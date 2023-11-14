24 Products For Anyone Who Despises Doing Their Hair

Yep, that's me up there. I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé type hair. I do clip-ins sometimes but they're a lot of work at times. Synthetic wigs are so easy, quick, and a great protective style. I don't like to put heat on my hair much, so I like to grab synthetic wigs in the exact style I want so I can go from straight to curly to wavy in a week without damaging my hair. I can also do my hair in like five minutes.

This wig is my current go-to, I'm obsessed. It's so freakin' cute and half wigs allow you to leave some of your hair out so it can look as natural as possible, which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and glueing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok! Remember this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full.



Get it from Amazon for $21.40+ (available in nine colors).