28 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Say Are “Life Changing”

1. Some Little Elf gift wrap cutters so that trying to cut in a straight line doesn't make you wanna throw the roll across the room. Simply slide this bad boy over one end of the roll, pull the paper through the opening, and gently push it along as it quickly, easily, and ✨flawlessly✨ cuts your gift wrap. Buddy the elf would be so proud.
Promising review: "Life changing. I love gift wrapping, I'm super cheap, and I have T-Rex arms so the frustration of cutting paper the length of my wingspan was finally worth the cost of trying this nifty little doodad and I am so glad I did!! The only thing better than slicing through paper like a hot knife in butter was being able to give my husband the second one when he wanted to use it!! We all know sharing scissors ends in no one having scissors and accusing the other of losing them, finding out you had them the whole time, and trying not to let the other person know." —Heather
2. A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning. OH EM GEEEE!! Guacamole for more than a day?! WE 👏 LOVE 👏 TO 👏 SEE 👏 IT 👏. Guac lovers, are y'all hearing the heavens singing hallelujah or is that just me? Now that amazing batch of dip you made won't go to waste!
Promising reviews: "Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green. It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung
"This is life-changing for guacamole lovers! Made guac yesterday and have opened the bowl several times — still fresh!! You do need to smooth out and level the surface of the guac before putting the lid on and then rock the lid to get out air on the surface before sealing the lid completely." —Rebeka Hill
3. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. My jaw is quite LITERALLY on the floor every time I scroll on TikTok and see this stuff in action. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Tough on grease and stains on almost any surface, leaves no scratches, and it's vegan! Sounds like the bomb dot com to me.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "Life changing. My toddler is unstoppable when it comes to pen and my walls but this product make it look like it never happened. Also removed the rust off my kitchen sink." —Ki_Ski
4. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising reviews: "This is going to be part of my skincare routine for forever!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since! I'm obsessed!" —Emily Murphy
"Life changing. I recently added this to my daily routine and I can swear by it. It’s very lightweight which feels very satisfying to put on my skin and it absorbs relatively quickly leaving the skin soft and hydrated. It works well to even skin tone and prevent blemishes. This is definitely a must have!" —Emad
5. A bottle of Drop It just in case your hangovers are getting worse with your age like me (I say this with tears in my eyes). This stuff helps reduce the amount of sulfites and tannins (which contribute to headaches) in your wine in just 20 seconds.
Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and drink up!
Promising review: "Life-changing. I had stopped drinking red wine because I got the most awful headaches. These drops are amazing. They don't change the flavor of the wine and my negative reaction to the wine itself has gone away. They won't stop you from having a hangover if you drink too much wine but if you find yourself reacting to red wine in general, they really work." —MichelleMcC
6. A Denman hairbrush designed with evenly-spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls at the same time, cutting your styling time in half. Ughhhh, sounds like heaven to me — how about all my other curly friends? Anything to cut down on the time that my arm has to be sore from brushing.
Promising review: "When my new hairdresser suggested I purchase this brush I kind of rolled my eyes. I mean, a hairbrush is a hairbrush — they all work the same. Boy was I wrong! To say a hairbrush can be life \-changing may sound dramatic, particularly from a 44-year-old woman who’s never really put forth an effort with her frizzy mop of hair, but this brush (and an awesome hairdresser) has suddenly given life to my hair. I’m regularly getting compliments on my hair. I’m able to still be super lazy with my hair and have it look great. I could not possibly be more pleased with this thing." —J. Ayers
7. A Shark Tank-approved set of two car seat gap fillers so nothing falls into that little car gap, also known as the Bermuda Triangle. Would be super useful if you're like me — clumsy and drop literally everything into this black hole.
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.
Promising review: "This product is life changing!!!! I saw it on Shark Tank years ago and immediately bought two. I fell in love with not having to search for my dropped phone among old french fries and gooey substances while painfully squeezing my forearm into a crack half the size of my forearm. This product saves every fallen object with an easily accessible pillowy landing. I have bought it as a present for every single person I care about!!!!" —Jamie V
8. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! So if you wanna toss those blotting papers, be my guest.
