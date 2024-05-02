BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    31 Products That Fully Deserve Their “Shark Tank” Hype

    Mosquitoes are on their way back, 🗣️ I repeat, mosquitoes are on their way back — don't be caught without The Bug Bite Thing, trust me, it'll save you.

    by
    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A portable, microwaveable Rapid Ramen Cooker with heat-resistant handles that'll cook your noods in three minutes. A lovely little quick lunch orrr you can get all fancy and add whatever toppings you like in your ramen for a quick yummy dinner. Delish, now I'm craving ramen and I bet you are too.

    Various noodle dishes with toppings in colorful Rapid Ramen cookers
    Amazon

    Just add your noodles, fill with water to the water line marked inside the cooker, microwave for three minutes, and that's it! Perfect ramen noodles! Plus, this is made of high-grade polypropylene and is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe!

    Rapid Brands is a Black-owned small biz that specializes in cookware that *flawlessly* cooks meals at microwave speed.

    Promising review: "God's ramen cooker. This thing may seem like just an ordinary Tupperware, but I assure you it will blow that thin plastic garbage out of the water. It retains heat amazingly and does not bend or falter under extreme temperatures. I'm a college student and I have never felt such joy from making ramen in my small dorm microwave, for a 900-watt I recommend five minutes. Buy this product if you live and breathe air, because it is beautiful." —Theron

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 15 colors and in multipacks).

    2. A Squatty Potty, aka the number one way to go number two, no joke. It'll reposition your body into a squat to reduce strain and make your time on the toilet way less than your normal 30 minutes. Put your feet up on this bad boy and be amazed.

    Model sitting on toilet using the squatty potty
    Amazon

    Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic

    Promising review: "I had been reading about these for a while and will admit I was a bit skeptical, but still really interested to see how they might impact my bathroom habits. Suffice it to say I am more than pleased with how well this has worked for me. First off, the unit is significantly stronger and more sturdy than I was expecting. I assumed it was going to be something like lawn chair strength, but this thing is actually moderately strong. It puts my feet at a great angle for pooping, and I would say that I'm able to go more 'thoroughly' than I would otherwise. Happy with the purchase for sure. As a nice bonus, it's helping with my three-year-old daughter starting to transition to an adult potty after as opposed to using her toddler's potty." —M. Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and in a two-pack).

    3. A Baker's Edge brownie pan for any edge piece lover. No more fighting over the good pieces cuz every piece will be a good one! Crispy edges and an ooey gooey middle — where's Cosmo and Wanda cuz I def wished for this about a billion times? Come to the dark side, they've got edge-piece brownies with DOUBLE edges. 

    brownies baked in the pan
    reviewer's Baker's Edge pan with baked brownies in it
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Baker's Edge is a small biz that specializes in baking products.

    Pssttt...you can also use this baby for other things — one reviewer even made pizza in theirs! It also comes with a spatula.

    Promising review: "Yes, brownies are so much better in this pan, no more fighting over edges. But the real revolution for us is meatloaf. Every slice has crispy edges, and this is far easier to clean than a muffin pan, which was how we made meatloaf before. Love this pan, and bought one for a gift right after getting ours. Will gift it again in the future." —Seano

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles).

    4. Some haircutting clips that'll give you salon-worthy cuts and have you going around telling everyone you're now a hairdresser. Layers, bangs, a trim, — you want it? You got it, all by yourself, and that's on Ariana Grande and all seven of her rings.

    Amazon

    It comes with two clips — the large white clip is great for lengths and layers, while the smaller blue one is for bangs.

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I can't wait to tell people what I use on my hair. I hate going to salons. I think I'm one of the few people that has never left a salon feeling like I look better than before I arrived. It doesn't matter how much I've spent on the visit either. This product has been a lifesaver. I just look up YouTube videos and follow the instructions. I just gave myself a layered A-line bob, and it's one of the best cuts I've ever had. It seems like this product would be too good to be true, but if you're patient, it's super easy to use." —Michelle H

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.

