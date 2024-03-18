Promising reviews: "Holy cow! What an amazing product! I wish I'd taken a before and after picture because (at least for me) the difference was obvious. I got engaged almost two weeks ago and since then have worn my ring 98% of the time. I take it off when I'm weight lifting and when I'm putting on lotion. I've been reading up on how to care for my ring and saw the reviews for this. Without a doubt, everyone is right. It's worth every penny! Since jewelers suggest cleaning engagement rings once or twice a month, I figured I'd give it a go and I Was Shook. I honestly forgot how bright my diamonds and topaz sparkled! You can double check the company's website on whether or not you should use this on your particular gem/metal but topaz, diamond, and yellow gold are all A-OK. I give this product the highest of recommendations and will be giving it to everyone I know who has fine jewelry they want to maintain. I also used this on the (nearly) antique engagement ring worn by my grandmother that I keep on a necklace. It shined the garnet up beautifully. I can't wait to pass it on to my grandchildren in as lovely of a condition as it is now." —Becca

"Saw this on TikTok and so I said, duh, I have to try it. I DON'T REGRET IT. My ring is sparkling after using it once. It definitely works!" —Jordan Hines

Get it from Amazon for $9.48+ (available in multipacks).