41 Organizational Products So Satisfying You’ll Want To Buy Them For All Your Friends

1. An airtight pantry-organizing container set that are see-through so you can see your pasta, sugar, flour, cereal, rice, whatever you want! Easier to find what you're looking for and now your pantry will look super organized and Pinterest-like, just how you want.
Promising review: "You get five containers in four sizes that perfectly vacuum seal to protect your food. The sizes are useful and versatile, and the airtightness means no worrying about pests. While these are recommended for storing dry goods, I put some liquid (olives and brine) in one of them to REALLY test the seal. Even when you turn it upside down, no liquid leaks out. Another nice feature is that you can partially disassemble the lid by removing the white plastic piece on top of the gasket, allowing you to completely clean the gasket. I put olives in one and it worked perfectly. The entire container had no residual smell. If you want the best in food storage containers, these Oxo containers are absolutely essential!" —Emi A
Get a set of five from Amazon for $54.95 (also available in a three-pack).
2. A 21-piece set of drawer organizers to de-junk your junk drawer or give your makeup a proper place in your vanity. They're clear so you'll be able to find your Fenty lip gloss no problem.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this in my journey for a more organized home. I bought them not knowing exactly where I’d use them, but as I cleaned my home I found numerous uses for them and could not be happier to have them available. They are somewhat stackable for storage when not being used, but the mostly straight side allows for maximum storage and no dead space between the trays. I will be buying this set again!" —Nicole Mussler
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A slim magnetic stove shelf so you don't have to go searching through your spice rack for the pepper that you literally use every single day. It'll securely fasten to the top of your stove so you can easily have the garlic powder at hand when you need it.
StoveShelf is a US-based small biz that specializes in stove shelves in various sizes.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three finishes).
4. A five-shelf hanging closet organizer since you're running outta space. I fully support having a full closet and continuing to shop — in fact, I do it myself. So you know what we do instead of getting rid of our clothes? This. This right here. We find ways to fit more clothes into our closets.
Promising reviews: "So, I love this so much! I have been trying to free up room in my closet without getting rid of everything I love and this was the way to go! It holds a lot of stuff and doesn't bend or break. It has pockets on the sides, too so I can put gloves and other things in them." —Samantha Todd
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
5. A three-bag laundry sorter to make doing laundry way easier and way less dreadful. I mean, what could be better than sorting your dirty clothes into three different bags so they're already conveniently ready to just be thrown into the wash? This hamper is also on wheels with brakes making it easy to move around and keep in place.
Promising review: "My headaches are gone — poof. Just like that. Seriously, magic. My kiddo is on the autism spectrum with ADHD, so laundry has become an issue. It all gets mixed up and it's such a pain because we are working on not only responsibility, organization, and life skills but that feeling of pride that comes in the satisfaction of completing a task. Let me tell you, this product is perfect for exactly that. My kiddo stops to see where to place her dirty clothes as opposed to just tossing everything all willy-nilly like. Progress in the making! Now if we can remember to take the sparkling water tops and rocks out of our pockets. One step at a time." —Momma
Get it from Amazon for $39.47+ (available in five colors).
6. A cabinet door organizer because, who are we kidding, you need more space and more places to put stuff. These are perfect for holding, well, pretty much anything. Cupcake pans need a home? Now they've got one.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available in a two-pack)
7. A set of Command spray bottle hangers so that you can have your favorite, most-used cleaning products right in arm's reach and don't have to go rummaging through the 30 bottles of sprays underneath your sink.
Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.61 (available as a two-pack).
8. A toilet paper storage holder with a little compartment that'll hold your flushable wipes and sanitary products, which is *chefs kiss* perfection. Have you ever been using the bathroom, needed to change your tampon and realized they're under the sink? Yeah, no fun. Keep 'em suuuuper close by with this bb.
Promising review: "This thing is a game changer! It was easy to install and the functionality of it is great! Now my wipes have their own separate space in the bathroom instead of sitting on the back of the toilet. I love that it can also be used as a shelf to hold my coffee as I'm taking the Browns to the Super Bowl! Would definitely purchase again and will be recommending to friends and family!" —Scott Davis+
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and six finishes).
9. A cutlery drawer organizer to organize all your utensils andddd give you more space. You can fit 24 utensils in just one of these and since the compartments are stacked, you may even have room in your drawer for a second one or just more space for spatulas and such.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately, we have a small, shallow, narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
10. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that'll keep up to nine of your knives neatly tucked away. You'll be pleased opening your drawers and seeing that everything has its own little spot — much more pleased than you are now when you see everything just thrown in there. And you'll free up some counter space by eliminating your knife block.
11. An encouraging daily planner to get you organized and keep you thriving. It's undated so you can use it whenever without waste, it has an appointment tracker, a priority list, meal planner, water intake tracker, and so much more. Literally they thought of everything. What's not to love?
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small biz that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "How did I live without these? Since I began working from home, these sheets are the best. They keep you accountable and I can go back to see what I accomplished each day, since you have to report your daily tasks. About to order more...thanks for making life easier! —Pame66
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A cord organizer that'll neatly tuck away all of your kitchen appliance cords. You ever clean your room and feel like you magically got your life together? Yeah, these cord organizers will make you feel the same way.
Promising reviews: "These are so great! I put them on the back of a few of my appliances and they are great at keeping the cords organized. When I initially put them on, I let them sit overnight so the adhesive would be sure to stick before wrapping the cords around it. It's been over a month since I've had them and they don't budge and they keep the cords in place!" —T. Oriot
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.