    5. A fresh sod mat with real grass to make potty training your pooch from your apartment without a backyard so SO much easier. It's extra absorbent to soak up liquids and odors so your home stays smelling fresh anddd it's disposable for easy cleanup! You'll be so relieved when your new pup learns to potty on the little mat and not on your expensive sofa.

    a reviewer&#x27;s dog on the fresh patch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fresh Patch has been a total lifesaver!! We live on the fourth floor of a condo and just got a puppy! Potty training would have been a complete nightmare without it! It’s been so easy to wake up in the middle of the night and bring him onto the balcony to relieve himself instead of having to go alllll the way downstairs. Our goldendoodle puppy, Prince, LOVES using his Fresh Patch! When the Fresh Patch died we needed a temporary solution so we bought sod from a store and it just wasn’t as convenient or fresh!! Nothing compares!" —fashpup

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five sizes).

    6. A five-pack of disposable ShredSkinz sauna jackets to get the most out of your workouts and maximize sweat. This little jacket will have you dripping quick so you can leave the gym feeling like you just kicked that workout's butt. And when you're done, simply toss it in the trash or be extra dramatic and rip it off of your body. We live for the drama.

    model posing, wearing the sauna jacket in pink
    ShredSkinz

    They're from a Black-owned business! 

    Promising review: "I am the type that doesn’t feel like my workout was legit unless I broke a true sweat! I went to the park on a 70-degree day and ran/walked 3 miles and I have NEVER produced this much sweat! I felt amazing taking it off and and seeing all the sweat fall to the ground. Wearing one once a week in my outdoor cardio days from now on and I cannot wait to try it out in the gym with a hoodie over it!" —Ra'eesah Brown

    Get a pack of five from ShredSkinz for $20 or from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).

    7. A hair catcher for your shower that'll prevent your hair from clogging up your drain. Save yourself the headache of having to call maintenance and get yourself one of these bad boys. Simply put it over your drain and replace it every few months. Now excuse me as I *add to cart*.

    White flower shaped drain stopper lying over reviewer's shower drain
    Reviewer showing shower drain cover covered in lots of hair
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are a simple solution to a gross problem! My hair caused a very slow drain on our shower and I hated having to keep dumping chemicals into the system to fix it! This little contraption solved the issue and just kept going! I haven’t tried to clean it to reuse — what comes out of the drain when we remove it is absolutely disgusting and I don’t want to touch it — but I love that they are economical enough that I don’t feel terrible about tossing them. This has saved us from so many caustic chemicals and expensive plumber visits that I can forgive its disposable nature!!"Jennifer Tretheway

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in 2- and 12-packs and in five colors/styles).

    8. A waterproof and crushproof SubSafe sandwich container so your lunch isn't constantly crushed by everything else in your bag. It'll keep your sandwich dry and fresh and can be used as a cup, wine bottle protector, cocktail shaker, or dry storage. One device with so many functions, we love to see ittttt.

    A sandwich in the SubSafe
    Amazon

    You'll get a lid for a 6" sub and one for a 12" sub.

    Promising review: "My lineman hubby hated talking sandwiches to work. If they were in a container, they got hard and if they were in a bag, they got soggy from being in the ice chest. This product is AMAZING. Now he takes subs and they are just as fresh as when I made them. He said they are perfect. That's a big deal because no lineman wants a hard or soggy sandwich after working all day in 100-degree weather!" —jwakefield

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    9. A plant-based tub and tile cleaner with eucalyptus and tea tree that works wonders and helps brighten up your bathroom surfaces. It'll give you sparkling clean floors and it's made with biodegradable ingredients! 

    before image of a reviewer's mildew-stained shower floor
    after image of the same reviewer's shower floor now stain-free and completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “Best cleaning product I’ve ever used. I don’t usually go for all natural cleaning materials because, honestly, a lot of them don’t do what they say they’re going to. This one, on the other hand, definitely does the job! I tried it out on my brother's college bathtub (none of the boys had cleaned it since move in a year before). I covered the entire tub, waited five minutes, and then scrubbed with a magic sponge/rinsed. Most everything washed off immediately!!! I covered the more difficult areas once more and it was good as new!” —Anonymous

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.07+ (also available as a single-pack and in a three-pack).

    10. Some Little Elf gift wrap cutters so that trying to cut in a straight line doesn't make you wanna throw the roll across the room. Simply slide this bad boy over one end of the roll, pull the paper through the opening, and gently push it along as it quickly, easily, and ✨flawlessly✨ cuts your gift wrap. Buddy the elf would be so proud.

