your head to chill out and avoid letting everyone know you bumped into somethin'.
Promising review: "I am very fair-skinned and bruise easily (doesn't help that I also tend to be very clumsy). I recently got a very large, dark bruise on my arm, and a friend at work whose son is a stunt man told me I should use Arnica on it. Based on the reviews, I ordered this product and started using it approximately four days after I was bruised. At first, it didn't seem like anything was happening, but after three to four days of use, I could see a marked difference just from morning to evening. I have never had a bruise heal that quickly before. I'm sold!" —J. Yount
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll quickly get rid of all that thick, hard skin. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind-blowing and magical.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Want to know more? Check out our full Lee Beauty Callus Remover write-up!
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
7. An Ogx leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila*, defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way your curls bounce when you walk.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
8. A ChomChom pet hair remover that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy-peasy cleanup. And this reusable baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! If you gotta clean your couch every single day and you absolutely hate it, add this to your cart and thank me later.
Promising review: "Works like magic! My brother had this on his boat. He was using it to get his dog's hair off of his seat covers. I was sooo impressed! I went home and ordered it! It gets a work out at my house, I have an Australian shepherd, a corgi, and a cat! The corgi sheds the most and it picks it up so easily EVERY TIME! My oldest daughter saw it and ordered one for herself!" —SUZYQ55
9. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
10. A wine wand because you love wine but wine does not love you. This little handheld filter helps *magically* remove histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and other symptoms. Plus, it'll help restore the natural taste of your wine after it's been opened.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
11. A mattifying waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And Queen B's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer- and Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Y'alllllllll — wheeeewwww, let me collect my thoughts, I am shooketh. I *finally* got my hands on this a few weeks ago (it's always sold out!) and all I can say is sorcery. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise. I did my makeup one morning, set my face with this, and had a full on day — ran errands, went to Trader Joe's, went to a bar, then a restaurant, sweat, and I kid you not, every time I looked in the mirror my face was M👏 A👏 T👏 T👏 E. When I got home that night, my face had not moved at all and there was literally no oil to be found on my face. I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have a bit of shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that, I look greasy 🤮. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it. This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal! I will find a nice, affordable alternative and run with it forever because some big name-brand products do not work for me and I hate spending a lot of $$ for 💩 results. If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff and I will forever eat that price and buy this now. Big fan.
Get it from Sephora for $32.