31 Products For Anyone Who Has A Whole Lot Of Taste But A Very Little Budget

1. A set of bea-u-ti-fuuuuulllll human hair clip-in extensions to give your hair that length and volume you've been wanting. Reviewers with hair from 2a–4c are wearing these bombshell extensions and the best part is THEY'RE UNDER $50!! ANDDDD human hair means you can straighten it, curl it, and dye it. Be ready to be bad and bougie and not have to spend a bag.
A set comes with seven pieces and the colors?! *Chef's kiss.* From balayage to platinum blonde to ombre, you're sure to find your perfect match.
Promising reviews: "I was super shocked at how nicely these were able to blend with my hair. I have 4c hair with a silk press. I’ve had them in for three days — I wanted an easy go-to look, and I wanted some highlights. I bought TWO SETS for volume. I love them. They don’t tangle up in the neck, and they stay soft! Love this hair." —Jermaine & Cardell Williams
"I have ordered from this company three times, and I am obsessed. I currently use a mix of the platinum and the blended blonde, and it matches my hair perfectly. The price is unbeatable. My current sets I have had for over a year (and wear 3–4 days a week). Highly recommend!" —Cass Smith
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven lengths and 38 colors).
2. A set of press-on acrylic nails because although you love your acrylics, they're soooo expensive. These press-ons are soooo so gorg and will look like you spent hundreds on your nails when really, you only spent $10! If you miss the good ole days when a full set was $20, you're in luck.
You'll get 24 pieces in 12 different sizes, a mini file, a glass nail file, a wooden stick, a tutorial card and a sheet glue sticker. You can use a top coat to seal rhinestones so they don't fall off as easily! Reviewers suggest using nail glue to apply them.
Promising reviews: "Very durable and so pretty! I got a lot of compliments. Get it, you won’t regret it. Be a baddie on a budget. 👌🏼👌🏼" —Kathie
"Love these nails, very sturdy and elegant for the price. Looks just like you walked out of a salon for 10% of the price. I will buy again." —NisaSimone
Get a set of 24 pieces from Amazon for $6.29+ (available in 20 designs).
3. Or a gel polish kit for a gorg salon quality mani without the extra high gel mani prices. A lotta luxury for a low price, we love it.
Okay soooo the kit includes an LED lamp dryer, 12 gorg gel polish colors, 16 pieces of nail art designs, manicure tools, base gel, and two top coats — matte and shiny. The company warns that allergic reactions can happen, so do a skin test before going forward with doing an entire mani.
Promising review: "Lemme just start by saying — I never write Amazon reviews, but this nail kit deserves it. For years I have been sick and tired of spending $80+ to get my nails done only to walk out of the salon completely disappointed from having my cuticles cut and bleeding, polish missing most of my nail and the sides, or it chipping off the second I leave. Tonight I gave myself the cheapest yet quickest, most convenient, thorough, and beautiful manicure I’ve ever had! And I am not the patient, perfectionist type either — I usually hate doing my own nails. But this kit made it so simple, easy, and gave an absolutely beautiful finish. I had no mess-ups, and both hands took maybe 20 minutes?? I’m writing this review not even an hour later, so I can’t say for sure on how long it lasts, but I can tell you I’ve already cleaned the house, done dishes and laundry, and I have NO chips in the paint, so that’s a wonderful sign. I’m so excited for this kit and to save SO much money this year on doing my nails at home!!" —Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 17 kits with different colored polishes).
4. A totally gorg throw pillow case to put over your inserts and elevate your space to a place of luxury. These will have your sofa looking like a Macy's display.
This velvety piece of gorgeousness is machine washable!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this pillow! Initially I bought one to try it out but was so impressed with the quality and the durability, I had to purchase a second one! The pillows Have a look of opulence and the price point is absolutely ridiculously affordable! This is a must-buy!" —Shirley C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
5. A ribbed square-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress reviewers are comparing to the popular Skims one. Just as cute but much more affordable; you'll barely be able to tell the two apart. And you'll look like a total snack — a pack of Gushers, if you will, you know, since they're superior.
Promising review: "I’d been looking for a Skims alternative — I have the Skims dress, love it, and wanted it another color. Ordered a size large which is my normal size and it fit perfectly! I’m so very happy with my purchase! Literally half the price of Skims and it's identical! If you’ve tried the Skims dress, go ahead and order, you won’t be disappointed!" —JK
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and nine colors).
6. A pair of vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses because IDK what it is about sunglasses but they scream expensive energy. Like you put them on and you feel like the hottest, most expensive person in the room. These sunnies def give retro Barbie vibes and at a great price.
Promising review: "These sunglasses not only did not disappoint - they totally exceeded expectations! They are sooo stylish. I've been told they look just like Prada's cat eye sunglasses (actually, better). Seriously love these. Great quality and so cute." —Megan L.
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine colors).
7. A set of two super fancy wineglasses with rhinestone detail on the stem. I mean, these literally are the definition of bougie. Everyone will be so impressed by your impeccable taste and you'll love soaking in all the compliments.
Oh yeah, I have these! They totally fit my broke but bougie aesthetic, and I ain't ashamed. 💁🏽♀️ But seriously, they're even more stunning in person and they definitely get allll the compliments. Lots of *these are niiiiiceeeeee* when people come over and I pull these babies out and pour a nice glass of wine in 'em. Hand wash them! The rhinestones unravel in the dishwasher and I learned that the hard way.
Promising review: "Omg, absolutely love these. I am a BLING individual and totally am in love with these. I bought four and everyone who comes over loves them. They are also very easy to hold onto.💕" —Susanne Cotoia
Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
8. A set of 10 peel-off jelly masks like the ones your esthetician uses. I'm alllll for spa care but if you ever need to skip a month to save a little money, these are perfectttt and will still make you feel like you went to the spa. These scream self-care baddie on a budget.
These masks start out as powder and form into a jelly consistency once you add purified water. They force moisture and beneficial nutrients deeply into your skin, leaving you feeling like an esthetician just did a whole facial on you. Sounds lovely, huh?
Promising review: "I love these masks so much! They’re just like what you’d pay a lot more for in a salon. My skin feels amazing after using them. The consistency is great and peels off really easily. Anyone who has issues with the consistency may be using too much water or too thin of a layer. I slather it on Mrs. Doubtfire style!" —Courtney
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $36 (available in 24 styles).