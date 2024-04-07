31 Products That Fully Deserve Their “Shark Tank” Hype

Saucemoto is a small biz founded in 2017.

Okay, besties, so I have not stopped bragging about my little chicky nuggy dip clip since I got it last Christmas. This is by far one of my favorite things I've ever received. I LOVE chicken nuggets, but I did not like trying to dunk my nuggets while in my car — a mess. This thing is so convenient for days where I don't have much time to eat and just have to grab something quick and keep going. Get yourself one if you're nugget obsessed like me. Everyone who's seen it in my car has gotten one for themselves and not regretted it!



Promising review: "This is the greatest invention. I’m in my car a lot and anytime I order any fast food I always have to order dip, doesn’t matter what I’m eating. This thing came in handy not only for me but my son, too. Perfect for me because it comes with two holders and I like at least two dips at a time. I know I’m making this out to sound like it’s a billion dollar invention but I just love it. It’s a very handy thing to have in your car. I’m forever spilling my sauces all over the place because there is nowhere to put them, and then I saw this and knew I just had to try it. It’s a total game changer in my car. Thanks to whoever invented this. It’s GREAT!!" —Denise



Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a multipack).