30 Fashion Items That’ll Make You The Most Stylish Person In The Living Room This Holiday Season

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A ribbed mock-neck bodycon dress with puff sleeves, because a sweater dress and winter go together like peanut butter and jelly. Perfect for any cold weather occasion, especially the holidays.
Promising review: "Can dress up or down for any occasion! I wore this to a fancy dinner in London and it was perfect, so many compliments!!!! Bought it in beige for Thanksgiving and green for Christmas, love love LOVE this dress! Fits true to size with some wiggle room as well, size down if you want it super tight. Perfect length as well." —Breana Calderon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).
2. A sparkly strapless mini dress because the IG pics in this are gonna be straight 🔥. Who needs a star on top of a tree when there's you in this dress?
Get it from Princess Polly for $78 (available in sizes 0–12 and in two colors).
3. A beyond glam faux-fur jacket that is the epitome of bougie on a budget. It's luxury, it's glam, and it's not gonna break the bank after buying all those Christmas gifts. Pass the vodka soda cuz this is the closest I'll ever get to looking like that fab Kris Jenner meme — the one with her fur coat and sunglasses. Serve, baby, serveeee. *🫰🏽🫰🏽🫰🏽 *
Reviewers recommend you order a size up!
Promising review: "Other reviews said that the jacket runs small so I ordered a size up and it was perfect. The jacket quality was better than I was expecting. I purchased it to keep warm at a winter formal, but it was so much more than warm. The coat made the whole look edgy and fashionable. The night belonged to the coat! It could easily be paired with jeans to dress up any outing." —Mindy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in seven colors).
4. A pair of sparkly rhinestone fishnets because the holidays, for you, scream *throw glitter all over me*.
Promising review: "These tights are gorgeous!! They came in just in time for New Year, and I'm so excited to wear them! They are extremely sparkly. I love the placement of the rhinestones too; they didn't put any on the inner thighs which is strategic and smart. They fit perfectly with plenty of stretch still. The only con I'll point out is that there are rhinestones on the bottoms of the feet which can get annoying. But besides that I'm very happy with them and have already bought more colors!!" —Samantha Rose
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in one size fits most for straight and plus sizes and in 19 colors).
5. A *to die for* satin blouse and matching skirt set that's giving deck the halls with boughs of baddie realness. Best dressed hands down, there's no competition.
6. A ruched velvet bodycon dress so you can bring in the holidays the only way you know how — in style.
Promising review: "I am in love with this dress! I've never bought clothes on Amazon before so I was a bit nervous but this dress DELIVERED!! I wore this to a Christmas party and got so many compliments! It looked great on me, not too short but not too long, and was very comfortable. I typically wear a size small, but occasionally wear a medium. I got a small in this and it was just right! It seems to be pretty true to size. —Jennifer Basford
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors).
7. A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots because they're literally a winter wardrobe staple. Plus, if you wear 'em with a mini skirt on NYE, they'll keep your legs nice and toasty. Warm and cute — these pass my cold weather wardrobe checklist.
Promising review: "I bought these two years ago and FINALLY wore them for the first time on a recent Las Vegas trip. Not only were they warm on 30-degree nights, but they were comfortable and stayed up all night. I ran around the first night for eight hours with zero blisters or complaints, so then, I ended up wearing them the following two nights. I even chose these over my favorite Nine West heels I had brought because they were more comfortable. I would 100% recommend these to anyone. For reference, I wear anywhere between a 9 and a 10, and the 9.5 fit me perfectly." —Alyssa A. Williams
Get them from Amazon for $48.89+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 28 colors).
8. Or a pair of sparkly rhinestone over-the-knee boots if you plan to wear all black on NYE and are looking for a little pop of glitter. Well, this is your pop, and they are fierceeee!
9. A backless batwing knit dress with a belt and a slit, which make this the cutest little number. You can wear it on your shoulders for your company holiday party and off your shoulders for your Christmas day dinner.
Promising review: "This dress is beautiful. The quality is far better than expected. It's made of sweater dress material, and the fit is super cute. The sash is not fixed so you can put it where you want or choose not to wear it. I got a zillion compliments on this dress at my company's Christmas party. If you're considering this dress, GET IT!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $49.97 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors).
10. A glamorous rhinestone holiday headband that'd make Buddy the Elf's eyes light up with holiday joy. Christmas perfection for sure.
Promising review: "I got this for the recent New Year and I loved the additional sparkle it added to my outfit. It fit my head well and it was lightweight." —Julia Hammermeister
Get it from Amazon for $5.57+ (available in 17 styles).
11. A sequin emerald green draped bodycon dress because when Cher said "Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?" this was the vibe. This one-shoulder little number deserves allll the applause.
Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $67 (available in sizes 12–26).
12. A plaid blazer dress that'll make you feel like the bougie family member, as you always intended. Grab this bb and throw on some cat-eye sunglasses if you wanna look expensive for the holidays.
Get it from Eloquii for $95.97 (originally $159.95; available in sizes 14–22).
13. A sparkly mesh top to remind all of your cousins that you are the family celebrity even if y'all are just celebrating in the living room.
14. A super gorg, splurge-worthy star tassel plunge mini dress because although you'll just be in the living room on NYE you still wanna go into 2024 looking like the baddie you are. IDK, I feel like that's good luck or something anddd I think I need it.
Get it from Nasty Gal for $162 (available in sizes 2–10).
15. A high-waisted wool-blend plaid mini skirt that's perfect to wear for your holiday dinner because Christmas and plaid are a match made in heaven.
Promising review: "I bought this skirt in two colors. It’s SO WORTH it! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it, and everyone is shocked when I say I got it from Amazon. It’s a thick, quality material too. It’s not cheap or flimsy feeling." —meredith
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 43 styles).
16. A Mean Girls holiday sweater if the Jingle Bell Rock talent show scene lives in your head rent-free. Christmas is so fetch.
Moody 4 You is a Louisiana-based small biz that specializes in handmade apparel, candles, drink ware, and more!
Get it from Moody 4 You on Etsy for $16.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL and in four colors).
17. Or a Grinch-y sweater because you changed your outfit 17 times before settling on a 'fit last year and almost didn't show up to Christmas dinner at all, so you totally identify with the green guy when getting dressed. "If I can't find something nice to wear I'm not going" (*in my Grinch voice*). Plus, what's more iconic than Jim Carrey as our favorite meanie? This scene = FOREVER *chefs kiss*.
Franky B Studio is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in apparel.
Promising review: "Love love love my sweater. It’s super soft and fits perfect. I’m usually a medium but I got a large because I like big sweaters and it fits my 8-month-pregnant belly. Already have gotten tons of compliments and I just got it." —Emily
Get it from Franky B Studio on Etsy for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–2X and in nine colors).
18. A turtleneck sweater dress that looks just as cozy as it is gorgeous. It has pockets, too! Ho ho ho-pe everyone is ready for you to ~sleigh~ the living room.
BTW, these are popularly worn with over-the-knee boots. If you need some, check these out!
Promising reviews: "I was pleasantly surprised by this dress! It’s super comfortable and soft. I bought the dark green one for Christmas and got lots of compliments. I am definitely buying more for work. It pairs perfectly with some leggings underneath." —Kaitlyn
"I love this sweater! Must buy. Pockets are a little awkward at first but after one wash, they shrink down. I’ve worn this for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve...it’s great! I love love love it!" —Quinn McCann
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 42 colors).
19. A sequin high-slit bodycon skirt because when it comes to fashion, you'll take drama or nada and the holidays are the perfect time to show up and show out.
Get it from Rebdolls for $74.90 (available in sizes M–5X).