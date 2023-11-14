24 Products For Anyone Who Despises Doing Their Hair

1. A set of Goody Spin Pins to help you get a perfectly secure bun. Just throw your hair into a ponytail, wrap your hair around the base of the pony, and secure it with one pin on the top of the bun and another on the bottom. Quick, easy style because you didn't feel like doing your hair anyway!
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid-back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $6.89+ (available in two colors and in a two- or three-pack).
2. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer that'll cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me.
The brush's design smooths the hair, and the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.
Promising review: "I adore my new 2-in-1 Revlon styling tool!! I have very coarse, thick, frizzy hair. I have been damaging my hair with a flat iron for years — it's bad for my hair and takes me forever to finish. This tool does not tangle my hair at all! It's so easy to use and a lot quicker than using a blow dryer first, then a flat iron. I have told several friends and relatives about this product. It also leaves my hair shiny and smooth!!" —Brandi
Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in four colors).
Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $28.95! Small price difference but still under $40 for a styling tool! Over 41,000 curly babes with hair from 2a to 4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.
3. An Ogx leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila*, defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way your curls bounce when you walk.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
4. A set of durable matte hair claws that'll quickly give your hair a nice, secure, '90s-style updo. Anddd they're perfect for all types of hair! Can we all take a minute to praise the return of claw clips?!
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get an them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 10 sets, including four-, eight-, and nine-piece options).
5. Or a set of four flower claw clips for a quick style with a super cute touch. They'll be your go-to for the days where you wanna throw your hair up in two seconds but still wanna give looks.
Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.54 (available in 16 styles).
6. A pack of two magnetic hair ties so you don't have to go through 30 failed attempts at a perfect puff. Wrap the band around the base of your hair line, gently pull the ends in opposite directions, secure the two magnetic pieces together, and *voila* your thick, gorgeous curls will be in a puff so perfect you'll be in disbelief. It can even be used to pull up dreadlocks, braids, and twists!
Sister Grateful is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in magnetic hair ties.
Promising review: "Product is amazing. I’m happy. Give it a try guys!! No snagging, no pulling, no tangles, and very easy to use!! Absolutely 10/10. IT DOES WHAT IT SAYS, SERIOUSLY. No kidding!!" —Anissa
Get it from Sister Grateful on Etsy for $21.99 (available in two colors).
7. A set of Remington hot rollers that'll make you totally understand why Jackie Burkhart from That '70s Show needed them so badly. The most luscious curls that'll give you that *groovy* '70s style hair.
You'll get six large rollers, 10 medium curlers, four small curlers, and specially designed clips that'll help secure the rollers without creasing your hair. They have a thermal wax core to retain heat longer. Simply put them in the little heating tray, let em heat up, roll your hair up in 'em, go to sleep, and wake up looking like Farrah Fawcett. Oooooh, trendy!
Promising review: "I love these rollers!! They are just what I wanted, I like the soft cover and they stay in with the j-pins. I grew up using hot rollers and these are great! I would buy them again and again!! If these ever stop working, I will buy another pair!!" —JanMarieC
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $24.94.
8. Or a 42-pack of flexible curling rods to wrap your damp or dry hair around, sleep in them overnight, and then wake up with your hair already done. Perfect if you wanna fight your curling iron every time you attempt to curl your hair anddd no heat required!
Just wrap individual sections of hair around each rod, spritz with some hairspray to ensure a longer hold, go to bed, and THAT'S IT! Remove the rollers in the morning and you'll have time to stop by Starbucks before work rather than messing with your hair.
Promising review: "As someone who colors their hair, I am constantly on the lookout for ways to style my hair without further damaging it; therefore, I try to stay away from heated methods of styling as much as possible. I prefer heatless methods like this because the curls seem to set for longer and stay bouncy. I have pretty thick hair and was looking for a casual, wavy look...the fact that my hair took to curling in such a short period of time (I had just left them in for two hours) is AMAZING!!" —Kiana
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $17.24 (available in two styles).
9. ORRRR a curling rod headband for beautiful, juicy curls on those days where you don't wanna sit and bother with other tools. So like, every day, right? Stunning curls with minimal effort.