    Two hands sliding the cutter over a roll; the paper is perfectly cut where it comes off the roll
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This item is super easy to use and cuts well every time. I've used it five times already and it works perfectly. It's such a great time saver and I've even come back to buy more for other friends as a cute little gift. This little helper makes me actually enjoy wrapping presents!! Everyone should have one of these Little Elves!" —Cathy Bitner

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.

    11. A tube of all-natural Nerdwax to keep your glasses in place because every time you look down at the egg prices at the grocery store they slide right off your face. Keep those suckers in place without needing ear hooks or nose pads.

    A person applying the Nerdwax
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We saw this on Shark Tank, and thought we'd give it a shot. The lip balm-sized tube is perfect for travel — walking on a beach with sunglasses on, sweat makes them slide down. Just a couple of dabs of this Nerdwax keeps them in place. It also worked well — keeping glasses up during snow blowing in a recent blizzard. So while I'd rather use it walking on a beach, it did the job when I was shoveling snow as well. Is it costly? Yes. But does it work? Yes!" —DeFelice Family

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. And a magnetic eyeglass holder so you can stop pulling a Velma, walking around saying, "my glasses, where are my glasses?" Put this on your shirt and easily keep track of where your specs are at all times. Best part? It's like a pin but without the part where you gotta poke it through your clothes!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how many reading glasses I've killed in the past few years, largely from jettisoning them from my breast pocket or hooking them awkwardly in my shirt collar. These clips are amazing. They're discreet enough that I don't look like a goon wearing one on my shirt all day, and when I hang my glasses from them I can tie my shoes without spilling them lens-first on the ground. What else can a fellow ask for?" —Asha Ember

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    13. A beard trimmings catcher you'll totally love because that means no more hair all over the bathroom sink and counters! Yes, yes, the heavens are singing.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use it, but once I got my hands on it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere from two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create. Overall it has been an awesome experience and they’ve truly made me feel like a King!" —Timur

    Get it from Amazon for $7.79+ (available in five colors).

    14. A self-sealing, airtight, and leakproof reusable silicone bag so you can stop having to buy more and more plastic sandwich baggies. They're microwave safe, dishwasher safe, oven safe (up to 425 degrees), and freezer safe. Helloooo win.

    reviewer&#x27;s reusable storage bag filled with pretzels
    amazon.com

    This bag is free of BPA, PVC, and latex.

    Promising review: "We are slowly getting rid of one-use items in our house. It takes time and can be a bit costly, so, baby steps. I love these bags, they are of excellent quality and thickness. The seal goes together quite well and there are many different sizes to choose from. I washed mine in the dishwasher and they do well. I do have to dry them when they come out, but that's no big deal to me." —Casandra M. Cothran

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).

    15. Some scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges that'll smile at you the entire time you have to do that dreadful task that is ~washing the dishes 🙄 ~. Oh and you can use this darling little smiley guy everywhere from the bathroom to your car. Use the little eyes to grip and use the mouth to clean both sides of your utensils! You go, Scrub Daddy!

    Scrub Daddy, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to save these little gems for 'special projects' (what projects, I don't know because I ended up not ever using them!). Then one day I decided 'what the heck, just use one in the sink for dishes, you can always buy more.' Lo and behold, I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $14.99 (available in more multipacks and in four colors/styles).

    16. A pack of two Dip Clips so you can eat easily on those days when you're on the go all day. Clip this onto your air vent and enjoy your nuggets mess-free. Such a clever little invention! 

    The dip clip clipped onto a reviewer's car air vent with sauce and a nugget in it
    www.amazon.com

    Saucemoto is a small biz founded in 2017.

    Okay, besties, so I have not stopped bragging about my little chicky nuggy dip clip since I got it last Christmas. This is by far one of my favorite things I've ever received. I LOVE chicken nuggets, but I did not like trying to dunk my nuggets while in my car — a mess. This thing is so convenient for days where I don't have much time to eat and just have to grab something quick and keep going. Get yourself one if you're nugget obsessed like me. Everyone who's seen it in my car has gotten one for themselves and not regretted it!

