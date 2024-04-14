36 Practical Products Everyone In Their 30s Should Know About Already

1. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad because you've had your period for 20-something years and every time Mother Nature comes around you swear she's trying to kill you. Since you can't use the *I'm bleeding uncontrollably* excuse to get out of work every month, this bad boy is exactly what you need to make your cramps and pain much more bearable.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).
2. A reviewer-beloved Javy cold brew concentrate for some quick, easy, convenient coffee. Iced coffee, lattes...you want it? You got it! Simply mix one or two teaspoons of this yummy stuff with water or milk and there ya have it! Delicious coffee in seconds!
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok, specifically for making iced coffees this summer. I am not going to lie, I was dubious as I love my coffee SUPER STRONG and most other coffee concentrates simply fall short. Many have a terrible, bitter burned flavor and just don't deliver the high impact caffeine that I crave. I am in shock at the quality that this coffee concentrate has! I mixed just one teaspoon (it was getting late and I wanted to get some sleep that evening) with two pumps of my white chocolate syrup, ice, and milk. OMG!! It was amazing. I will be keeping it on hand for iced coffee permanently!" —natalie kehew
Get it from Amazon for $24.87+ (available in five flavors and in multipacks).
3. A hydrating eye stick designed to look like a cutie little polar bear, perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. If you're this tired in your 30s, this'll be perfect to have for like, forever, cuz imagine how much more exhausted you'll be in five years.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags, however my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).
4. A Trader Joe's cookbook because sometimes you think *I'm 30, maybe I should actually start cooking full meals rather than surviving off of TJ's orange chicken.* I mean, lamb loin with a pomegranate reduction, that sounds so adult-y and delish. Plus, it includes options for different diets like keto, vegan, and vegetarian meals!
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤️ Trader Joe's and I ❤️ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Get it from Amazon for $10.44+ (available in three styles).
5. Or a subscription to Blue Apron if grocery shopping and cooking are things you barely have time to fit in and you're tired of microwave quesadillas. You'll get some seriously delicious meals and many of 'em take less than a half hour to whip up! Your life will feel much more put together as a teenage *30-year-old.*
This service will send you all the ingredients and instructions so most of the work is done for you, and you don't have to spend hours that you don't even really have to grocery shop and cook. Each week, you can choose between the Chef Favorites, Wellness, Family Friendly, Fast and Easy, or Veggies menus, for two to four people and with two to five recipes per week. Each recipe lets you know how long it takes to prep so you can plan accordingly!
Subscriptions start at $12.49 per serving. Get the recipe for the yummy-looking stir fry above here.
6. A tea tree and peppermint Remedy soap you'd think was a superhero cuz Captain America has nothing on this stuff (except for being incredibly hot, I'll give him that). This stuff will reduce odors and help calm and soothe skin irritations from dry skin to skin infections to acne to athlete's foot to ringworm, and if I continued to list it all, we could be here all day.
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I usually use Dr. Bronner's but I wanted to give this a try after seeing it on TikTok. I actually like this better and feel really clean after using. Love the fresh smell. Also helped an eczema breakout." —KJeanie ATL
"This is my favorite body wash ever! I was dealing with some serious postpartum BO, and this saved me! Results from first use!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five scents and in a two-pack).
7. A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape tool that'll keep you prepared for any emergency you could (but hopefully don't) run into. Plus, you'll be able to help others who are caught up in scary situations. This has a seatbelt cutter *and* a window breaker so you (or others) can escape the car ASAP.
Check out this review from an actual firefighter with tips on how to use this tool!
Promising reviews: "Just had to use one of these that I keep on my keychain. I was first on the scene of a nasty wrong-way crash. The driver and a passenger were stuck inside the vehicle. The doors could not be easily opened (on the driver side) so I pulled out my keys and used this tool to pop out the window. It instantly caused the tempered glass to shatter, and I knocked the excess away with my flashlight before using a knife to cut away at the airbags. The woman survived, and it was incredibly comforting for her to see me face to face and know that she had a way out and that she wasn't stuck. We waited for a little, and paramedics arrived and were able to give everyone the care they needed. This was a real-life scenario, and this product worked. Would absolutely recommend." —AmazonShopper949
"Everyone you know needs one of these. Put it on your keychain. First responders are required to carry it — that should tell you something. Never leave home without it. You may never need to rescue yourself, but you may need to rescue someone else. Don't regret not having one." —OlyBabs
Get it in orange from Amazon for $10.95 (available in more colors here).
8. A wine wand because you love wine but wine does not love you anymore now that you've entered your 30s. This little handheld filter helps remove histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and other symptoms. Plus, it'll help restore the natural taste of your wine after it's been opened.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in other multipacks).
9. A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to help conceal the areola and nipple while also providing comfort and support without the need for an *actual* bra. These are perfect for all those sheer, backless, and strapless tops you've been dying to pull out andddd they aren't all lumpy, so they won't make your tatas look weird.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer etc — nothing budges them) but then they also peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin on. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold do any level of nipple start to show through and even then it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase as soon as they wear out without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
Get a set from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in five shades, a lifting option, and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).
10. And a waterproof bra liner to absorb under-boob sweat and alleviate bra band and underwire pressure, because either it's already warm where you live or it's *about* to start getting warm, and we all know what that means. Keep your boobies in check and sweat-free with this lovely little reusable, machine-washable liner.
Promising review: "I am not making this up, I had been wearing a soft white tube sock under the wire area of my bras this summer. It has been hotter than usual in north Georgia and I’ve had some very uncomfortable chafing and irritation from being so sweaty so much of the time. I had the heel of the sock pointing up in the middle. I don’t even know what I was searching for on Amazon when I found these little blessings! These bra liners are soft, comfortable, well-made for the price, and not nearly as bulky as wearing tube socks! I’m so glad I found these." —Cheryl L. Kennedy
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes M–2XL and in six color combos).
11. A jar of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this magical cleaning potion can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy. Witchcraft, I swear.
Promising review: "This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CRL wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand-new." —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in two sizes).