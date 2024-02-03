1. A Grosche moka pot — a stove top espresso maker that's super affordable. I mean, those fancy espresso makers are cool, but they cost a pretty penny. With lattes right at home, you're on your way to deliciousness.
Check it out on TikTok! The reviewer demonstrates how they use it on the stove for making espresso for their lattes.
Promising review: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing! I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! I had bought a cheap one elsewhere and that lasted about three weeks before falling apart. I spent a little more money for a quality product and have never looked back! I recommend this particular moka pot as it was slightly more than the cheap ones but less than some of the bigger name brands. It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem. Definitely a customer for life." —A. Arvy
Get it from Amazon for $28.72+ (available in 12 colors and five sizes).
2. A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable designed so you can Tetris this baby through the weird little nooks in your home. Bulky chargers? No worries, they won't block the other outlets!
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
3. A little beauty fridge to throw your gua sha, face masks, gel eye patches, and other skincare goods into so they're nice and cold. Ahhh, nothing better than some cold under-eye patches in the morning. It'll help your products maintain their shelf life and consistency, andddd it's really freakin' cute. Oh, and you can also store food, drinks, breast milk, or meds in this, too and reviewers even are loving it for traveling!
It comes with stickers so you can decorate it, how cute!!
Promising review: "I bought this fridge over two years ago and it has been continuously running nonstop for two years. So happy with this product because I’ve had so many before that have broken really quickly. This is a great investment and you get your money's worth. Perfect size for small make up items to keep them at the perfect temperature. The color is actually way cuter than in the pictures." —Sarantakoss
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls that'll totally speak to your sleek, minimalist vibe. The edges are *slightly* uneven so they won't just look like some plain ole bowls. Uniquely sophisticated and microwave- and dishwasher-safe — honestly, there's not much more to ask for, give me 12.
Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action.
Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." —C. Mah
Get a set of four from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in five colors and as a set of six).
5. A "crush-proof" carry-on suitcase aka the easiest suitcase you've ever had. Get this — it comes with an ejectable battery to charge your gadgets, a little odor-proof laundry bag, AND a compression system so you can bring all 13 of those outfits for that three-day trip. Options! Hello, how are you supposed to know if you'll wanna wear that skirt or the pants? Compression system for the win.
Promising review: "I've been looking for a carry-on replacement for some time. My last carry-on was from 2007, so it was super old and not very good. Now that I have my July Carry On, I couldn't be more pleased. It's so good from functionality to style. I love the laundry bag — it's great that I don't have to remember to take my own separate laundry bag with me anymore — and the charging is so useful. The wheels are silent and smooth — so much so that on the slightest decline the bag will 100% roll away from you. The bumpers are a bit scratched after some use, but it's hardy/designed to protect what's inside, and I accept that there will be some of that happening on long-haul flights." —Ameeka N.
Get it from July for $275+ (available in two styles and 10 colors).
6. An absurdly adorable Porter Seal-Tight glass container that are so leakproof you'll feel like the seal was tightened using witchcraft. The sleek design is to die for and they're perfect for reheatable lunches because they're totally microwave safe. These babies will def guarantee you the *prettiest lunch in the office* award.
The jars are also dishwasher safe.
Here's what former BuzzFeeder Rachel Dunkel says about these: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shedded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
Get them from Amazon for $24.49+ each (available in two sizes and seven colors).
7. A set of versatile and aesthetically pleasing can-shaped glasses to sip your iced coffee, iced tea, or whatever your bevy of choice is. This cup will make you wanna take an IG pic of it for your story every morning and it can easily be customized if you're artsy fartsy like that.
Oh, and since the clear straws in the reviewer's pic above are so darn cute, grab yourself some here!
Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.93.
8. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes you can use to put pretty much anything small in — from pills to trinkets to small pieces of jewelry. It's that small extra dash of fancy shmancy you desire and who doesn't love a macaron?
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A set of rainbow wineglasses because these pretty little stemmed glasses will have you ready to host an Easter brunch even though it's months away. Whenever you're in the mood to be flooded with compliments, pull these beauties out and soak in how much everyone *adores* 'em.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wineglasses in action.
They're made by a New York-based small biz that specializes in quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two styles).
10. Or a set of Barbie-themed wineglasses that'll have you saying "I'm bad like the Barbie, I'm a doll but I still wanna party" every time you take a sip. Come on Barbie, let's go drink martinis and ~beach~.
Dragon Glassware is a Sacramento, California–based small biz that specializes in modern drinkware and decor.
Promising review: "These are such fun glasses, perfect for the Barbie lover in your life. 💗 I purchased these as an apartment warming gift for my daughter and ended up keeping one glass and giving her the other so we could have matching glasses. 😊 Dragon Glassware is such a fun company offering very cool glassware for everyday use, purchasing more!!" —Monica Tice
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
11. A dreamy pastel duvet cover set because hellooooooo beautiful. You'll walk into your bedroom and fall in love again every single time. That pink one 😍 — in the words of that Barbie song, "Pink just looks SO good on us."
The comforter is not included! You'll get a duvet cover and 1–2 pillow shams (depending on which size you choose).
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My fur baby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! ❤️" –Theresa
Get a set from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in sizes twin–oversized king and 26 colors).
12. A Stanley cup that has TikTok obsessed. People were literally fighting over the pink one, remember that? Well, reviewers are confirming that the hype around this insulated baby is REAL. It's leakproof, dishwasher safe, and easy to grip. Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the baddest reusable water bottle of them all? Def the Stanley cup.
Psssttt! Friend! Keep an eye on the base cap and make sure the seal on the bottom doesn't become exposed. If it does, replace it with the lifetime warranty!
Promising reviews: "I'M OBSESSING. YOU NEED TO BUY THIS RIGHT NOW!! This is a staple for water drinking. It’s so motivating, you should definitely get this. It’s so pretty and has LOTS of colors." —Nikki_tutu
"I caved and bought the TikTok-famous, nearly $50 Stanley cup and it’s my favorite thing ever! She’s gorgeous and keeps me extremely hydrated all day. I switched from at 16-ounce Starbucks bottle that I had to constantly refill to Standra (my name for my beautiful Stanley cup) and now, I have cold water at my disposal for hours without having to leave my room once! The price might be a little scary at first, but if you have some extra money to spend, I’d definitely recommend giving this tumbler a chance." —lai
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in 31 colors and five sizes).