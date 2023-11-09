24 Problem-Solving Products You’ll Be Happy You Splurged On

1. A rechargeable spin scrubber so you can stop living with the back pain you get cleaning your shower. Save the elbow grease and your back and let this powerful, cordless cleaning tool do all the work. With four replaceable cleaning brush heads, this tough-on-dirt scrubber is sure to be one of your fave things to use on cleaning day!
Promising review: "I've been looking for something to help make tub cleaning easier and reviews on other products were bad. With this thing, once fully charged, you just put water and cleanser in the tub and it does all the work! No need for pressure and I love the different interchangeable attachments for getting at different surface. Seriously would dread cleaning the tub, bending over and scrubbing, now it’s so much easier and quicker AND cleaner." —Amazon Customer
2. An electric bottle opener to open your bubbly soooo easily! AND IT'S RECHARGEABLE?! A single charge should open up to 30 bottles and easily removes corks in seconds. Press a button and watch your Pinot open with ease.
Promising reviews: "I have never known how to use a wine opener and I don't plan to! This is exactly what I needed, I have had it for about two years now and it still works like a GEM. The battery life is great, it's sleek, modern, and looks nice if you decide to leave it out. I always get comments from my friends about how they love it and how easy and cool it is to use, so it quickly became my top gift idea. Great gift and small kitchen appliance to own (hardly takes up any space) at such a great price!" —Emily M.
"I just recently started drinking wine and I had an old manual wine opener that destroyed the cork and got it in the wine. I thought I was just doing it wrong but as it turns out, it was just a bad tool. I splurged and got this and it has been a Godsend! It looks super sleek on my counter, opens bottles within seconds, and the corks aren't all torn up so I'm now collecting them for decoration. However, it is a tiny bit loud but it doesn't bother me. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a new wine opener!" —sleeplessinohio
3. A breakfast sandwich maker so you can save some money in the long run and make some tasty breakfast sandwiches in only five minutes. And there's no need to stress over cleaning it, because every removable part of this appliance is dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I stayed at a friend's who made me a breakfast sandwich with this maker —it was so quick, easy, and good that I immediately ordered myself one. When it arrived, I used it right away. It is awesome. My 12-year-old kid can use it and it can fit quite a few items (English muffin, lunch meat, avocado, tomato and cheese). Be sure to follow the instructions and don’t put more than one egg in because it puffs up quite a bit. Honestly it was probably used 10 times in the first two weeks!!!! I think everyone who likes breakfast sandwiches should have one." —Shannon
4. A slide-away storage bag so you can spend less time cleaning up behind the kiddos. It has a built-in mat for playtime that's perfect for building Legos and there's a drawstring so you can scoop up all their toys on the mat quickly and easily. You'll get less of a fight at cleanup time and spend less time cleaning the house at the end of the day.
Promising review: "For years, my kids have been dumping their Legos onto a blanket. Pieces constantly fall off and get lost, and it's a pain to get everything back into the plastic storage bin when they're finished. (And, of course, that job falls to me because they're too little to lift the blanket by themselves.) When this bin arrived, I dumped all of the Legos into it, and then gave it a try. It worked EXACTLY as advertised! I dumped the Legos out onto the fabric, then grabbed the handles and effortlessly dumped everything back into the bin. Now, my kids are able to dump out the Legos all on their own, play with them to their hearts' content, and then put them all away again when they're done. The border keeps most of the pieces on the fabric (a few escaping is unavoidable), and the bright solid color helps them find the piece they need more easily. They're able to put everything away without my help, which is awesome! Plus, when everything is put away, the bin tucks away nicely in the corner. It even matches the fabric/color of our large toy bin! I really wish I had something like this when I was a kid, but I'm incredibly grateful to have it now, as it's making my parenting life MUCH easier!" —Amazon Customer
5. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. Yes it's more expensive than a normal lint roller, but what do you do with your lint roller when it runs outta sticky paper? Buy a refill, right? Welll, this baby is reusable and doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Money saved in the long run!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
6. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that parents and pet owners are totally loving. It'll help remove tough stains from grass to mud to pet accidents using warm water and a special formula. That lasagna stain? *Poof* so long, lasagna stain!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
7. A Ponyback hat with a magnetic design so you can wear that Ariana Grande ponytail ANDDDD a hat! *Finally* a high bun with a cap — what a dream come true.
Ponyback is a woman-owned small biz founded by Stacey Keller who was annoyed with the hat designs the market had to offer soooo she made her own! This style is made from cotton and works for all hair types.
