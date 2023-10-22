43 Organizational Products So Satisfying You’ll Want To Buy Them For All Your Friends

Promising review: "You get five containers in four sizes that perfectly vacuum seal to protect your food. The sizes are useful and versatile, and the airtightness means no worrying about pests. While these are recommended for storing dry goods, I put some liquid (olives and brine) in one of them to REALLY test the seal. Even when you turn it upside down, no liquid leaks out. Another nice feature is that you can partially disassemble the lid by removing the white plastic piece on top of the gasket, allowing you to completely clean the gasket. I put olives in one and it worked perfectly. The entire container had no residual smell. If you want the best in food storage containers, these Oxo containers are absolutely essential!" —Emi A

