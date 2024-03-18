1. A jewelry-cleaning pen so you can dazzle people with your jewelry, real or fake. No need to take it to a shop and spend all that money when this pen can clean your rings for way less and whenever you want!
Promising reviews: "Holy cow! What an amazing product! I wish I'd taken a before and after picture because (at least for me) the difference was obvious. I got engaged almost two weeks ago and since then have worn my ring 98% of the time. I take it off when I'm weight lifting and when I'm putting on lotion. I've been reading up on how to care for my ring and saw the reviews for this. Without a doubt, everyone is right. It's worth every penny! Since jewelers suggest cleaning engagement rings once or twice a month, I figured I'd give it a go and I Was Shook. I honestly forgot how bright my diamonds and topaz sparkled! You can double check the company's website on whether or not you should use this on your particular gem/metal but topaz, diamond, and yellow gold are all A-OK. I give this product the highest of recommendations and will be giving it to everyone I know who has fine jewelry they want to maintain. I also used this on the (nearly) antique engagement ring worn by my grandmother that I keep on a necklace. It shined the garnet up beautifully. I can't wait to pass it on to my grandchildren in as lovely of a condition as it is now." —Becca
"Saw this on TikTok and so I said, duh, I have to try it. I DON'T REGRET IT. My ring is sparkling after using it once. It definitely works!" —Jordan Hines
Get it from Amazon for $9.48+ (available in multipacks).
2. A pack of four migraine/headache patches that'll come in clutch when your head is pounding after a rough day. They have a cooling effect that lasts up to 12 hours and some reviewers say they even use 'em for hangovers. Slap one on your forehead or neck for some much needed relief.
I had COVID a few weeks ago and because I'm, like, a fake adult (like I still drink Capri-Suns, the fact that I'm an actual adult is wild), I of course had basically NOTHING in my med cabinet except Band-Aids and things to use when I get hurt cuz I get hurt more than I get sick. So I called my mom and she brought me more testing kits, soup, ginger ale...mom stuff. But I was still in pain and forgot to ask her for actual medicine. Luckily, my cousin lives in my apartment complex and she brought over a little sick care package — tea, more soup, Body Armor drinks, Tylenol, and these little miracles. The migraines were making me SO nauseous and I couldn't sleep, so I slapped one of these on my forehead and OMG, the literal instant relief was wild. It has a slight menthol-y smell combined with some sort of magic, and a cooling effect that helped make my head stop throbbing so I could sleep (yes, I slept with them on). I love these so much and I will never be without them again. In fact, I just ordered more even though I still have a pack and I don't regret it at all. These were my quarantine MVP.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $4.74.
3. A laundry folding board because folding clothes is your least favorite task. This thing will have your drawer of shirts looking so crisp, it'll feel like you walked into a retail store at 9 a.m. — you know, before customers rip through 'em and throw 'em everywhere.
Promising reviews: "Let me start off with this: I hate folding laundry. I absolutely hate it. I've seen this thing all over social media. I decided to try it out and OH. MY. GOSH. I freaking love it! It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time. As weird as it sounds, I actually look forward to folding my laundry now. I wish I had purchased this sooner! I like the design it has and I love how compact it is. After I'm finished folding my laundry, I just fold up the folding board and tuck it away! It's lightweight and seems durable. I recommend this to everyone, even those who hate folding clothes. I was skeptical at first, but after trying it out, I am 100% satisfied with my purchase and this product! It's worth every penny!" —Kayli
"I know how to fold laundry so this seemed like a silly purchase, but I don't regret it. I first saw this at my girlfriend's house. It lets you zip through laundry and neatly fold and stack everything quickly. No more leaving the laundry basket in the closet with unfolded laundry!" —Tom S.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A couch caddy so you can have somewhere to put your drink, snacks, and remote and charge your phone close by. It's got some sort of witchcraft tilting magic so if your little one is in their grabby, *my hands are fast as heck* phase they won't totally spill your ice-cold Friday night beer.
The snack cups come with lids and are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. The charger ONLY works for phones that can be charged wirelessly and there are also USB ports on it.
And see why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Great product! I love that all the compartments are removable and it holds way more than it looks like it would. We keep the remotes, napkins, disposable cutlery, a USB cable, and headphones on the inside. The charging pad is great, and lasts way longer than I expected it to before needing to be plugged in. I also love the cup holder and how it tilts to avoid spills. It has successfully defended many of drinks from my curious toddler so far (LOL). Would definitely recommend this if you’re a couch potato like me, or have one in your life!" —Spencer
"I would have never thought to buy this. My sister had one and I don't regret buying it. This is perfect for the couch when you're having a movie night, I even have one for my camper. If you love binge watching TV and hate getting up, then I'm telling you this is the product for you." —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five colors).
5. A padded wire-free push-up bra because you *still* have not found a bra that gives you the exact cleavage look you want. It has adjustable drawstrings so you can achieve the vibe you were going for in that one top. This'll be your absolute favorite bra you've ever owned — reviewers are even saying they like it better than the Victoria's Secret bombshell bra.
