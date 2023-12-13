So We Meet Again, Last-Minute Shoppers — 61 Gifts From Amazon That’ll Make It In Time For Christmas Morning

1. A portable mini projector to make their movie bingeing even better. Then you'll just have to patiently wait for them to throw an outdoor movie party.
Promising review: "This projector is small in size, but high in quality. Great value. We are impressed with the resolution and sound quality. The HDMI connection is so easy and can connect to Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, etc. You can also plug in headphones or an additional speaker is great for outdoor viewing with lots of people. We can't wait for a movie night in the backyard with our projector!" —LT
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $62.99
2. An electric bottle opener that's rechargeable for easy peasy bottle popping — or, well, opening. A single charge should open up to 30 bottles and easily removes corks in seconds. All they'll need to do is press a button and their wine is open with ease.
They'll also get a foil cutter!
I got this for Christmas in 2018 and I swear, I charged it for the first time since receiving it this weekend. It's super easy to use, fast, and it charged extremely quickly, to my surprise. I love it so much, it's hands down my favorite little gadget in my home.
Promising review: "I have had one for several years and it works beautifully. No broken cork residue in the wine and removing the cork from the bottle is effortless. I liked it so much that I just purchased another one for my granddaughter as a Christmas gift. She was delighted to receive it, especially when we opened a bottle of wine for Christmas dinner and she saw how it works. Really makes a perfect gift! Happy user, happy granddaughter. Sine then I have not changed my mind. Just opened up a bottle and it works beautifully. Ordered several more as Christmas gifts. Can't go wrong with this item. Besides it's beautiful!" —Dorothy C. Connors
Price: $23.47
3. An Amazon Echo they'll love maybe a bit too much. They just have to say, "Hey, Alexa!" and then tell it to set reminders, control their smart devices, and even make phone calls using their mobile device. Oh, and, of course, it can play music!
Promising review: "If you live alone, I highly suggest getting this. I bought this back in December and this past weekend, I took a spill down my stairs and broke my ankle. I'm 39 and live alone so I screamed for a while hoping someone in a neighboring house would hear me. Then I remembered Alexa! It was pretty far away so I crawled half way up my stairs and yelled for her to call my mom. While my mom couldn't hear me that well she knew something was wrong and came over. Who knows how long I would have been there if I didn't have it!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $59.99 (available in three colors)
4. A bartender-beloved book — Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions that'll help them make drinks at home and improvise with what ingredients they already have. This gift will get all the "oohs" and "aahs" — everyone's gonna want one.
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
The book breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Price: $22.49+ (available in two formats and for Kindle)
5. A pair of fleece-lined Crocs because these are their fave shoes but the normal ones just don't keep their tootsies toasty enough when it's super duper cold out. These'll do the trick! All the comfort *plus* all the warmth they could want.
Promising reviews: "My dad has severe back issues but needed a good yard shoe that he doesn’t have to bend down to put on. I bought him these Crocs for Christmas and I don’t think he’s taken them off since. He’s in LOVE with crocs. Wants 59 more pairs now cause he can’t say enough about them. Definitely recommend." —Caylie Jo
Price: $29.93+ (available in women's sizes 4–17, men's sizes 2–15, and in 36 colors)
6. And a 66-piece set of Bad Bunny charms for their Crocs since they're OBSESSED with Benito. But I mean, how could you not be? They'll neverrrr stop showing off their Crocs.
Promising reviews: "I'm in love with these Bad Bunny Croc charms!! Worth my money lol. Great material!" —deyri
Price: $8.88
7. A book of dad jokes they'll be able to use to keep everyone cracking up. They'll flip when they see how many more jokes they can add to their bank of corny puns.
Promising review: "I mainly got this as a novelty gift to put in the Christmas stocking. I didn’t think my husband would actually read it from cover to cover. Every single night he reads jokes before bed and chuckles constantly to himself and begs me to hear 'just one more.' 10/10 exceeds expectations." —Rick
Price: $7.95
8. A BaByliss titanium flat iron (1.25") that they'll be beyond happy to have because it'll have their hair bone straight, sleek, and shiny. It heats up quickly delivering them some seriously fabulous salon-quality results.
Oh, heyyy, it's me! So I've been getting my hair done by the same woman for over 10 years and recently, she's been taking fewer and fewer appointments and spending more time with her family. So now, it's suuuper hard to get an appointment with her cuz she's living her best life atm (I'm talkin' months of no appointments). She stopped working in a shop and takes a few people at her house when she feels like it, but sis stays on vacation. And I love that for her and totally understand, but I don't trust anyone else with my hair, so a few years ago when she started to slow down on appointments I started to take note of everything she used on my hair. I got the Chi products she used but I still wasn't getting that salon lewkkk that I was craving. So the next time I went, I saw her flat iron — this flat iron — and decided to look it up. After reading amazing reviews I splurged and got this and let me just say, not a single regret. In the GIF above I had just straightened and curled my hair for the first time with this and omg the shineeee, the way my hair moves...it looked and felt exactly like when my hairdresser does my hair. I love this thing, it gets hot quick and gets my hair straight as a pin quickly as well. It has made a HUGE difference in how my hair looks after straightening it and I recommend it to absolutely everyone. Get it and thank me later.
Price: $189.99 (available in four sizes and two colors)
9. A bagel guillotine so they can feel like they've got Einstein Bagels at home every day. Perfectly cut muffins, buns, or rolls whenever they'd like and no more *embarrassingly* jacked-up breakfast pastries since they can't cut straight to save their life.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Price: $19.62+ (available in four colors)
10. A gorg Lego flower bouquet like the one Greg gifted Amber on Abbott Elementary, because they can't keep real plants alive to save their life. There are 15 flowers with posable leaves and petals as well as adjustable stems and they'll be just as beautiful as real flowers. Plus, I mean, suuuuper interesting to look at.
Check out these beauties in a TikTok from @shaelorend.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to take as long as it did; I see why people do this with someone else. But it was even more fun to do this by myself and watch my shows. The instructions are in picture form and detail which pack is which. Some of the pieces can be similar and you have a couple of pieces left behind but I think they’re a weird form of 'extras.' But if you’re not super messy or plan on moving these around too much, you won’t have to worry about the pieces but keep them safe. I love how these will never die and look forward to another set of forever flowers to build! :)." —Bri J.
Price: $47.99
11. A JW Pei pouch bag they'll want in every color available once they get one for Christmas. I mean, jaw on the floor, this bb is a beauty. Sure to give classy, high-fashion looks and be a total serve.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned small biz with minimalist accessory designs made with sustainable and vegan materials.
See why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "My girlfriend absolutely loved the bag, she got it for Christmas! She loved how elegantly it was packaged as if it were a $300+ bag! Very versatile, she matches it with a bunch of different outfits. Guys, if you’re looking for a gift your girl will love, I recommend this bag!" —Aaron Felix
Price: $63.99+ (available in 34 colors)