    Promising review: "This is the greatest invention. I’m in my car a lot and anytime I order any fast food I always have to order dip, doesn’t matter what I’m eating. This thing came in handy not only for me but my son, too. Perfect for me because it comes with two holders and I like at least two dips at a time. I know I’m making this out to sound like it’s a billion dollar invention but I just love it. It’s a very handy thing to have in your car. I’m forever spilling my sauces all over the place because there is nowhere to put them, and then I saw this and knew I just had to try it. It’s a total game changer in my car. Thanks to whoever invented this. It’s GREAT!!" —Denise

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a multipack).

    17. The Safety Nailer to magnetically hold your nail and help you avoid smashing your fingers.

    Amazon

    Safety Nailer is a small biz founded by a veteran that specializes in tools that protect your hands.

    Promising review: "I have this and the finish nail size and they are both great! I have nerve pain in my hands and The Safety Nailer removes any chance of me banging my fingers with a hammer. What a relief!! It’s great for those of us who are not as dexterous as we once were. One of the best construction gadgets I’ve ever purchased." —w4shep

    Get it from Amazon for $8.02 (available in multipacks).

    18. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem!

    Model before and after using blush. Blush adds a glowy natural look with a slight berry pigment on models cheeks.
    Youthforia

    Okay soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! It just makes me look so fresh faced. Obsessed is an understatement. 

    Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

    Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action. 

    Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ

    Get it from Youthforia for $36 or Amazon for $34.99.

    19. A super warm wearable blanket, The Comfy, aka possibly the most genius invention ever. This cozy piece of goodness will allow you to walk around wearing a blanket without, ya know, using a real one that'll drag on the floor behind you. You're sure to fall in love with this extra *comfy*, fluffy little angel baby.

    BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Kayla Boyd posing in the comfy in burgundy
    Reviewer smiling wearing The Comfy in gray and sitting on the couch
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeeed, www.amazon.com

    So, I have one of these and I call it my pajelehoocho. A pajelehoocho? Yeah, anyone ever watch Victorious, the episode where Cat's wearing that thing that's pajamas, a hoodie, leggings, and everything in between. It was the pajelehoocho and this warm little angel product is so cozy it just gave me pajelehoocho vibes. But anyways, one size fits all and this is literally like wearing your favorite warm blanket. I think this was one of my fave gifts I've ever gotten because I'm always cold. Seriously cannot get through winter without my pajelehoocho. This is the only thing that actually keeps me warm and I'm here to say it's def worth alllll the hype.

    Promising review: "Literally THE BEST $40 I’ve spent in YEARS. EVERYONE. MUST. OWN. ONE. Now, I think I need another one in black, mine is so freaking awesome!! I’m training a puppy in the middle of the dead of northern Michigan winter and I don’t ever take the thing off, because I’m inside and outside all day long. I like this better than wearing a jacket. It really truly does make you feel comfy, borderline lazy because I ain’t going to lie, waking up in blankets is so wonderful, it’s easy to go right back to sleep. If I had $$$ I’d gift one to everyone I know. I recently watched a 2020 special where this was found and blown up on Shark Tank. These are the greatest things since sliced bread especially in places with harsh winters. 10 out of 5 STARS!! I would be shocked if anyone buys this and regrets it. Absolutely phenomenal product and value, big bang for your buck." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in 22 colors).

    20. A set of two nonslip silicone mats that'll help you safely grab hot plates without burning your hands, protect surfaces from heat and scratches, cover dishes in the microwave to avoid splatters, and open stubborn jars easy peasy, and that can even be used as a utensil rest or curling iron mat. (Geez, so many functions I'm outta breath!). Dangggg, that's a long list, what 👏 can't 👏 this 👏 baby 👏 do 👏 ?!

    person using the mats to get a hot bowl out of the microwave
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay, so I am a sucker for innovations that I see on Shark Tank so I bought this without giving it much thought. When it arrived I thought I had probably made a mistake, but turns out I use them all the time. I keep one in the microwave, which makes clean-up easier but also allows me to use it as a potholder. I keep the other in a drawer and use it as a trivet to protect my counters and table. Stores easily, has lots of uses, cleans in a flash. Pretty cool." —Kathy, Avid Reader

    Get a set of two Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 19 colors).

    21. A pair of discreet, form-fitting acoustic filter earplugs if you're a bit sensitive to loud noise but totally wanna enjoy every single music festival once summer rolls around. They'll reduce damaging decibel levels without hurting the sound quality so you can jam out without your ears ringing in pain.