28 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Say Are “Life Changing”

Promising reviews: "Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green. It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung

"This is life-changing for guacamole lovers! Made guac yesterday and have opened the bowl several times — still fresh!! You do need to smooth out and level the surface of the guac before putting the lid on and then rock the lid to get out air on the surface before sealing the lid completely." —Rebeka Hill

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.