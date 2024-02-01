1. A glasses lens cleaner that'll have you like "microfiber cloth who?" It uses ~carbon microfiber tech~ (def from the future) to quickly and effectively clean your glasses without scratching the lenses, might I add. Plus, it comes with a carrying case so it doesn't get exposed to bacteria and such.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not. I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." —Clair F
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in more colors here).
2. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad because every time Mother Nature comes around you swear she's trying to kill you. Since you can't use the *I'm bleeding uncontrollably* excuse to get out of work every month, this bad boy is exactly what you need to make your cramps and pain much more bearable. Thank you future, this one's a win win win.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
3. A Grosche moka pot — a stove top espresso maker that's super affordable. I mean, those fancy espresso makers are cool, but they cost a pretty penny. What'd the Jo Bros say? "I took a trip to the year 3000, this song had gone multi-platinum, everybody bought *these little cheap aesthetically pleasing espresso machines*" — or something like that, right?
Check it out on TikTok! The reviewer demonstrates how they use it on the stove for making espresso for their lattes.
Promising review: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing! I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! I had bought a cheap one elsewhere and that lasted about three weeks before falling apart. I spent a little more money for a quality product and have never looked back! I recommend this particular moka pot as it was slightly more than the cheap ones but less than some of the bigger name brands. It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem. Definitely a customer for life." —A. Arvy
Get it from Amazon for $28.72+ (available in 12 colors and five sizes).
4. A set of two MicrowavaBowls that the Jo Bros def brought back from the year 3000 when they visited. It has an elevated center so that heat gets distributed evenly and quickly so that you never get halfway through your reheated alfredo and bite into that cold spot in your meal.
Check out a TikTok of the MicrowavaBowl in action.
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get a set of two from Amazon for $27.99.
5. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler because putting your warm can of soda, beer, or seltzer in the freezer/fridge for an hour to get it cold is soooo in the past. What is this, the year 800 CE? This gadget of the future will take your room temperature 12-ounce bevy can and turn it into icy cold bliss.
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
6. A progress-tracking jump rope that screams "I'm from the future, they brought me back in a time machine." This bad boy is def how they exercise in 2095. You can set your weight, it has a timer, and this'll calculate the calories you burn and count your jumps. Fitness goals are getting smashed with this bb both in 2024 and 3000.
Promising review: "It should come as no surprise that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym, and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole O.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
7. Eyeshadow color removal sponges so you can dig into the brighter colors you've been avoiding in your favorite makeup palette. If you stick to neutrals because cleaning your makeup tools is a pain, this'll let you experiment with the pinks, blues, and greens you've always wanted to play in. Pull up that Pinterest makeup board and get to work at recreating your saved bold look, cuz cleaning your brushes has never been easier.
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord thinks of this awesome little tool: "I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available as a four-pack).
8. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set, which is totally genius and an absolute winter holy grail. The two pieces magnetize together or pull apart to create one large or two smaller hand warmers, and they double as portable chargers. Think of that ski trip you're going on soon and how often this'll come in handy!
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's comfortable for you.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully. I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered. You can see which setting it’s on with 1–4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." —Angela Gil
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in seven colors).
9. A "Cup Claw," because every time you throw your bras in the laundry there are only two results. A, "wait, where the heck did the pads go?!" or B, "great, now the pads are so weirdly twisted up in my bra and are making my boobs look strange*. Anyone who wears a bra, let's send lots of kisses to the inventor from the future who thought of this. 🙌 Pure GENIUS.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small biz that specializes in fashion tools.
This'll snag onto your loose bra cup like scissors so you can squeeze it back into that tiny little hole that it belongs in. Easy peasy! If you wanna see it in action, check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A slim-profile, portable, ink-free Bluetooth printer *cough* from the future *cough* that'll connect to your phone, tablet, or computer to quickly print out that shipping label or article you need printed. Just grab some ~thermal paper~ and fire this bad boy up!
Check out a TikTok of the portable ink-free Bluetooth printer in action.
Promising review: "This specific printer is lightweight but very sturdy. The app is super easy to use; it's got a media library that has layouts and other clipart styles. The printer is also relatively quiet and I have not had any issues with loading the paper straight, you just have to be dedicated to inserting the paper. Do not be super gentle with the paper or it will print on the paper crooked. Customer support is awesome and the quality if nice and worth the price, in my opinion. The paper, as stated in other reviews, is costly however I think not paying for ink evens it out." —Kapizanami
Get it from Amazon for $138.99+ (available in two styles and four colors).
11. A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable designed so you can Tetris this baby through the weird little nooks in your home. Bulky chargers? No worries, they won't block the other outlets!
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
12. A Sprocket portable photo printer that'll print pics right from your phone! If Polaroids aren't your thing and you miss the good ole days of developing the film from your disposable cameras, this is *perfect*. Just connect it to your phone, download the Sprocket app to filter, edit, and add cute designs and stickers to your photos before printing them, and boom! All of those lovely pictures won't have to just sit on your phone anymore.
You can even connect your app with your friends and family and send each other photos to print!
Check out a TikTok of the Sprocket printer in action.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this! My main purpose was to have an affordable way to print photos for my baby book. I thought the photos would be too small but they’re kind of the perfect size. Also the app has these cute 'stickers' and borders you can add to the photos (a lot related to baby stuff), and the best part is the sticky back. There really are no cons to this printer except sometimes the color is a little distorted. It depends on what your purpose for this printer is but the quality really isn’t that bad. I would say out of 50 photos, maybe five I have wanted to reprint. I mean, they are going in my first child's baby album, it’s not like I’m putting crap quality in there. Definitely not a dealbreaker for everything else that is great about it." —McCleskeyFam
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in four colors and in various sets).
13. An electric can opener because sometimes opening cans is such a pain. I mean, seriously, maybe I'm the only person who can NEVER get a handheld can opener to open a can, but they can be totally frustrating. Just put your cans onto the magnet, press the button and boom! Like magic.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is the tool in our kitchen that I get excited to use every time! Years of using hand-crank can openers make me appreciate this small but mighty opener. It’s so simple. Put your can up to it, hold the handle down, and voila! You now have an open can with NO sharp edges or twisted metal tags left behind." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $32.96 (available in two colors).