Promising reviews: "I have breastfed two kids and have the ✨iconic✨ bottom-heavy boobs. I am a 34D, I bought this in a 36C (sister size) and it fits like it was made for me. My boobs usually look and fit best in a balconette or shelf style bra, but baby….this bra right here is absolutely stunning. NO gapping at the top, even without tying the ribbon. It is wireless but has a nice, wide band that keeps everything up and where you want it. The material is buttery soft, no weird seams or itchy straps. 10/10 in my book! It came with an extender, though I don’t need it, but it is a nice touch. If you’re looking for a sign, this is it!" —Kayla Harrison
"No regrets! This bra replaced all of my Victoria’s Secret ones! Amazing feel and look, forget I’m wearing it half the time. Easy to sleep in with no underwires." —SceneCupcake
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and 11 colors).
6. A diagnostic code reader that'll identify your car problems or save you from purchasing a used car that's a total dud. Plus, you won't have to pay a mechanic a ridiculous amount to tell you what's wrong with your car.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this after my Ford was misfiring. Plugged it in, it gave me a code, and a quick internet search told me to check ignition wires. Replaced them, perfect solution. Then my Hyundai check engine light came on. Plugged it in, code suggested the gas cap was loose. Saved $175 test fee." —ACB
"Best investment!!!!! No regrets. I purchased this Foxwell NT301 OBD2 Scanner and I have to say, hands down, this was the best device I have ever used. I used to go to AutoZone for my check engine lights but after so many times it got annoying. The quality of this device is spot on. Very easy to use, I like how it gives you the exact info on what’s wrong. The display is very bright and clear. The best part was the price for the quality." —Steven Perez
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
7. The cult-fave programmable Instant Pot Duo because you avoid cooking like that's your fulltime job. This thing is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, and rice cooker...what can't this thing do? Toss the ingredients in, hit the button, and this thing will handle the rest — psh, a breeze. Kinda like an adult Magic Mixie.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Instant Pot review.
Promising review: "I use this gem every day. I can set the delay timer before bed so it's ready to eat when I get up in the morning. I can make my own Greek yogurt, boil and ferment milk totally care-free, and hard boiled eggs cooked in it are always easy to peel. Potatoes, squash, beans and whole grains that normally require long cooking time can be done faster, but most of all, you don't have to be there to supervise the cooking process. No boiling over, no boiling dry, no burnt pots. I had a rice cooker and slow cooker before, the rice cooker dumps a lot of steam into my upper cabinet. The slow cooker gets used much less often because I always forget to start the cooking way ahead of time. With this Instant Pot however, I have cooked many dishes that I had never attempted before, like Chinese red cooked pork belly and beef shank. I don't think I can ever live without this little guy anymore! BTW, the three quart size is perfect for a small family and/or small kitchens. It's very easy to hand wash and I never had anything stick (yet). I bought three – one for myself, one for my mom and one for my kids. No regrets. If it dies I will buy another one." —kittyworld
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three sizes).
8. And an Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for making you some crispy food without all the oil! This thing reaches up to 400 degrees and can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and ROTISSERIE. Yep, you can cook a whole rotisserie chicken in this thing. Since cooking every single day for every single meal honestly sucks, grab this. You'll use it several times a week to cook basically everything.
Plus! If you download the free Instant Pot app, you can check out over 100 recipes that you can make in this baby.
Promising review: "I think we've used this appliance every day since we got it a month ago. We save money because we eat at home more often now since this air fryer makes cooking that much easier. I enjoy cooking the traditional way, but why would I spend that time and energy when this appliance can do the work for me? Literally everything we've made has been great. There is a strong plastic-y smell for the first several times you use it and that was a turn off, but now that it has faded. We're super happy with this purchase. No regrets." —Mannie P.
Get it from Amazon for $132.41.
9. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad because every time Mother Nature comes around you swear she's trying to kill you and you end up angry at everyone and everything. Since you can't use the *I'm bleeding uncontrollably* excuse to get out of work every month, this bad boy is exactly what you need to make your cramps and pain more bearable.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising reviews: "Oh my God. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
"I use this portable heating pad more frequently than I thought I would. My primary use is for menstrual cramps but this heating pad is multifaceted in its ability and functionality. I do not regret getting this." —SNs
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).
10. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this cleaner can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "This stuff is literally magic. If you have tough stains in your kitchen, BUY THIS. I have a farmhouse sink that was stained and so dirty. No matter how much I scrubbed with different cleaning products, nothing worked. But a couple of spoonfuls of The Pink Stuff and a Scrub Daddy sponge, and my sink came clean in less than five minutes. I didn’t even have to scrub hard — no elbow grease from me, and I didn’t break a sweat. My sink is sparkling now!! I have also used this on a white gas stovetop that was stained with a thick layer of grease. It does not have a strong smell either, which I am sensitive to. I wouldn’t be concerned about using this in a small space with litter ventilation. Truly do not hesitate. This stuff WORKS like literal magic." —Sarah
"I saw this product on TikTok and the reviews were great so I said, 'okay let me check it out!' And trust me, I have no regrets! It really worked! It’s really a miracle." —Venn
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.
Promising reviews: "Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"First time trying this product and it made my hair so soft!!!! I don't regret purchasing it!" —Amado
Get it from Amazon for