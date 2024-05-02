31 Products That Fully Deserve Their “Shark Tank” Hype

1. A portable, microwaveable Rapid Ramen Cooker with heat-resistant handles that'll cook your noods in three minutes. A lovely little quick lunch orrr you can get all fancy and add whatever toppings you like in your ramen for a quick yummy dinner. Delish, now I'm craving ramen and I bet you are too.
2. A Squatty Potty, aka the number one way to go number two, no joke. It'll reposition your body into a squat to reduce strain and make your time on the toilet way less than your normal 30 minutes. Put your feet up on this bad boy and be amazed.
3. A Baker's Edge brownie pan for any edge piece lover. No more fighting over the good pieces cuz every piece will be a good one! Crispy edges and an ooey gooey middle — where's Cosmo and Wanda cuz I def wished for this about a billion times? Come to the dark side, they've got edge-piece brownies with DOUBLE edges.
Baker's Edge is a small biz that specializes in baking products.
Pssttt...you can also use this baby for other things — one reviewer even made pizza in theirs! It also comes with a spatula.
Promising review: "Yes, brownies are so much better in this pan, no more fighting over edges. But the real revolution for us is meatloaf. Every slice has crispy edges, and this is far easier to clean than a muffin pan, which was how we made meatloaf before. Love this pan, and bought one for a gift right after getting ours. Will gift it again in the future." —Seano
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles).
4. Some haircutting clips that'll give you salon-worthy cuts and have you going around telling everyone you're now a hairdresser. Layers, bangs, a trim, — you want it? You got it, all by yourself, and that's on Ariana Grande and all seven of her rings.
5. A fresh sod mat with real grass to make potty training your pooch from your apartment without a backyard so SO much easier. It's extra absorbent to soak up liquids and odors so your home stays smelling fresh anddd it's disposable for easy cleanup! You'll be so relieved when your new pup learns to potty on the little mat and not on your expensive sofa.
6. A five-pack of disposable ShredSkinz sauna jackets to get the most out of your workouts and maximize sweat. This little jacket will have you dripping quick so you can leave the gym feeling like you just kicked that workout's butt. And when you're done, simply toss it in the trash or be extra dramatic and rip it off of your body. We live for the drama.
They're from a Black-owned business!
Promising review: "I am the type that doesn’t feel like my workout was legit unless I broke a true sweat! I went to the park on a 70-degree day and ran/walked 3 miles and I have NEVER produced this much sweat! I felt amazing taking it off and and seeing all the sweat fall to the ground. Wearing one once a week in my outdoor cardio days from now on and I cannot wait to try it out in the gym with a hoodie over it!" —Ra'eesah Brown
Get a pack of five from ShredSkinz for $20 or from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A hair catcher for your shower that'll prevent your hair from clogging up your drain. Save yourself the headache of having to call maintenance and get yourself one of these bad boys. Simply put it over your drain and replace it every few months. Now excuse me as I *add to cart*.
Promising review: "These are a simple solution to a gross problem! My hair caused a very slow drain on our shower and I hated having to keep dumping chemicals into the system to fix it! This little contraption solved the issue and just kept going! I haven’t tried to clean it to reuse — what comes out of the drain when we remove it is absolutely disgusting and I don’t want to touch it — but I love that they are economical enough that I don’t feel terrible about tossing them. This has saved us from so many caustic chemicals and expensive plumber visits that I can forgive its disposable nature!!" —Jennifer Tretheway
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in 2- and 12-packs and in five colors/styles).
8. A waterproof and crushproof SubSafe sandwich container so your lunch isn't constantly crushed by everything else in your bag. It'll keep your sandwich dry and fresh and can be used as a cup, wine bottle protector, cocktail shaker, or dry storage. One device with so many functions, we love to see ittttt.
9. A plant-based tub and tile cleaner with eucalyptus and tea tree that works wonders and helps brighten up your bathroom surfaces. It'll give you sparkling clean floors and it's made with biodegradable ingredients!
Promising review: “Best cleaning product I’ve ever used. I don’t usually go for all natural cleaning materials because, honestly, a lot of them don’t do what they say they’re going to. This one, on the other hand, definitely does the job! I tried it out on my brother's college bathtub (none of the boys had cleaned it since move in a year before). I covered the entire tub, waited five minutes, and then scrubbed with a magic sponge/rinsed. Most everything washed off immediately!!! I covered the more difficult areas once more and it was good as new!” —Anonymous
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.07+ (also available as a single-pack and in a three-pack).
