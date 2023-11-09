24 Problem-Solving Products You’ll Be Happy You Splurged On

Promising reviews: "I have never known how to use a wine opener and I don't plan to! This is exactly what I needed, I have had it for about two years now and it still works like a GEM. The battery life is great, it's sleek, modern, and looks nice if you decide to leave it out. I always get comments from my friends about how they love it and how easy and cool it is to use, so it quickly became my top gift idea. Great gift and small kitchen appliance to own (hardly takes up any space) at such a great price!" —Emily M.



"I just recently started drinking wine and I had an old manual wine opener that destroyed the cork and got it in the wine. I thought I was just doing it wrong but as it turns out, it was just a bad tool. I splurged and got this and it has been a Godsend! It looks super sleek on my counter, opens bottles within seconds, and the corks aren't all torn up so I'm now collecting them for decoration. However, it is a tiny bit loud but it doesn't bother me. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a new wine opener!" —sleeplessinohio

Get it from Amazon for $24.98.