22 Products Reviewers Say Are “Essential” For Traveling With Kids

It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. It has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the air. It can be used on your flight as a foot rest for your little one and parents have also used this product while waiting for their flight to keep kids comfy and content.

Promising reviews: "I dragged my feet on this purchase because of the price tag, but I have zero regrets after traveling solo with my 2-year-old and 5-year-old. This thing was so easy to maneuver through the airport and through the plane aisles that my 2-year-old pulled it herself for most of the trip. It was slightly too big for her to ride on, but my 4-year-old loved riding on it. The bed feature was super easy to set up and we used it to and from our destination. I was able to pack clothes for a five-day trip, the bed, a blanket and stuffie. I will definitely be dumping more money into this company for our next trip. Happy customer!" —Casie Wilds

"Essential for travel. The easiest way to help your young child deal with travel." —Kris Menard

Get it from Amazon for $225.56+ (available in six colors).