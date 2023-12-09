Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Fashion Items That’ll Make You The Most Stylish Person In The Living Room This Holiday Season

    It ain't easy being the family baddie, but somebody's gotta do it.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. ribbed mock-neck bodycon dress with puff sleeves, because a sweater dress and winter go together like peanut butter and jelly. Perfect for any cold weather occasion, especially the holidays.

    reviewer posing in caramel colored dress
    reviewer posing wearing the dress in red
    Promising review: "Can dress up or down for any occasion! I wore this to a fancy dinner in London and it was perfect, so many compliments!!!! Bought it in beige for Thanksgiving and green for Christmas, love love LOVE this dress! Fits true to size with some wiggle room as well, size down if you want it super tight. Perfect length as well." —Breana Calderon

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).

    2. A sparkly strapless mini dress because the IG pics in this are gonna be straight 🔥. Who needs a star on top of a tree when there's you in this dress? 

    model posing in sparkly black dress
    gif of model walking in sparkly dress
    Get it from Princess Polly for $78 (available in sizes 0–12 and in two colors).

    3. A beyond glam faux-fur jacket that is the epitome of bougie on a budget. It's luxury, it's glam, and it's not gonna break the bank after buying all those Christmas gifts. Pass the vodka soda cuz this is the closest I'll ever get to looking like that fab Kris Jenner meme — the one with her fur coat and sunglasses. Serve, baby, serveeee. *🫰🏽🫰🏽🫰🏽 *

    reviewer posing in black fur coat
    Reviewer wearing fur coat in white
    Reviewers recommend you order a size up!

    Promising review: "Other reviews said that the jacket runs small so I ordered a size up and it was perfect. The jacket quality was better than I was expecting. I purchased it to keep warm at a winter formal, but it was so much more than warm. The coat made the whole look edgy and fashionable. The night belonged to the coat! It could easily be paired with jeans to dress up any outing." —Mindy

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in seven colors).

    4. A pair of sparkly rhinestone fishnets because the holidays, for you, scream *throw glitter all over me*. 

    reviewers legs with rhinestone black fishnets
    reviewer wearing nude rhinestone stockings
    Promising review: "These tights are gorgeous!! They came in just in time for New Year, and I'm so excited to wear them! They are extremely sparkly. I love the placement of the rhinestones too; they didn't put any on the inner thighs which is strategic and smart. They fit perfectly with plenty of stretch still. The only con I'll point out is that there are rhinestones on the bottoms of the feet which can get annoying. But besides that I'm very happy with them and have already bought more colors!!" —Samantha Rose

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in one size fits most for straight and plus sizes and in 19 colors).

    5. A *to die for* satin blouse and matching skirt set that's giving deck the halls with boughs of baddie realness. Best dressed hands down, there's no competition.

    model posing wearing red satin blouse and skirt
    Rebdolls is a Latine- and woman-owned small biz that makes clothes with plenty of bold colors and fun prints.

    Get the blouse for $44.90 and the matching skirt for $49.90 from Rebdolls (available in sizes S–5X).

    6. ruched velvet bodycon dress so you can bring in the holidays the only way you know how — in style.

    reviewer posing in velvet green dress
    reviewer posing in the v-neck dress in red
    Promising review: "I am in love with this dress! I've never bought clothes on Amazon before so I was a bit nervous but this dress DELIVERED!! I wore this to a Christmas party and got so many compliments! It looked great on me, not too short but not too long, and was very comfortable. I typically wear a size small, but occasionally wear a medium. I got a small in this and it was just right! It seems to be pretty true to size. —Jennifer Basford

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors).

    7. A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots because they're literally a winter wardrobe staple. Plus, if you wear 'em with a mini skirt on NYE, they'll keep your legs nice and toasty. Warm and cute — these pass my cold weather wardrobe checklist.

    Reviewer wearing tan over-the-knee boots
    Reviewer sitting wearing black over-the-knee boots
    Promising review: "I bought these two years ago and FINALLY wore them for the first time on a recent Las Vegas trip. Not only were they warm on 30-degree nights, but they were comfortable and stayed up all night. I ran around the first night for eight hours with zero blisters or complaints, so then, I ended up wearing them the following two nights. I even chose these over my favorite Nine West heels I had brought because they were more comfortable. I would 100% recommend these to anyone. For reference, I wear anywhere between a 9 and a 10, and the 9.5 fit me perfectly." —Alyssa A. Williams 

    Get them from Amazon for $48.89+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 28 colors).

    8. Or a pair of sparkly rhinestone over-the-knee boots if you plan to wear all black on NYE and are looking for a little pop of glitter. Well, this is your pop, and they are fierceeee!

    model posing wearing rhinestone over-the-knee boots
    Promising review: "I wore these for a New Year's Eve party and they were a hit. Very comfortable and sexy, it made my outfit pop." —209Notch

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes 7–10).

