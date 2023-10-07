23 Products That'll Basically Transform Your Feet

1. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $10.60+ (available in five scents).
2. A set of fizzy Pedi-Bombs with tea tree oil that'll help de-funkify your lovely little feet. They're basically little essential oil bath bombs made jussssst for your dogs to keep them from barking and scaring people away. If you're self conscious about taking off your shoes because of the stink, these will feel like lifesavers.
Bloved By Nature is a Phenix City, Alabama based small biz that specializes in plant-based beauty products.
Promising review: "Love these — very convenient to pop into your little foot bathtub while catching up on Netflix. Makes it feel like a Jacuzzi for your feet, even if it's just a plastic bin! Will be buying more." —abcdaron
Get a bag from Bloved By Nature on Etsy for $7.99+ (available in six sizes and 11 scents).
3. A pack of 42 corn-remover pads that'll cover and heal painful sores. Just throw one on and repeat as many times as you need (for up to 14 days) until it finally falls off. You'll be singing "ding dong, the corn is dead" in no time.
Promising review: "My partner had been suffering with a corn on the side of his foot for some time. We picked these up from Amazon and weren't really sure what to expect. He used them for nine days and the corn came completely out of his foot with no pain or issue at all anymore! We couldn't believe he'd suffered for so long when it was this easy! Don't hesitate to purchase these, they work and we'll buy more when and if he ever gets another corn." —Jessie
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in an 84-pack).
4. An intensive foot repair cream with 5% salicylic acid that reviewers are loving because it delivers them visible results in only a day. This stuff will chemically exfoliate your footsies while also giving them the moisture they so deserve.
Promising review: "This is the only product that works for my disgusting dry cracked heels and believe me, I've tried a ton of different things!! This is thick, almost like a Vaseline consistency and when you apply it, definitely put on cotton socks because it takes a little while to soak into your skin. I do this at night and sleep in my socks and after one night I saw dramatic changes. I've been using it nightly for a few weeks and my dry cracked heels are GONE!! I love this stuff!!" —Ellen S.
Get it from Amazon for $8.84 (available in five styles).
5. A foot-scrubbing mat to suction onto your tub/shower and save your back from having to bend over and scrub your hooves. It's got hundreds of bristles so you can just rub your footsies up against this baby with some soap and have yourself some squeaky-clean feet.
Promising review: "I wasn't really sure what to expect, to be completely honest. However, it was much better than I hoped for, the scrub action is superb. It's easy to place in the tub and the soap adheres nicely, scrubbing while massaging the foot at the same time. I was very pleasantly surprised." —Sofia
Get it from Amazon for $14.29 (available in six colors).
6. A highly rated pack of pumice stones with two sides for different functions — the dark blue side is coarse for when you need to go to town and do some intense scrubbing, and the light blue side is a bit softer to help you *gently* scrub out any rough areas. It can also be used on your hands and elbows if they need a nice scrub, too!
Promising review: "I have purchased many types of scrubbers for my feet — from the fancy wooden handle ones to the metal graters. I walk barefoot anytime I can so my feet get beat up pretty bad. I decided to give these a shot and so happy I did! My feet feel lovely! These will help to keep my feet smooth in between pedicures." —Graham
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in two colors).
7. A basin to fill with warm water and your fave foot soak then kick back and relax. At-home spa day? I think yes.
Promising review: "This foot soak tub is essential if you have foot/ankle problems like I do. This tub is perfectly sized, sturdy, and thick, I would definitely buy one again as a gift to my friends. The sticker is hard to remove, but it’s nothing that good old rubbing alcohol can’t take care of." —Voodoo Coffee
Get it from Amazon for $18.97 (available in two colors).
8. Or! A bubbly foot spa with a removable pumice stone to soak your feet with heat, bubbles, and vibration. Grab the wine and sit back and relax. You'll hate pulling yourself away and be ready to have another self-care day tomorrow. Plus you can turn it on and off with your toes so you don't have to get your hands wet!
9. A toenail brace because that one toenail that's leaning to the right because of an ingrown nail is indeed easily fixable! And it only takes a few weeks!
The kit comes with ten toenail braces, non-toxic brace adhesive, solvent, a nail file, cotton swabs, and instructions on how to apply.
Promising review: "I never realized how curved and not-OK my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem that could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.
10. A battery-operated electric foot file to use on dry or wet skin because sitting there, doing the work scrubbing and scrubbing your rough feet just does not sound like fun for you (and is exactly why you go to the salon and have someone do it for you). Simply turn this on and let it help get rid of your dead skin and calluses right at home.
Promising review: "I had my hesitations. Was I buying just one more thing to clutter my bathroom? But this small tool proved extremely easy to use and effective! I used it to shave off my calluses with a razor (they're that bad). But! Within 20 minutes or so, my feet were smooth! I'm a bit older without a lot of strength in my hands. No problem! Easy to hold, manipulate, switch on and off. I highly recommend the Amopé Pedi Perfect. Plus, came with its own batteries! Nice bonus." —toastyfire
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
11. A soap-loofah hybrid that literally just makes sense. One side is soap so you can lather your footsies up, then if you flip it over, the other side is a loofah so you can get to scrubbing afterwards. Genius, pure genius.
Joan's Gardens Soap is a Daggett, Michigan based small biz that specializes in handmade cold process soaps, lotion bars, and more!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this scrubby soap already! The perfect mix of creamy soap and just enough sponge in it to scrub away!" —Mandy W.
Get it from Joan's Gardens Soap on Etsy for $6.50.
12. Or! A sponge-soap combo, which is a bit softer and contains shea butter and tea tree oil so you can scrub-a-dub-dub those feet *but* in a slightly more gentle way. One side is softer for cleansing and moisturizing, and the other side is a buffer that'll work to exfoliate and soften your hooves.
Promising review: "I was given one of the little Spongebles foot buffers as a gift and put it in a drawer forgetting about it. Months later I pulled it out and tried it...it was fantastic! Not only did it smell good, but within a couple of uses all the dry and rough skin on my feet was gone!! I have NEVER had such smooth skin on my feet and can't imagine going without these little miracle foot buffer sponges. I love them so much I ordered 12 more because I am afraid to ever run out. I've also given a couple away to friends and family who all love them as much as I do." —Rachel A. Miller
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.