This also comes with a claw clip and two scrunchies. So, I bet you're thinking *how does this baby work?* Start with slightly damp hair. Position the curling rod to the middle of your head and secure it with the claw clip then begin to braid one side and wind it around the curler. Once you get the end of your hair, wind it with scrunchies and do the same on the other side. Take it out the next morning and enjoy your voluminous, gorgeous curls!
Promising review: "I had seen this on TikTok and was interested. Two of my friends got it and showed me their results so I just had to do it. I washed my hair and only put my spray product in, waited til it dried to damp, and wrapped it up. I was surprised how comfortable it was to sleep with in and the curls were just amazing. This is my second time using it and the curls hold well! Highly recommend!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).
10. A synthetic half wig if you're trying to go for an easy, affordable, protective style. Slap this baby on your head and be ready to go in five minutes — no glue, no lace, no hassle.
Yep, that's me up there. I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé type hair. I do clip-ins sometimes but they're a lot of work at times. Synthetic wigs are so easy, quick, and a great protective style. I don't like to put heat on my hair much, so I like to grab synthetic wigs in the exact style I want so I can go from straight to curly to wavy in a week without damaging my hair. I can also do my hair in like five minutes.
This wig is my current go-to, I'm obsessed. It's so freakin' cute and half wigs allow you to leave some of your hair out so it can look as natural as possible, which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and glueing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok! Remember this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full.
Get it from Amazon for $21.40+ (available in nine colors).
11. A Denman hairbrush designed with evenly spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls at the same time, cutting your styling time in half. It'll also cut down on the time that your arm has to be sore from brushing.
Promising review: "I’m relatively new to the curly hair journey (I thought I just had frizzy, dry hair for decades) and was struggling to have frizz-free curls. I also wasn’t getting good curls with my wide tooth comb. After just two days with this brush, I’m getting defined curls! I regret not getting this sooner. My hair looks noticeably better!" —Sarah W.
Get it from Amazon for $20.02+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
12. A conditioning spray by Honest to help you untangle your hair with ease and leave it smelling like orange and vanilla — mmm, heavenly. It's made with a blend of argan oil, shea butter, and quinoa extract for some seriously soft locks.
Promising reviews: "Ok. I’ve tried a plethora of hair detanglers for both of my daughters' type 4c African American hair. I was very skeptical at first being that this is not marketed for such hair, but after seeing a YouTuber's success with it, I decided to give it a shot. I am amazed. I sprayed a little bit on my daughter's washed and dried hair; took the tangles and knots right out!!!!!! With ease. I will now stock up on these. This left her hair moisturized, but not too greasy and smelling great. I’m very impressed!" —Tiffany F.
"This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $6.83+ (available in three scents and also in a three-pack).
13. A continuous water mister for the days that you need to freshen up those curls but don't wanna spend forever washing your hair. This mister is just what you need to keep your curls poppin' and juicy.
Promising review: "I have curly hair so I am constantly spraying to style it. This thing is amazing. It's a light mist so it's not going to soak just one spot like cheaper bottles do. Plus, it's a continuous spray so it sprays for a few seconds at a time. Love love love it." —Kayleigh
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four styles and multipacks).
14. A bottle of bonding glue if you are one of God's favorites and have the magical touch with frontal wigs. So if you go to an amusement park and have the fear of your wig flying off on a ride, this will ease your mind cuz that bb isn't going anywhereeeee!
Avoid putting the glue on your hairline/hair, because it will form a strong bond to it. You don't want to accidentally rip out your edges, so make sure your hair is protected with a wig cap! Wearing wigs is a perfect protective style. You can rock the cutest hairstyles while keeping your real hair protected underneath.
Promising review: "This glue worked magic on my lace front and really gave me the melt look that I was looking for in regards to my frontal looking invisible on my forehead. I’ve tried so many glue options, and this is the one." —Tyerra Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
15. A 2-in-1 hair accessory that works harder than Beyoncé to give you a flawless ballerina bun. But it doesn't stop there — if your hair is slightly damp when you pull it into a neat bun for your daytime look, you can sleep with it in your hair and when you take it out in the morning, you'll have beautifully curled hair. Two days of styles that'll be quick and super easy.
Curlinator Designs is a North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love it!!! I was concerned I wouldn't be able to figure out how to use it, but videos make understanding simple. So much easier to use in the mornings than fixing your hair in a bun!!!" —bld9