10. Some Little Elf gift wrap cutters so that trying to cut in a straight line doesn't make you wanna throw the roll across the room. Simply slide this bad boy over one end of the roll, pull the paper through the opening, and gently push it along as it quickly, easily, and ✨flawlessly✨ cuts your gift wrap. Buddy the elf would be so proud.
11. A tube of all-natural Nerdwax to keep your glasses in place because every time you look down at the egg prices at the grocery store they slide right off your face. Keep those suckers in place without needing ear hooks or nose pads.
12. And a magnetic eyeglass holder so you can stop pulling a Velma, walking around saying, "my glasses, where are my glasses?" Put this on your shirt and easily keep track of where your specs are at all times. Best part? It's like a pin but without the part where you gotta poke it through your clothes!
13. A beard trimmings catcher you'll totally love because that means no more hair all over the bathroom sink and counters! Yes, yes, the heavens are singing.
14. A self-sealing, airtight, and leakproof reusable silicone bag so you can stop having to buy more and more plastic sandwich baggies. They're microwave safe, dishwasher safe, oven safe (up to 425 degrees), and freezer safe. Helloooo win.
15. Some scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges that'll smile at you the entire time you have to do that dreadful task that is ~washing the dishes 🙄 ~. Oh and you can use this darling little smiley guy everywhere from the bathroom to your car. Use the little eyes to grip and use the mouth to clean both sides of your utensils! You go, Scrub Daddy!
16. A pack of two Dip Clips so you can eat easily on those days when you're on the go all day. Clip this onto your air vent and enjoy your nuggets mess-free. Such a clever little invention!
Saucemoto is a small biz founded in 2017.
Okay, besties, so I have not stopped bragging about my little chicky nuggy dip clip since I got it last Christmas. This is by far one of my favorite things I've ever received. I LOVE chicken nuggets, but I did not like trying to dunk my nuggets while in my car — a mess. This thing is so convenient for days where I don't have much time to eat and just have to grab something quick and keep going. Get yourself one if you're nugget obsessed like me. Everyone who's seen it in my car has gotten one for themselves and not regretted it!
Promising review: "This is the greatest invention. I’m in my car a lot and anytime I order any fast food I always have to order dip, doesn’t matter what I’m eating. This thing came in handy not only for me but my son, too. Perfect for me because it comes with two holders and I like at least two dips at a time. I know I’m making this out to sound like it’s a billion dollar invention but I just love it. It’s a very handy thing to have in your car. I’m forever spilling my sauces all over the place because there is nowhere to put them, and then I saw this and knew I just had to try it. It’s a total game changer in my car. Thanks to whoever invented this. It’s GREAT!!" —Denise
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a multipack).
18. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem!
Okay soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! It just makes me look so fresh faced. Obsessed is an understatement.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
19. A super warm wearable blanket, The Comfy, aka possibly the most genius invention ever. This cozy piece of goodness will allow you to walk around wearing a blanket without, ya know, using a real one that'll drag on the floor behind you. You're sure to fall in love with this extra *comfy*, fluffy little angel baby.
So, I have one of these and I call it my pajelehoocho. A pajelehoocho? Yeah, anyone ever watch Victorious, the episode where Cat's wearing that thing that's pajamas, a hoodie, leggings, and everything in between. It was the pajelehoocho and this warm little angel product is so cozy it just gave me pajelehoocho vibes. But anyways, one size fits all and this is literally like wearing your favorite warm blanket. I think this was one of my fave gifts I've ever gotten because I'm always cold. Seriously cannot get through winter without my pajelehoocho. This is the only thing that actually keeps me warm and I'm here to say it's def worth alllll the hype.
Promising review: "Literally THE BEST $40 I’ve spent in YEARS. EVERYONE. MUST. OWN. ONE. Now, I think I need another one in black, mine is so freaking awesome!! I’m training a puppy in the middle of the dead of northern Michigan winter and I don’t ever take the thing off, because I’m inside and outside all day long. I like this better than wearing a jacket. It really truly does make you feel comfy, borderline lazy because I ain’t going to lie, waking up in blankets is so wonderful, it’s easy to go right back to sleep. If I had $$$ I’d gift one to everyone I know. I recently watched a 2020 special where this was found and blown up on Shark Tank. These are the greatest things since sliced bread especially in places with harsh winters. 10 out of 5 STARS!! I would be shocked if anyone buys this and regrets it. Absolutely phenomenal product and value, big bang for your buck." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in 22 colors).