Promising review: "I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it. And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." —Naysa H
8. A veggie chopper for my friends who are like me and can't dice a vegetable without a potential trip to the hospital. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will be a little lifesaver. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get five different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, slicer, grater, and a julienne blade.
Promising review: "Cooking has completely changed with this product. It's a must have in the kitchen for me now. It makes chopping and slicing vegetables/etc, wayyyyy faster and easier. The blades are VERY sharp, so be careful when using, I have cut myself just washing it. But it's great." —Helen B.
9. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Zendaya looks.
Promising reviews: "Like many people, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eyebrows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since, no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
10. A battery operated, no-touch forehead thermometer in case your little one's feeling under the weather and fights you when you try to shove the thermometer under their tongue. Honestly, I'd fight too cuz those things are so uncomfortable. It'll simply vibrate to let you know when it's read the temperature!
Promising review: "I love this thing. One click gives you an instant, easy-to-read temperature. No loud beeps or sounds, just a little vibration to tell you it’s done. So easy, fast, and quiet, I wish I had found this two years ago!" —PickyCustomer
11. A smart feeder that automatically feeds your dog or cat the perfect portion of food conveniently programmed and managed by your smartphone. It even lets you record cute messages for your fur bestie to comfort them while you're away. Caught up at work and stressed about needing to feed your pet? No worries, feed them right from your phone!
Promising reviews: "I don’t know why I hadn’t purchased one of these sooner but I will never look back. No more 5 a.m. wake-ups 🙌! Fairly easy to set up, took less than five minutes. I love the simple design and it fits a three-pound bag. 10/10 recommend."— Amanda W.
"We use this to feed our cat so she gets reliable timing and portions. We no longer feel guilty if we come home late for feeding time! It was super easy to set up and has history on the app so you know what it did. You can adjust portion sizes of each of the feedings. We do three feedings a day, specify the portion size and time of day, and have never had it misfire or fail. It also notifies you when the food hopper is getting low. We use it every day so we have confidence it works when we’re occasionally gone overnight." —J. Daehn
12. An electric can opener because sometimes opening cans is such a pain. I mean, seriously, maybe I'm the only person who can NEVER get a handheld can opener to open a can, but they can be totally frustrating. Just put your cans onto the magnet, press the button and boom! Like magic.
Promising review: "This is the tool in our kitchen that I get excited to use every time! Years of using hand-crank can openers make me appreciate this small but mighty opener. It’s so simple, put your can up to it, hold the handle down, and voila! You now have an open can with NO sharp edges or twisted metal tags left behind." —Amanda
13. A microfiber towel for protecting your crown when it's in its most vulnerable state. Made from a highly absorbent nylon-blend fabric, this lovely little towel absorbs the water in your hair while preventing any damage. It also has a strap that'll prevent it from unraveling.
Crown Affair, launched in January 2020, was founded by Dianna Cohen. Crown Affair works with craftsmen and chemists from around the world to create clean and effective beauty tools and formulas. They donate a portion of sales to professional development initiatives and created a mentorship program called Seedling.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by this towel for her hair:
"When I bleached my hair, I switched from drying it with a bath towel to drying it with a T-shirt because I read that my rough bath towel was too harsh on my already stressed strands. The one downside to my new method is that I was stretching out the necklines of my shirts :'( Enter this talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular towel. It's incredibly soft and dries my hair super quickly, which is great because I hate wet hair but would prefer to avoid drying it with heat."
14. A white noise machine since you have trouble falling asleep in the dead silence. It's got a freakin' fan built in and easily pairs with your phone through an iOS or Android app, which means you can control it without moving out of bed!
15. A universal laptop treadmill desk attachment if you have literally zero time to work out — perfect solution. It's adjustable so you can fit the width to your specific treadmill and change the height at which you want your laptop to sit.
This includes a laptop tray equipped with nylon straps to keep your laptop secure. It's also portable in case you ever wanted to use it at a gym.
Promising review: "Excellent alternative to sitting on the couch watching Netflix or scanning social media. Now I still do that, but I am walking while watching." —Maria
16. A hydrating skin-balancing toner that's both gentle and powerful, with a combination of geranium hydrosol and witch hazel. This stuff will help balance your skin's pH, smooth your texture, and minimize the appearance of your pores without drying skin out. Regina George would have loved this, ya know, since her pores are huge.
Skinergy Beauty is a Latine woman-owned small beauty biz dedicated to brightening, nourishing, and bringing life back to your skin.