    9. backless batwing knit dress with a belt and a slit, which make this the cutest little number. You can wear it on your shoulders for your company holiday party and off your shoulders for your Christmas day dinner.

    reviewer wearing red belted maxi dress
    reviewer posing wearing purple v-neck dress
    Promising review: "This dress is beautiful. The quality is far better than expected. It's made of sweater dress material, and the fit is super cute. The sash is not fixed so you can put it where you want or choose not to wear it. I got a zillion compliments on this dress at my company's Christmas party. If you're considering this dress, GET IT!" —Amber

    Get it from Amazon for $49.97 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors).

    10. A glamorous rhinestone holiday headband that'd make Buddy the Elf's eyes light up with holiday joy. Christmas perfection for sure.

    model holding candy canes, wearing headband that says
    a headband that says
    Promising review: "I got this for the recent New Year and I loved the additional sparkle it added to my outfit. It fit my head well and it was lightweight." —Julia Hammermeister

    Get it from Amazon for $5.57+ (available in 17 styles).

    11. A sequin emerald green draped bodycon dress because when Cher said "Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?" this was the vibe. This one-shoulder little number deserves allll the applause. 

    model posing in sparkly green one shoulder dress
    Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $67 (available in sizes 12–26).

    12. plaid blazer dress that'll make you feel like the bougie family member, as you always intended. Grab this bb and throw on some cat-eye sunglasses if you wanna look expensive for the holidays. 

    model posing wearing red, black, and yellow plaid blazer dress
    Get it from Eloquii for $95.97 (originally $159.95; available in sizes 14–22).

    13. sparkly mesh top to remind all of your cousins that you are the family celebrity even if y'all are just celebrating in the living room.

    reviewer wearing black mesh top with rhinestones on it
    reviewer wearing the mesh top
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I bought it last year for New Year’s Eve and I received so many compliments! I can’t wait for an excuse to wear it again! I paired it with leather leggings and a blazer!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 45 styles).

    14. A super gorg, splurge-worthy star tassel plunge mini dress because although you'll just be in the living room on NYE you still wanna go into 2024 looking like the baddie you are. IDK, I feel like that's good luck or something anddd I think I need it.

    model posing in tassel dress with stars hanging from tassels
    gif of model showing how the dress moves and reflects
    Get it from Nasty Gal for $162 (available in sizes 2–10).

    15. high-waisted wool-blend plaid mini skirt that's perfect to wear for your holiday dinner because Christmas and plaid are a match made in heaven.

    reviewer posing wearing plaid mini skirt
    Promising review: "I bought this skirt in two colors. It’s SO WORTH it! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it, and everyone is shocked when I say I got it from Amazon. It’s a thick, quality material too. It’s not cheap or flimsy feeling." —meredith

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 43 styles).

    16. A Mean Girls holiday sweater if the Jingle Bell Rock talent show scene lives in your head rent-free. Christmas is so fetch.

    model wearing black crewneck with photo of Gretchen, Karen, Regina, and Cady from Mean Girls in Christmas outfits
    Moody 4 You is a Louisiana-based small biz that specializes in handmade apparel, candles, drink ware, and more!

    Get it from Moody 4 You on Etsy for $16.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL and in four colors).

    17. Or a Grinch-y sweater because you changed your outfit 17 times before settling on a 'fit last year and almost didn't show up to Christmas dinner at all, so you totally identify with the green guy when getting dressed. "If I can't find something nice to wear I'm not going" (*in my Grinch voice*). Plus, what's more iconic than Jim Carrey as our favorite meanie? This scene = FOREVER *chefs kiss*.

    sweater with illustration of the Grinch posing in outfit
    Franky B Studio is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in apparel.

    Promising review: "Love love love my sweater. It’s super soft and fits perfect. I’m usually a medium but I got a large because I like big sweaters and it fits my 8-month-pregnant belly. Already have gotten tons of compliments and I just got it." —Emily

    Get it from Franky B Studio on Etsy for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–2X and in nine colors).

    18. A turtleneck sweater dress that looks just as cozy as it is gorgeous. It has pockets, too! Ho ho ho-pe everyone is ready for you to ~sleigh~ the living room.

    Reviewer wearing dress in white
    reviewer posing in green sweater dress
    BTW, these are popularly worn with over-the-knee boots. If you need some, check these out!

    Promising reviews: "I was pleasantly surprised by this dress! It’s super comfortable and soft. I bought the dark green one for Christmas and got lots of compliments. I am definitely buying more for work. It pairs perfectly with some leggings underneath." —Kaitlyn

    "I love this sweater! Must buy. Pockets are a little awkward at first but after one wash, they shrink down. I’ve worn this for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve...it’s great! I love love love it!" —Quinn McCann

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 42 colors).

    19. A sequin high-slit bodycon skirt because when it comes to fashion, you'll take drama or nada and the holidays are the perfect time to show up and show out. 

    model posing wearing black sequin long skirt
    Get it from Rebdolls for $74.90 (available in sizes M–5X).

    20.