Promising review: "I am extremely oily. I've been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and I'm still dealing with my oily skin in my mid 30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" —Wow
9. A rechargeable car vacuum because you are SICK of your little crumb snatcher kiddos dropping pieces of Pop-Tarts and Pirate's Booty all over your car. Can you even remember a time before having kids where your car ~didn't~ look like someone's personal dump? Keep this thing handy to keep your car muuuch cleaner and keep yourself a bit more sane. And you won't have to search for quarters for the gas station one!
You'll get the vacuum, three attachment heads (flathead, extendable, brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush, a spare HEPA filter, and a charger.
Promising review: "The suction is pretty good, it takes a while but it's great for what I need. I hate any bit of dirt so being able to clean it whenever I want is awesome! Definitely a great product for the price. The little brush that gets in the cracks is honestly kinda life changing. I love it!" —olivia faith
10. A hair toner mask to save you from constantly throwing $$$ to hairdressers just to keep the brass out your hair. Say goodbye to yellow tones and helloooo to cool, neutral, gorg blonde hair.
Promising reviews: "You need this in your life! I purchased this product on a whim after I bleached my hair. I’ve used your typical purple shampoos before but never really got the results I needed. My hair always pulls brassy so before I used this mask my hair was orange and damaged so I didn’t want to put my hair through another process of developer and toner. The first time I used this mask was literally life changing. Not only was my hair a perfect shade of blonde (and lasted quite a few washes too) but my hair also felt healthy and manageable! Now I will say this mask is PIGMENTED so please follow the directions and you do want to wear the gloves to prevent staining your hands. If you're blonde, do yourself a favor and buy this!" —Lindsey
11. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those days you're running a tad bit late but still need your iced coffee fix. Best part of all? You get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds! Easy peasy!
This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "Life changing. I use this for coffee, tea, and alcohol, and it's made my life so much easier. My preference is always iced coffee over hot, but it's hard to do iced coffee without it getting watered down or taking forever. I usually just drink coffee at the Starbucks where I work, but the easiness of the hyper chiller has me drinking it at home much more often. It cools really fast, almost never taking the full 60 seconds that are recommended. This is one of my favorite coffee tools, and the instructions made it easy to put together." —Sarah Larson
12. A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank that'll make laundry day a bit easier on you. Reduce drying time and prevent clothes and sheets from getting all tangled up in each other. Adulting is literally finding loopholes to making life easier, and these certainly do the job.
Wad-Free is a small business that was launched during the pandemic by Cyndi, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions so she created her own!
Promising review: "These are life changing!! The sheets don’t get wound up and twisted full of socks and other things and therefore, you KNOW that those socks and the sheets are CLEAN. Which means no wasting time, soap, water, and electricity washing all that stuff all over again!!!! They’re good for your mood, good for your wallet, and good for the environment. I’m buying a set for my kid going off to college and another set for me so I can do more than two sheets at once." —LHorns 4Ever
13. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches absorb gunk and help speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising review: "I never had acne when I was younger, I got acne when I was in my 20s and I have no self control to not pop and pick them. My skin takes forever to heal, like 2–3 weeks of a scab because I pick them all the time. THESE ARE LIFE CHANGING. They hydrate and heal my scabs in 2–3 DAYS. They pull gunk out even if I pop a zit and wash my face, I put these on and they continue pulling the rest of the stuff out. Truly, I’m in love with these. I told my friends all about them! When I first heard of acne patches I thought 'I’ll never pay money to make a zit go away' but these are affordable and effective. I went through the 36 in less than a week because I had some scabs to heal that took a majority of my patches, but I would definitely recommend to anyone who wants to heal their face faster. I also used this on a zit on my bum and it’s healed that one quick for me too!!" —chipper2
